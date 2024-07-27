Weekly Market Outlook: Central Banks And U.S. Earnings. Will The BoJ Hike Rates?

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.81K Followers

Summary

  • Global markets experienced a volatile week, influenced by a tech selloff, China growth concerns, and anticipation of central bank decisions and US earnings reports.
  • Despite the volatility and tech-led selloff, US equity funds saw inflows.
  • Central bank meetings, particularly the FOMC and BoJ, and US NFP data will be key drivers of market sentiment in the coming week.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Zain Vawda

Week in Review: Sentiment Overshadows US Earnings and Data

A tumultuous week for global markets fraught with risk, volatility and a whole lot of opportunity is drawing to a close. The tech selloff in US Megacap tech stocks

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.81K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News