Investment Thesis

I recommend holding Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) on account of the growing headwinds. On February 13, I published a bullish thesis on VGR where I reiterated a buy rating owing to the company's attractive dividend policy and resilient and low-cost model. In this follow-up coverage, I have a cautious outlook given the Q1 2024 performance which could signal that the headwinds are potentially hitting VGR.

In my previous coverage, I had estimated a fair price of $15.53 with an upside potential of 56%. Since then, the stock has gained 22.27% with a total return of 26.77% outperforming the S&P 500 by a margin of more than 13%.

Despite this stellar performance, there is still a runway remaining, but I wouldn't recommend a buy given my cautious outlook here given the underwhelming MRQ performance and weak revisions.

Technical Take

From a technical perspective, VGR has two major zones, the support zone which is at about $9.82, and the resistance zone slightly below $16 which happens to coincide with my fair value of $15.53 as computed in my previous analysis. With these two regions established, it appears that the stock has a fair value gap [FVG] given its current price of $12.52 as illustrated below.

While the above setup shows that this stock has an FVG to exploit, let's access the technical indicators to get a clear picture.

The MACD is above the signal line and the zero line, with a growing histogram. This is a bullish confirmation configuration. While trading volume is critical in accessing market sentiments, it is very promising to see that the OBV has been growing consistently since it hit its lowest levels. This signifies the improving market sentiments at least for now.

In a nutshell, this stock is in a bullish trajectory which I believe may take it to my price target at the resistance zone. However, the long-term sustainability of the bullish outlook hangs around the company's adaptability to the growing industry challenges.

MRQ Underwhelming: Succumbing To Industry Headwinds?

The World Health Organization estimates that 1.25 billion adults smoke worldwide [WHO]. However, as people's understanding of health issues has grown, the rate of tobacco use has been falling. Relative to one in three in 2000, almost one in five adults globally now smoke.

Besides growing health awareness, there have been several legislation in the US that seeks to curb the consumption of tobacco use and this explains why possibly the rate of consumption is declining. For instance, the push by the American Lung Association for the white house to act on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars as well as the bipartisan legislation proposed in Congress known as H.R.4775, the Helping Tobacco User Quit Act. It seeks to give more people what they need to quit tobacco.

These initiatives are part of a larger campaign to address the concerning effects of tobacco smoking in the United States, which results in 480,000 deaths annually, including 45,000 deaths among Black people.

In light of these headwinds, what had been a resilient model appears to potentially bow down to the industry pressures based on its below-expectations results. In the Q1 2024 results, the company reported revenue of $324.57 million a decline of 2.87% missing the estimated revenue by $8.73 million. Further, its EPS of $0.24 was missed by $0.01 underscoring its poor performance. In the competitive landscape, it appears that some of its peers are doing better than VGR as shown by better revenue and EPS performance implying that some peers are weathering the challenges better than them which is a competitive threat.

Approximately 2.10 billion conventional cigarettes (wholesale) were shipped by the tobacco segment in the first quarter of 2023, down from 2.35 billion units in the same period the previous year. The segment's market share decreased to 5.6% from 5.7% in the same period last year. The wholesale shipments for the tobacco segment decreased by 10.7% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, while wholesale shipments for the industry as a whole decreased by 9.8%. This not only reflects the struggling industry but also shows that VGR trailed the industry.

On the other hand, despite the high rate of discount for its primary products, its retail market share stayed constant at 5.8%. For example, the retail price difference between Montego and the top premium brands in the sector has stayed consistent, ranging from 45% to 50%.

Given this background, it is apparent that the company's financial performance was below expectations which reflects on the effects of the headwinds in the industry, especially the legislative challenge. It is even more concerning that the future long-term outlook is bleak given the downward revisions.

This MRQ performance and the bleak outlook informs my cautious investment approach in this stock despite the current bullish trend which is exhibited by the technical indicators. In my view, the uptrend won't last long if the status quo persists. It is worth noting that the legislative storm might become more difficult to navigate if the delayed final menthol ruling turns out negative.

A Different Perspective: Change Of Tact

While VGR appears very susceptible to the industry challenges which are resulting in a significant reduction in the rate of tobacco consumption culminating in low sales volume, the company could be working out a solution. VGR is changing its strategy from volume-based to income-based something which could offset the adverse net effects of industry headwinds.

The goal of the volume-based strategy was to increase sales volume, frequently by gaining market share through price competition. Although this strategy often ends in lower profit margins, it may increase sales. The income-based approach, on the other hand, puts profitability ahead of volume. This indicates that even if the company could sell fewer units, better pricing tactics, cost control, and focused marketing initiatives make each transaction more profitable. Its profit margins clearly show the effects of this strategy change. Operating Income for the Tobacco business in the MRQ increased to $83.0 million from $78.6 million in the same period in 2023. Adjusted EBITDA climbed from $78.1 million to $82.8 million.

This tactical change is a reflection of Vector's flexibility in the market and commitment to long-term, steady growth. The company's goal is to build long-term value for its investors by focusing on income rather than volume through enhanced market intelligence, wide distribution, and superior retail execution.

However, although this new strategy appears to be paying off, I have my reservations because it may erode what has been the company's MOAT (discounted products) leading to a loss of sales to appoint where to maintain profitability calls for exorbitant pricing resulting in affordability challenge.

One More Thing: My Expectations For Q2 2024

VGR is expected to release its Q2 2024 earnings reports on August 1, 2024. In light of the current developments including strategy change and persistent headwinds, I expect a mixed performance from this company. First off, I expect sales volume and perhaps revenue to decline within the same margin as Q1 considering the challenges experienced are still in play. In profitability margin, the company could see its profit margin grow in the low to mid-single digits courtesy of its income-based strategy which is currently in play. In addition, I expect the management to give strategic updates on the response measures it has amid the legislation threat as well as margin growth owing to the new strategy it has adopted.

I have several points of focus that we can watch to get a clear picture of how the company's performance is responding to the headwinds. To begin with, is the market share. One important metric is the company's market share, particularly in the tobacco sector. Its retail market share stayed constant in Q1 2024, while its wholesale market share decreased from the prior year. Assessing the company's competitive standing in the market would need to take into account any notable shifts in this particular market. Secondly, its profitability will be key, as it will show how effective and sustainable its new strategy is in maintaining and growing margins.

Further, its brand performance will be a point of concern because it speaks directly about its competitiveness. Low sales volume and lost market share amid discounted prices would send a negative signal and vice versa. Lastly, a key point of interest in the quarterly report will be its forecast and projections for the future, which have the potential to affect stock performance and investor sentiment.

In conclusion, I anticipate a mixed quarterly performance, marked by possibly lower-than-expected sales volumes and decreased revenues. Profit margins, however, can grow as a result of the strategic shift to an income-based approach. Even with the current challenges, there are a few things to keep an eye on that will provide a clear picture of the company's overall success and prospects.

My Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the current bullish trajectory may be sustained perhaps in the short run resulting in the exploitation of the FVG. However, the current headwinds faced by this company and its change of strategy speak to an uncertainty of the company's long-term performance. Given this background, I recommend a hold decision as we keep a close eye on the industry evolution and response/ adaptive responses from the company.