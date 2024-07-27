Karl Weatherly

As an income-driven investor with a knack for companies that operate within the casino gaming sector either in whole or in part, I wanted to take a closer look at several of the reasons as to why I’m staying bullish on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) which currently trades at $30.42/share and offers its investors an annualized yield of 5.47% ($1.66/share).

Company Overview

VICI Properties is a "real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI Properties owns 93 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada. With that said, their company has successfully executed a strategic approach that consists of buying properties in supply-limited locales such as the Las Vegas Strip".

As a property owner in a highly sought after supply-limited locale, not only are you able to charge top dollar to the tenants that occupy your properties, but you’ll hardly have to worry about competition since you’re operating in a market that sees a very minimal amount of new market entrants.

The Income-Driven Perspective

From an income-driven perspective, there are several reasons as to why I’m attracted to shares of VICI Properties.

For starters, its dividend yield of 5.47% is attractive compared to several other income-generating investments in today's market. For example, shares of both Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) and Safehold (SAFE) each offer shareholders yields that are much lower than that of VICI. To put things in perspective, shares of LAMR currently yield 4.33% which is roughly 20% lower than that of VICI, while shares of SAFE currently yield 3.18% which is roughly 40% lower than that of VICI.

Secondly, VICI's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.28 suggests the stock is reasonably priced and may have some investors even calling its shares “cheap” when compared to the same industry counterparts as noted above. For argument’s sake, shares of Lamar Advertising possess a P/E ratio of 24.72 while shares of Safehold possess a P/E ratio of 14.8, which is favorable but not as favorable as shares of VICI.

Finviz

Lastly, I'm someone that keeps a close eye on moving averages and if a company's 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day SMA are all positive, that certainly reinforces my attraction to the stock. In the case of VICI Properties, its 20-Day SMA (+5.86%), its 50-Day SMA (+6.96%), and its 200-Day SMA (+5.29%) were all up at the time I was composing this article.

How VICI Properties Valuation Stacks Up Against Its Peers

When it comes to the valuation of VICI Properties it once again outshines both of the peers that I had previously mentioned.

As it currently stands, VICI Properties possesses a Valuation Grade of "B+" which is supported by solid ratings in terms of its P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) which is rated as an "A+", its P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) which is rated as an "A+", its EV/EBIT (TTM) which is rated as an "A+", its Total Debt/Equity (TTM) which is rated as a "B+", and its Dividend Yield (TTM) which is rated as a "B".

If we were to take each of these metrics and compare them to their respected sector means, we'd see that VICI Properties outperforms in each of the five noted metrics.

With that said, Lamar Advertising possesses a Valuation Grade of a "B-" which is supported by fair ratings in terms of its P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) which is rated as an "B", its P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) which was ungraded at the time of publication, its EV/EBIT (TTM) which is rated as an "A-", its Total Debt/Equity (TTM) which is rated as a "F", and its Dividend Yield (TTM) which is rated as a "C+".

If we were to take each of these metrics and compare them to their respected sector means, we'd see that Lamar Advertising outperforms in terms of its P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) and EV/EBIT (TTM) ratios and underperforms the sector in terms of its Debt/Equity (TTM) and Dividend Yield (TTM) metrics.

Additionally, Safehold, Inc. possesses a Valuation Grade of "D+" which is supported by various ratings across its P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) which is rated as an "A", its P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) which is rated as an "A+", its EV/EBIT (TTM) which is rated as an "A", its Total Debt/Equity (TTM) which is rated as a "D", and its Dividend Yield (TTM) which is rated as a "D+".

If we were to take each of these metrics and compare them to their respected sector means, we'd see that Safehold outperforms the sector means when it comes to P/E Non-GAAP (FWD), P/E Non-GAAP (TTM), and its EV/EBIT (TTM) metrics and underperforms the sector in terms of Total Debt/Equity (TTM) and its Dividend Yield (TTM) metrics.

VICI Properties Lease Profiles: Nothing Short of Top Notch

When it comes to highly sought after supply-limited locales there’s a certain aura about destinations such as the Las Vegas Strip. It’s both the crème de la crème of hotel & casino properties and one of the most visited places on the planet year after year. Based on those two criteria, a property owner such as VICI wants to make sure there isn’t a high turnaround in terms of the entities who are occupying the property and that the occupants can meet the financial obligations of a long-term lease.

