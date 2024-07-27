The Good Brigade

Introduction

I just finished writing up American Woodmark (AMWD) and MasterBrand Cabinets (MBC) - see here and here - who sell into the cabinet industry, and like that market, furniture demand has seen similar demand trends with degradation happening throughout 2022 and 2023. As such, this makes it an interesting hunting ground for which Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET) might just be priced to earn attractive returns at ~$13.4/share. While the industry as a whole won’t grow much given its mature state similar to other residential products like cabinets, BSET has a few internal initiatives to grow margins for which, if they can execute, could potentially drive some decent returns. However, it appears that a good amount is already priced in, keeping me on the sidelines for now.

Sales: Stable Following Market Headwinds

Bassett isn’t a hard-to-understand business as we’re all very familiar with the nature of furniture, where it’s relevant, why we buy it, etc. But for some operational context, Bassett has 2 different businesses. Being a manufacturer of furniture - in North Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama - they sell through both Wholesale and Retail. Wholesale includes third-party retailers, Bassett-licensed stores, and Company-owned stores, although the Company-owned store sales are ultimately eliminated as those sales then become costs within their Retail segment. Retail contains sales from their ~54 Company-owned stores located primarily on the south-to-eastern side of the U.S. Product-wise, it’s largely what you’d probably expect - think sofas, recliners, case goods, etc. Basically, anything pertaining to in-home furniture, they sell.

Q2 2024 sales came in at $83.4M, a decline of ~$17M or ~17% from the $100.5M they posted in Q2 last year. Sequentially, they posted $86.6M in Q1, representing a decline of ~$3M or almost 4%. This isn’t a bad result. Q1 and Q2 tend to be similarly sized quarters sales-wise from a seasonality perspective, so the low-to-mid-single-digit decline isn’t overly negative. Looking at 2019, they posted furniture sales of ~$107M in Q1 and then $96M in Q2, a ~13% decline, although during the 2018 period, they grew from $96M to $103M sequentially, so it’s not perfectly clear. But all considered, today’s sequential result isn’t that bad. I.e., I wouldn’t fault anyone for arguing that the sequential declines were merely seasonality driven to a large extent.

Retail sales came in at ~$50.5M in Q2, down from ~$61M last year, or ~17%, and down ~6% from the ~$54M posted in Q1. First, I’d reiterate the point just made above which is that seasonally-speaking, this isn’t an abnormal trend. They posted ~$70M in Retail sales in Q1 2019 and then ~$63M in Q2 2019, a sequential decline, although 2018 was more consistent with the growing trend as reflected by their consolidated results. But the bigger point is that today’s mid-single-digit sequential results aren’t all that bad on a seasonally-adjusted basis. However, on a year-over-year basis, we can see that sales are ~17% lower, inconsistent with the conclusion that today’s sales are stable. This, however, is indeed not reflective of today’s demand conditions.

First, when contextualizing the 17% figure, you have to disaggregate results between written orders and delivered orders. Without getting into too much detail, essentially, because of the increased demand and decreased supply post-COVID, their backlog grew. As demand declined and supply conditions then improved, retailers - across the industry - began working backlogs down. So effectively, during 2032, they were basically delivering not only orders in that quarter, but orders from prior quarters too that were in their backlog. (This isn’t a perfect representation of what was happening, but it's a useful way to contextualize sales.)

The more appropriate way to contextualize sales trends then isn’t on a delivered (reported) basis, but on a written basis which reflects the sales volumes on an “order placed” basis which removes the effect of the backlog. To this end, compared to a reported sales decline of 17%, Retail written sales were only down 2.5%, showing a materially different demand reality over the past 12 months. Now, sequentially, we can more or less use their reported sales trends as a reflection of written order trends - the backlog was largely normalized by year-end 2023 such that today, there’s de minimis excess backlog reduction happening. (You can see this by looking at their customer deposits line on the balance sheet.)

Still, though, Retail sales nonetheless declined over the past 12 months on a written basis. From a pricing perspective, I think this was relatively unimpactful at this point, but was probably a slight headwind, net. If we go back to the middle part of 2023, they were beginning to push through lower prices in April 2023, consistent with the rest of the industry seeing cost deflation and lower demand. Indeed, while Bassett hasn’t made explicit comments, the industry became incrementally more competitive, so it’s not unreasonable to then think that prices were a headwind on a net basis.

