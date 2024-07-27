Aon: Q2 2024, Net New Business Growth And Strong Retention

Jul. 27, 2024 2:01 AM ETAon plc (AON) Stock
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.23K Followers

Summary

  • Aon reported 6% organic revenue growth in Q2, driven by net new business generation and strong retention.
  • The completion of the NFP acquisition will expand Aon's services into the mid-market, with potential for revenue and cost synergies.
  • Aon's outlook includes mid-single-digit organic revenue growth for FY24, with a fair value of $410 per share based on DCF analysis.
Overhead view of young Asian women managing home finance using laptop & smartphone. She is working with household utility bill and calculating expenses at home.

Images By Tang Ming Tung

I published my ‘Strong Buy’ thesis on Aon (NYSE:AON) in February 2024, pointing out that the acquisition of NFP could potentially accelerate Aon’s organic revenue growth and expand into mid-market. The company released its Q2 earnings on

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.23K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News