VICI Investor Presentation May 9 2024

The good news for investors is that VICI has had an impeccable rent roll record especially since it requires both asset-based financial transparency (gaming regulators require gross gaming revenue to be reported from assets that engage in such business) and long-term agreements (comparatively speaking VICI possesses leases of 40+ years whereas goods and services counterparts average anywhere from 8-12 years) when qualifying a potential occupant.

As we can see in the company's most recent investor presentation VICI has 100% Triple Net Leases, 91% of its Rent Rolls that include parental guarantees, 81% of its Rent Rolls that include Master Lease Protection, 80% of its Rent Rolls are from SEC Reporting Tenants and 74% are from S&P 500 Tenants.

Steady AFFO Growth

Anytime we’re considering a potential investment in a REIT, we must look at the company’s AFFO growth compared to its sector averages (in this case we’ll be comparing to its peers who are positioned throughout the Specialized REIT segment) and then look at things from a year-over-year, 3-year, 5-year, and forward-looking perspective.

As it currently stands the sector averages 2.27% in year-over-year AFFO growth, 4.05% in 3-year AFFO growth, 2.21% in 5-year AFFO growth, and a dismal 1.56% in forward looking AFFO growth.

Seeking Alpha

When it comes to VICI Properties it’s clear that the REIT outpaces the sector average by some considerable margins. For example, the company has demonstrated 11.40% in year-over-year AFFO growth, 9.45% in 3-year AFFO growth, 8.50% in 5-year AFFO growth, and a solid 6.54% in forward looking AFFO growth.

VICI Properties FY24 AFFO Guidance is also quite favorable and was reiterated during its Q1 earnings release. " The company estimates AFFO for the year ending December 31, 2024 will be between $2,320 million and $2,355 million, or between $2.22 and $2.25 per diluted common share".

VICI Properties Q1 Earnings Release

Steady Dividend Growth

As was the case with AFFO growth, we must also look at a REITs dividend growth over a prolonged period. In the case of VICI I wanted to take a look at the REITs dividend growth since 2020.

VICI Investor Relations Website

Over the last five years we’ve seen its dividend increase from $1.255/year in 2020 to $1.66/year in 2024. This total increase of $0.405/year demonstrates an average annual increase of $0.08125/year or a CAGR just under 5%.

A Look at the Safety of its Dividend

How safe is the dividend of VICI when compared to its peers throughout the entire REIT sector? As it currently stands, shares of VICI currently possess a dividend safety grade of “B” which is certainly solid especially when we look at the 20 factors one must consider determining the safety of a REITs dividend when compared to its peers as a whole.

Seeking Alpha

When it comes to the safety scorecard of VICI there are three areas of slight concern and if improved upon, we could see an even safer dividend.

For starters VICI’s AFFO Payout Ratio (FWD) is 74.95% which is only slightly higher than the sector mean of 74.14%, if the REITs management team were to boost that ratio to somewhere in the range of 76.5% - 78.5%, maybe it would be less of a concern.

Secondly, the REIT’s AFFO Payout Ratio (TTM) was 75.80% which is higher than, but not by much, of the sector mean of 73.37%, had it been in a range of 76.3% or higher, it too would be less of a concern.

Lastly, the REIT’s FAD Payout Ratio (TTM) was 72.42% which although much higher than the sector mean of 63.06%, is still somewhat of a concern and a preferred range may be 75% or higher.

What would it take to enhance those payout ratios? There are any number of things a REIT can do to enhance those ratios and some of those options include but are not limited to: improving operational efficiency across its properties, optimizing its portfolio by assessing the performance of the assets in its portfolio and lastly increasing any of the ancillary revenue streams that may be associated with the properties throughout its portfolio.

Q2 Earnings Expectations

According to analysts, "VICI Properties is expected to report an FFO of $0.56 per share, up 3.7% from $0.54 per share in the year-ago quarter". Over the last four quarters, the company has either met or exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates and is on pace to do the same when they report on July 31.

Barchart.com

Although the last two quarters have been right in line with estimates, my expectations are for VICI to meet or slightly exceed (by a range of $0.00 - $0.01/share) estimates when they announce earnings next week.