Perhaps then we’re looking at 1-2% volume declines thereabouts, or maybe close to flat, which doesn’t sound too bad. However, this isn’t on a same-store basis, it appears. They don’t provide company-owned store count by quarter, but we know that in Q2 2023, they had 91 BHF stores (includes licensees) and 88 in Q2 2024. We also know that in Q1 2024, they opened a store in Houston and Tampa, so that adds to the list. Although, they closed a store in Q3 2023, suggesting they might have opened 1, net, since last year.

Or another way to think about it is: they had 58 Company-owned stores at the end of 2022, and ended 2023 with 56. They closed a store in Q1 2023, so that would mean that by Q2, they were operating with 57 and that the net decline for the rest of the year was 1, consistent with the comments noted above. Thus, with the additional 2 stores added in 2024, it’s conceivable that there’s been some benefit from an additional store in operation. Assuming then a similar AUV for the new store - which is likely too high - of ~$1M in Q2 sales, that implies a “same-store” sales decline of ~5%, or maybe 4%-ish on a volume basis assuming a price headwind.

What this means then is that on a sequential basis, perhaps results aren’t as stable as they appear. That is, we don’t know precisely when those 2 stores were opened in Q1 - seemingly January and February - but we can safely assume that Q2 is getting more of a full benefit versus a partial in Q1. Even if the “annualization” was just marginal, that still might imply a 7-8% sequential decline on a same-store basis. Perhaps price was negative - not unreasonable - but nonetheless, demand declined a material amount.

I’ll come back to the sequential trend, but getting back to the year-over-year results, I think the mid-single-digit same-store declines were more market-related. Taking a comparable retailer like Haverty (HVT), they reported a written same-store sales decline of 13% in Q1 (ending March), well greater than Bassett. And La-Z-Boy (LZB) posted a more comparable written order same-store sales decline of 5% for their fiscal Q4 (ending April). But qualitatively, is there a broader trend of consumers pulling back on spend for macro reasons? Yes. We can simply confirm this by looking at other high-dollar discretionary categories such as home R&R projects, for which Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW) are clearly reflecting such decline.

I suppose they could have lost share, but I don’t think that’s a likely explanation, at least not to any material degree. This is more probabilistic than certain because the field of competitors is relatively fragmented consisting of a number of mom-and-pop retailers. They do, however, compete relatively closely to HVT and LZB, so the above performance comparisons are useful.

However, they’re really one price point higher, so there’s maybe not perfect overlap and means they’re competing more with Arhaus (ARHS) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM). And to this end, both ARHS and WSM have been outperforming - Arhaus posted same-store written growth of 1.3% and WSM posted a 5% same-store sales decline. Now, WSM’s results aren’t on a written basis, but if you compare backlog-boosted period to backlog-boosted period, WSM is still outperforming against Bassett’s 17%. So, could they be taking share from Bassett? Perhaps. But then you could also argue they’re taking share from HVT and LZB too, so it’s seemingly more of the case they’re those two players are outperforming than Bassett is underperforming.

Translating this into a model, I don’t think they’re losing share, but it’s not hard to see that any growth here is going to just be GDP-like on a same-store basis over time, consistent with their history. Could they open more stores? Maybe 1 or 2 like they have recently, but here again, as evidenced by their history, I wouldn’t expect any newfound realization of untapped opportunity. I tend to find, actually, their prioritization of remodels over store openings more attractive. Part of this is because there are few opportunities to open stores, but regardless, it’s more comforting when businesses invest in the value proposition first before scaling.

So, I’m assuming that they don’t open any more stores. This is potentially too conservative as they’ve seemingly been continually finding some opportunities, but their future shouldn’t look hugely different. So, taking their sales of ~$50.5M and using 2019’s seasonality of ~23.5% of sales, today’s sales translates into an annual figure of ~$215M. This could be too aggressive, implying sales of ~$111M in the second half, marginally higher than the $110M in H2 2023. If we instead merely assume that H2 sales are down 2% year-over-year, which wouldn’t be crazy considering where written sales are trending, that would imply $210M in run rate annual sales, a seemingly more conservative figure to use for modeling.

Rounding this all out, Wholesale sales - on an “external” basis to exclude intercompany sales - came in at ~$32M, down from ~$37M posted last year, or a decline of ~15%. This compares to ~$31M posted in Q1, so sequentially speaking, they grew ~3%. Here again, on a year-over-year basis, you really need to exclude excess backlog-related deliveries a la Retail. Unfortunately, however, they don’t provide us with written order Wholesale trends - only Retail - so it’s hard to get a good read here. However, given what we know above about the Retail side, and knowing the results of others like HVT and LZB, it’s not unreasonable to think that sales are down something like mid-to-high-single-digit on a written basis. Ultimately, it’d be hard for Bassett’s Wholesale sales per store to ultimately differ much more than their Retail store performance and the rest of the industry players they ultimately sell into.

