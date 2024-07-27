Images By Tang Ming Tung

I published my ‘Strong Buy’ thesis on Aon (NYSE:AON) in February 2024, pointing out that the acquisition of NFP could potentially accelerate Aon’s organic revenue growth and expand into mid-market. The company released its Q2 earnings on July 26th with 6% organic revenue growth. I favor the company’s growth driven by net new business generation and ongoing strong retention. I maintain a 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $410 per share.

Net New Business Growth and Strong Retention

In Q2, the company delivered 6% in both organic revenue growth and adjusted EPS growth, as depicted in the chart below.

Aon Quarterly Earnings

My biggest takeaway from the quarter is Aon’s growth propelled by net new business generation and ongoing strong retention. The strong retention rate spans Aon’s all major business segments including commercial risk, reinsurance solutions, health solutions and wealth solutions. I think the strong new business acquisitions and high retention will continue in the future for the following reasons:

Aon has been strategically shifting its business into high-growth areas such as cyber, risk management, human resources and pension markets. These sectors offer higher growth potential compared to Aon's traditional insurance agent business.

As communicated over the earnings call, Aon has been leveraging its risk capital and human capital structure to secure large deals from enterprise customers. The integrated corporate structure enables Aon to provide comprehensive services for its enterprise customers.

Completion of NFP and Expanding into Mid-Market

On April 25th, Aon announced the completion of NFP acquisition for an enterprise value of $13 billion. As detailed in the slide below, NFP enables Aon to expand its services into fast-growing middle market, providing risk, health and wealth broker for their customers.

Aon Investor Presentation

As discussed in my previous article, I think the deal makes strategic sense for Aon, and NFP could potentially accelerate Aon’s organic revenue growth in the future. The Key reasons are:

Aon anticipates generating $300 million cost synergies in FY25 and $600 million in FY26. Additionally, the management is quite confident that Aon will achieve revenue synergies with NFP, as the combined services could help both companies further expand its massive customer base.

Compared to large enterprises customers, the middle market is a fragmented, with many small players competing against each other. Under Aon’s umbrella, NFP could strengthen its brand image in the middle market. NFP could also leverage Aon’s robust platform and technology to digitalize operations and improve efficiencies.

Outlook and Valuation

Aon guides mid-single-digit organic revenue growth for FY24, as detailed in the slide below.

Aon Investor Presentation

I am considering the following factors for the near-term growth:

As indicated over the earnings call, NFP delivered MSD organic revenue growth in Q2. After the full integration, I believe NFP could potentially generate higher revenue growth due to revenue synergies.

I anticipate Aon can generate 4% revenue growth from existing customers, driven by 2% pricing growth and 2% service expansion.

Additionally, I forecast Aon can generate 2% growth from net new customers, aligned with its historical average.

Lastly, I anticipate NFP will contribute 7% to the topline growth in FY24. From FY25 onwards, I assume Aon will allocate 5% of total revenue towards acquisitions, contributing 2.5% to the overall topline growth.

As such, I forecast Aon will deliver 13% total revenue growth in FY24 and 8.5% from FY25 onwards.

While corporate restructuring and cost synergies could help Aon expand its operating margin, the reported operating margin will likely decline in the coming years due to the integration costs and higher amortization costs associated with the NFP deal. I calculate that Aon’s operating margin will decline to 17.3% in FY26, then expand to 26.3% by FY33. It’s worth noting that Aon had a 28.3% of operating margin in FY23. Therefore, my margin assumptions are quite conservative.

The DCF summary is as follows:

Aon DCF - Author's Calculations

The WACC is calculated to be 8.5% assuming: risk free rate 4.2% ((US 10Y Treasury Yield)); beta 0.65 (SA); equity risk premium 7%; cost of debt 7%; equity balance $70 billion; debt $11 billion; tax rate 19%.

Discounting all the future FCF, the fair value is estimated to be $410 per share. The current stock price is only trading at 20x FCF, a quite cheap multiple for a double-digit earnings growth company.

Key Risks

Any big acquisitions could potentially carry many integration risks, including legal, compliance, human resources and sales force. It is uncertain whether Aon can successfully integrate NFP’s operations, particularly concerning the senior management and sales team.

Additionally, insurance premium growth has been a key driver for Aon over the past few years, as Aon generates some revenue from insurance commissions. The strong growth in insurance premiums has been driven by high inflation; however, as inflation fades, it is uncertain whether insurance premiums will continue to grow materially in the coming years.

End Note

I favor Aon’s organic revenue growth and its business in the high-growth areas such as cyber, health, pension etc. NFP enables the company to expand its services into middle-market, potentially accelerating the organic revenue growth. As the stock price is undervalued, as per my DCF model, I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating with a fair value of $410 per share.