The basis behind this fairly conservative estimate is that although the company continues to make strategic investments in non-casino and casino properties ($250 Million Loan for Great Wolf Lodge & up to a $700 Million Investment for Venetian), they are still faced with unfavorable interest rates and heightened borrowing costs. If both the cost to borrow and interest rates were lower, there would be a better chance of a much stronger earnings beat (by an estimated range of $0.02 - $0.04/share).

A Look at VICI's "Strategic Imperatives"

During the company's Q1 Earnings conference call, CEO Ed Pitoniak, established a series of "Strategic Imperatives" which I think could act as key catalysts for the company's overall growth throughout 2024 and beyond.

Strategic Imperative #1: An expansion of the company's scope, total addressable market, and investments such as its recent investment in Homefield, Kansas City, a market-leading sports training complex that will also soon feature a Margaritaville resort.

Given the fact that VICI is heavily focused on the gaming sector, any expansion outside of gaming that maintains the company's focus on experiential properties, presents a welcoming sense of diversification to shareholders especially since the gaming sector is very sensitive to economic behavior.

Strategic Imperative #2: Refinancing VICI's maturing 2024 debt at an opportune time.

When it comes to refinancing any asset, not just debt, the time at which said asset is refinanced matters. In the case of VICI the rate environment needs to be favorable which it was on March 7th when 10-Year Treasuries were at their 2nd lowest point in the month.

Strategic Imperative #3: Capitalizing on the scale and rarity of our existing assets by working throughout Q1 with its partners at Apollo.

By engaging with its partners at Apollo there seems to be renewed focus on the Las Vegas market, especially with its $700 million investment aimed at enhancing its existing properties.

According to John Payne the $700 million, "will fund several projects that seek to improve the overall guest experience and enhance the value of the property".

When the company announces its Q2 results on July 31, I'm going to be keeping a close eye on any and all comments management may make regarding the "Strategic Imperatives" that were established during Q1.

For example, I'm going to be looking for any developments discussing the continued diversification across non-gaming experiential properties, any additional debt that may have been refinanced and under what conditions, and lastly, any additional investments or related developments with such partners as Apollo.

Potential Risk Factors & Headwinds to Consider

In the case of VICI Properties, I wanted to summarize five of what I think are the most important risk factors for one to consider prior to establishing a position.

Interest Rate Risk: Anytime interest rates are elevated, they can narrow the spread between the Cap Rates of REIT and the 10-Year Treasury. A narrower spread may shift the investor sentiment toward safer, higher-yielding fixed income investments, which negatively impacts the prices of REITs.

Economic Sensitivity: Since a majority of VICI's tenants are in the gaming sector (although a moderate diversification across non-gaming experiential properties is ongoing), an economic slowdown, recession, or sustained increased inflation could not just negatively impact VICI, but all REITs as a whole.

Refinancing Risk: Although VICI possesses an investment grade credit rating, its still subject to the conditions of the credit markets as a whole. If the market behavior is favorable VICI would benefit when refinancing its existing debt, if however, the market behavior is unfavorable VICI would be subject to unfavorable rates if credit conditions tighten.

Dependency on External Capital: Since REITs must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders each year, there's an inherent dependence on external capital. That in and of itself isn't a bad thing, however we need to factor in the high volatility of the capital markets which could expose VICI to more risk especially in high-interest rate environments (similar to the one in which we are currently experiencing).

Tenant Concentration: For the year ending 2023, VICI's revenue was heavily dependent on only two tenants, Ceasars and MGM, which accounted for 75% of its total rents. Additionally, its Las Vegas properties also accounted for 49% of its total revenue, which again is great in a flourishing economy when consumer confidence is good, but given the current economic landscape, I think management should continue to enhance its diversification efforts as has been the case with the Great Wolf transaction and the Homefield, Kansas transaction.

Conclusion

As an income-driven investor who has a soft spot for the casino gaming industry, it’s pretty clear as to why I’m staying bullish on shares of VICI Properties. This experiential REIT currently offers investors a yield of 5.47%, which, as noted earlier, is much higher than both the yields Lamar Advertising and Safehold. Its P/E ratio of 12.28 indicates that shares are more than reasonably priced, and its recent uptrend helps reinforce my confidence in its continued upward trajectory. Although there are several risks potential investors must consider, I strongly believe the company’s “Strategic Imperatives” and continued dividend growth will make this a compelling investment for years to come.