However, we don’t really know what those written order trends are like on a same-store basis, so there’s only so much precision we can evaluate them with. Now, they do provide us with total BHF stores, which were 91 at the end of Q2 last year and 88 today. And if my evaluation earlier is right in that they added 1 new Company-owned store between those two periods, that implies that they saw the closure of 4 franchised stores. Since I do have some confidence in that analysis, this then is notable considering that 4 stores amounts to a lot of lost furniture sales. Again, each store probably does ~$1M quarterly, so that’s ~$4M potentially of lost sales - or perhaps $3M if we assume that, by definition, they were underperforming. That would then account for more than half of the decline, however we don’t know whether there was any offsetting growth from new non-BHF stores.

Either way, from what we can see, their sequential sales growth was positive, which is potentially seasonally consistent. External Wholesale sales trended from ~$30M in Q1 2019 to ~$33M in Q2, so today’s directional growth isn’t abnormally different. This then tells me that here too, they’re likely seeing the broader stabilization that the broader industry is seeing. Or inversely, it’s very likely that the year-over-year declines here were merely market-related.

What I infer from this is what most of us would expect anyways, which is that their Wholesale business will probably continue tracking their Retail business over time. The only way they’d differ is if there was a differing growth strategy - i.e., they were trying to grow Wholesale clients - but that doesn’t appear to be the case. If we simply look at their pre-COVID performance, we can see that their Wholesale business - on an external basis - wasn’t performing materially different than their Retail sales. And this is expected too - it’s a mature business, so if there were untapped retailers out there, they’ve likely already had discussions.

As such, unless there’s a newfound strategy here, I think it’s most prudent to simply assume flattish growth here as well. Sure, perhaps one can make the argument that this is a growing business, but considering the mature nature here and the fact that merely the closure of 1 franchisee can have enough of an impact to erase growth, I’m not sure I want to model that in.

So, if Wholesale tracks like this for the rest of the year at 2019 seasonality (~24.5% of sales), they’d probably end up doing something like $130M annually. Adding that to our $210M Retail sales estimate from earlier, that then amounts to a run rate consolidated sales estimate of $340M, down from the ~$390M reported in FY23. Again, though, FY23 includes backlog boosts, and I’m not including their Noa sales of ~$8-9M as they’re winding this business down.

Over time, my base assumption is that this is a business that’ll grow but it’s too hard to be precise and my gut feeling tells me something more flat is a better assumption. Between a store closure here or there, timing of sales initiatives, potential further macro softening, and/or broader macro changes like interest rates, there are simply too many external variables and not enough overwhelming growth force to say, confidently, that this business will grow. But net, I think something flat-to-marginally up is a finely conservative estimate.

Margins: Execution Dependent

Margins are a key component of the broader opportunity here for Bassett in terms of where they have control. They don’t provide adjusted figures, but simply plain vanilla segment GAAP EBIT margins. Starting on the Retail side, they posted a $2.2M loss, or a (4.3%) margin on $50.5M of sales, which compares to a margin of ~$755K in the prior year Q2, or a ~1.2% margin. In Q4, they posted a $1.6M segment loss, or a (3%) margin on ~$54M in sales. So, EBIT margins are down 550 bps on a year-over-year basis, and ~130 bps on a sequential basis. On a year-over-year basis, they provide us with helpful context:

“Gross margin was flat with the prior period because higher margins on inline goods were offset by lower margins on clearance goods. In addition, we had $500,000 of increased inventory valuation charges previously discussed due to the strategy to be more aggressive in selling clearance goods to better control inventory levels.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased 570 basis points, again primarily due to decreased leverage of fixed costs from lower sales volumes.

As Rob discussed, we have announced that we will be winding down the operations of Noa Home Inc. As part of that, we recorded a $1.8 million charge to write off the previously recorded intangible asset for the trade name and $500,000 of inventory valuation reserves to prepare for an orderly sell-through of the inventory.”

