U.S. Election: Policy And Positioning

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
999 Followers

Summary

  • Amid high inflation and low housing affordability, and despite a strong economic backdrop, the upcoming U.S. election is expected to be one of the most contentious in history.
  • Inflation is trending lower, supporting Federal Reserve rate cuts.
  • Cyclical and secular economic factors tend to influence the market more significantly than politics - election noise shouldn't prompt drastic changes in portfolio allocations.

Asian voter voting in polling place

Hill Street Studios

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

Heading into a contentious U.S. election season, investors need to avoid the noise and remain focused on the factors that will drive markets in the period ahead, including U.S. trade policy (particularly with China), geopolitics (particularly any impact

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
999 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
GXC--
SPDR® S&P China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News