Unpacking the sequential decline in margin, gross margins were down ~100 bps to just under 53% from ~54% in Q2, partly from the two valuation reserve charges of ~$1M - $500K from clearance items, and ~$500K from Noa. Now, typically, I wouldn’t really contextualize this as non-recurring, however in this case, they sort of are. With Noa, for instance, since they’re winding down this business, those inventory will flush out. And similarly, the clearance dynamic pertains to discontinued product lines as part of their product strategy, so I’m not expecting this to remain a structural component of a normalized period’s sales. Adding back, then, $1M for this gets me to an adjusted margin of (~2.4%) EBIT margin.

Could it have also been the case that gross margins were pressured by a reduction in average selling prices? I think so. As they note above, they’re obviously trying to sell through some of those clearance items more aggressively, not just for Bassett products, but for Noa products as well. So, on the price side, we don’t know for sure because they haven’t told us anything, but it could be the case that prices came down just a smidge from more promotional activity. In fact, recall that Q1 was a “record” gross margin quarter for Retail, which likely signals that they weren’t as promotional last quarter. And to this end, I do not think the industry is necessarily becoming more competitive as my understanding is that prices are stable more broadly across the industry. I.e., If we take out Noa and discontinued products, I don’t necessarily think product margins are declining elsewhere.

Additionally, though, it’s seemingly been the case more broadly that costs like shipping/freight have begun increasing - something we heard AMWD call out - while labor continues to grow as well. That said, HVT was calling out the recent freight cost increases as a non-issue, so perhaps costs were largely unchanged as well. The bigger point then is that while there could have been maybe a tiny decline in product margins sequentially for their core product, it’s evidently the case that gross margins have declined for the segment from (1) valuation reserve charges and (2) reduced selling prices from the Noa wind-down and clearance.

Further contributing to the sequential margin degradation was operating deleverage, which is an obvious headwind with sales declining from ~$54M to ~$51M (and something they confirmed above). The Retail operation is going to have material fixed costs in the form of store occupancy and operational costs - e.g., rent and utilities - but then in the form of in-store personnel as well. Whether sales are 10% higher or 10% lower, they’re not going to be able to change those line items. And to this end, recall that their sequential sales trend was essentially representative of the same-store trend as the two new stores in 2024 were opened in Q1 and no new stores in Q2.

To this end, we can see that while their Retail (segment) opex declined sequentially on a dollar basis - from ~$31M to ~$29M - it increased as a percentage of sales to nearly 57%. However, the increase wasn’t but ~40 bps thereabouts - it wasn’t a huge deleveraging, which makes me wonder if perhaps there’s some expense seasonality that makes Q1 look a little bigger than a normalized quarter, and thus, suppress the quarter-to-quarter deleveraging trend. I mean, on a year-over-year basis, even if we adjust for the aforementioned reserve charges, we can see that their margins were down ~360 bps, and I’m not sure that the bulk of this was merely reduced product margins. I think product margins probably declined, but my take is that this was primarily from the 17% decline in delivered sales.

In any event, their sequential margin decline was driven by standard operating deleverage from fewer sales which was exacerbated by product margin declines on top of one-time inventory charges. Inversely, mix isn’t going to be terribly impactful. There can be margin differences by product with some categories more competitive than others, but there isn’t a material shift that happens quarter-to-quarter, so it’s not really an explanation for today. And there can be mix impacts on a channel basis - i.e., e-commerce sales versus in-store - however here too, there aren’t material changes to my understanding.

For their Wholesale business, they report margins on a total basis - including intersegment Retail sales - which is fine considering that they operate on an arm's-length basis. To this end, on external sales of ~$52.6M, they posted ~10.8% segment EBIT margins which compares to ~11.3% margins posted on ~$62.8M in external sales last year. In Q1, they posted ~12.4% margins on ~$55M of sales. From the call:

“Gross margins increased 110 basis points over the prior year, primarily due to the expected improvement in the Club Level leather business. As this product line is internationally sourced with extended lead times, we received significant amounts of inventory during the second and third quarters of 2022, just as product demand was weakening due to the market downturn in home furnishings. Also, the ocean freight costs associated with the majority of the product received were at significantly higher costs than we are currently being realized on current product receipts.

In addition, we realized a favorable adjustment in our warranty and returns reserve due to improved diligence and efficiency in handling claims. These increases were partially offset by $1.7 million of additional inventory valuation charges previously discussed and decreases in the gross margins for domestic upholstery and wood operations due to deleverage of fixed costs and labor inefficiencies due to the lower sales volumes.

SG&A as a percentage of sales increased 170 basis points, primarily due to reduced leverage of fixed costs from decreased sales.”

On a sequential basis, however, their margins have declined by ~160 bps. Sure, sales fell by around $2M to $52.6M, but that’s not that much to drive hugely material operating deleverage as the Retail side shows, although yes, as they note above, there is some of a headwind.

However, here too, the margins aren’t really comparable between the two periods given “one-time”, non-core charges - as noted, they incurred $1.7M of inventory valuation charges from their product portfolio realignment. Now, yes, this was only a “partially offsetting” variable to the warranty reserve improvement, however they were already talking about the warranty improvement in 2023. So, could this have been a further improvement from Q1? Perhaps. But it doesn’t appear to be the case. In other words, when thinking about Q1 to Q2, it’s probably the case that there was no benefit from a warranty reserve change, but a headwind from the aforementioned charges, thus leading to a net decline on a sequential basis. Consistent with this, their segment gross margins declined ~130 bps.

In any event, what’s interesting about this whole problem is that today’s Retail margins are materially different from where they’ve landed historically. If we go through their history here for Q2 specifically, Retail margins for 2016/2017/2018/2019 were 0%/~2%/2.4%/(4.7%), which then came out to ~2%/~14%/~2% for 2021/2022/2023. So, we can see that today’s (~4%) margins are underperforming their low-single-digit history. Wholesale is different. On the Wholesale side, margins are actually comparable-to-higher - from 2016 to 2023, Q2 Wholesale margins have trended from 7.7%/4.8%/4.8%/5%/(22%)/7%/13%/11%. So, the 10.8% they posted today are still materially higher than pre-COVID levels, and right in line with post-COVID levels.

They, however, don’t expect their margins to remain at current levels. In the interim, there are going to be some restructuring charges, but they’re making moves to improve the cost structure. First, they’re closing the Noa Home business. By definition, this should cut the losses of this business. It’s hard to tell how much this could improve margins, but it appears that the Noa Home business does something like $1M in quarterly sales and about a $1-2M loss in quarterly EBIT judging by the Corporate & Other segment. Thus, this alone should be a material boost to margins.

But they’re also making adjustments to their operational footprint. As noted on the call, they’re going to consolidate their manufacturing footprint down to one facility and support this with a satellite site. By definition, they’re only going to be doing this to eliminate excess capacity, so this should indeed create savings. They’re also consolidating their distribution footprint, which “resulted in the closing of 3 warehouses during the quarter,” and a “plan to move out of a major wholesale distribution center at the end of the third quarter…”

By definition, this too should be eliminating excess warehousing space. Net, they’re expecting these cost savings to improve their bottom line by ~$6M on an annualized basis, or ~$8M pre-tax. Very simply, what this means is that if we add back the $5.5M asset impairment charge in Q2 plus the other $2.7M inventory valuation charge, we’d be looking at Q2 GAAP EBIT of roughly breakeven today. Layer on top another ~$2 of quarterly savings, and that implicitly puts them around ~$2M in EBIT.

Furthermore, unless I’m misunderstanding management, those savings should not include the losses they’ll cut from Noa. They didn’t explicitly confirm this, however we know that Noa alone is losing something like $1-2M thereabouts quarterly, or nearly $5-6M annually, which would basically imply zero savings elsewhere and we know that’s not the case, hence my inference here.

Thus, when I think about Bassett going forward then, that ~$2M is probably an OK starting point on ~$83.4M of sales, or ~$82.4M after we take out Noa Home sales. Adding in, call it, $1.5M of cut quarterly losses from Noa, that gets us to ~$3.5M. Thus, if they stabilize around $340M in sales per our estimate earlier - which again, excludes Noa - that amounts to ~$85M in quarterly sales. What should happen is that they capture some incremental leverage on that delta, but it’ll nonetheless be small such that ~$3.5M in quarterly EBIT is the right normalized - post-restructuring - earnings power, representing a ~4.2% margin.

If achieved, this wouldn’t be an abnormal margin by any means. While 2019 experienced negative EBIT margins, they were ~2-3% on an adjusted basis, close to the 3% posted in 2018, but down from the ~6% posted in 2017. While each of these years does include ~$2M of pre-opening expenses, that’s only a ~40 bps benefit. And also, these periods included their Logistics business, which was a mix tailwind to their margins. So, where I’m modeling them isn’t abnormal.

Valuation: Not There Yet

There are a few angles to discuss surrounding capital allocation. From the top, capex has come in at ~$3.7M for the first half of 2024, down from ~$7M in the comparable 2023 period. Current run rate capex spend is relatively close, I think, to what normalized maintenance capex spend looks like annually. If we look at the past 3 years, from 2021 to 2023, they spent ~$11M, ~$21M, and ~$18M, so it’s very likely true that average annual capex is higher than what they’re currently spending. This is all consistent with the current comments of cutting back on capex given market conditions, and an expectation to spend ~$4.5M in the second half, amounting to around $10M for the year.

CapEx is relatively straightforward - they have stores to maintain and continually remodel to remain competitive, and that’s almost entirely what that $10M is going towards. There’s not any financial return on this as we can see - it’s the competitive cost to play. Over time, I tend to think that maybe low-teens is a more appropriate spending level here. FY23 capex included spend related to facility improvements at their Alabama location, as well as IT investments - a new website - which won’t recur. And this was seemingly the case for FY22, hence why FY21 and today are seeing lower spend levels as those initiatives are complete. So, to be relatively conservative, I’m going to assume something like $12M is more normalized, or ~2.75% of my FY24 sales estimate.

Beyond that, the rest of cash flows have primarily gone to investors in the form of dividends and repurchases, which have historically been split relatively equally. And I think this is the most likely allocation that we’ll see in the coming years given their conservativeness.

However, one should note that their Noa Home acquisition in 2022 for ~$6M turned out to be a dud and relatively costly - the business continually ran losses since the acquisition, and as they noted on the call merely 2 years later, they’re deciding to close the business. This ultimately cost investors probably something like $15M thereabouts, per what appears to be ~$5M annual EBIT losses for Noa - this is a non-trivial amount of money, obviously. Or, said differently, if this were to happen again, the value of BSET is materially lower than if they were to simply allocate dollars back to shareholders.

I tend to think that this a non-recurring mistake based on their comments on the call, but we’ll see. My assumption - i.e., what I think is the likeliest outcome - is that they don’t do anything hugely dilutive like this going forward and that after maintenance capex spend at the level noted above, shareholders should capture dividends and benefit from share repurchases. They do have quite a bit of extra cash as noted below, but my assumption is that none of this goes to shareholders based on their historical policy of keeping a lot of cash in the bank.

Putting this together, at today’s price of ~$13.4/share with 8.792M basic S/O, that’s a ~$118M market cap. Minus Q2-end cash of ~$43M and short-term investments of ~$18M, then adding ~$23M of customer deposits - which isn’t totally correct, but the conservative approach - that gets me to an EV of ~$80M.

Time will tell, but per the analysis I laid out earlier, I think there’s a good possibility they end up achieving annual run rate sales/EBIT of ~$430M/~$14M by year-end (assuming they execute on their cost initiatives). Holding aside $12M of D&A – should be relatively unchanged with today – since I’m modeling them on an EBIT basis, zero of interest expense, $2M of interest income, and 25% taxes to get us to a net income figure of ~$12M. With D&A approximating maintenance capex of ~$12M, FCF comes out to the same amount.

From an internal perspective, I think that’s probably worth something like 10-12x FCF – call it, 11x – based on the flattish growth they’ll likely achieve. At that multiple, they’d be trading at $132M, or ~$15/share, so you can model in a little bit of upside. However, I’m not sure this is all that great of a bet. The $15/share rests largely on (1) the macro stabilizing, which isn’t totally clear, and (2) that they execute on their margin initiatives.

While it could be the case that perhaps the losses on the Noa Home side are actually greater than I’m modeling and as such, their normalized earnings are higher, we’re concurrently assuming that demand will trough today. So in terms of conservatism, it’s not like we’re assuming a worst-case scenario here. And there’s execution risk and competitive risk - this isn’t a sexy business with a lot of growth where investors are prone to overlook miscues and/or the underlying growth over time can materially trump short-term issues. However, there is a wildcard in that if management, for some reason, decides to distribute out excess cash, that obviously adds quite a bit to the intrinsic value, because I’m implicitly ascribing zero value to it.

Conclusion

All in all, Bassett presents an interesting opportunity today. I do think furniture demand, similar to other industries I’ve followed, is broadly stabilizing and that the next 3 years will see more positive demand trends than the past. Furthermore, if they can indeed get their margins in line with historical averages via internal realignment and some modest leverage, this business would be worth more. However, between macro, execution, and competitive risks, I’m not so sure that there’s enough upside potential to fully compensate for those risks.