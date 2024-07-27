jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), (TSX:LLL:CA), (NEOE:LULU:CA) has taken a beating in 2024. The stock is the second worst performer in the S&P 500, even as the index sits near all-time highs. What's more, LULU began underperforming the S&P 1500 Apparel Retail index, a broad proxy for its overall industry, early in the year.

My previous article covered the quality of Lululemon's model and its demonstrated pricing power - of which little has seemed to change. Lululemon beat quarterly revenue estimates for the last 9 consecutive quarters and EPS estimates the last 15, maintained gross margins in the mid-50's, and repurchased nearly $2B in shares since 2021. Yet, the stock's performance has told a much different story.

Risks

Much of the negative sentiment around LULU has been spurred by analyst downgrades touching on several risks to the company's outlook.

Consumer Tastes and Increasing Competition

Two central risks highlighted by analysts at Barclays, Citi, and Jefferies relate to potential shifts in consumer appetites away from athleisure and increasing competition within athleisure. The women's category tends to be the biggest driver of sales for apparel companies and Barclays sees some vulnerability in this segment as young women and teens are opting for wide-leg pants and dress pants over Lululemon's successful leggings product line. Citi also saw less spend going towards activewear using its credit card data. The analysts see a slowing athleisure market in addition to a more competitive one. A recent report found that smaller yoga competitors, Vuori and Alo Yoga, seem to be gaining some ground in activewear wallet share.

These risks appear nearsighted in my view. Consumer tastes constantly ebb and flow, yet winners in consumer industries are those with proven brand strength and agility. Lululemon has shown itself to be a prime example of this by nearly 10xing sales the past decade to become one of the world's largest apparel companies - while focusing mostly on athleisure. The company also boasts a sales per square foot figure of $1,609 vs a peer average of closer to $600. Its brand strength and product quality has allowed it to avoid relying on wholesale business like its peers and maintain superior pricing power, growth, and margins:

There's also the point that athleisure has been a durable market and likely will continue thanks to hybrid work and wellness trends. The success of LULU competitors is more evidence of it. Increasing competition is inevitable for market leaders like Lululemon, with the potential to limit growth and erode margins. Big players are susceptible to growing sluggish and lacking innovation. Yet, Lululemon has shown incredible resilience and growth in an industry that has always been fragmented, even at its current size.

The company largely defined athleisure as a category, garnering first-mover advantages in the form of industry knowledge and scale. LULU's massive, loyal customer base (It's Essentials Membership program has over 20 million members as of Q1) allows it to keep a finger on the pulse of trends, and its huge footprint of real estate provides a nice barrier to entry. The company also leveraged omnichannel marketing through the pandemic years and now sells about half its products through online channels. Much of the recent success of Alo and Vuori have been using the Lululemon playbook, with a close overlap of products and both companies even strategically placing their stores near Lululemon's.

Brands are always at risk of diminishing as trends change and competition heats up, but LULU has shown agility in the past.

Slowing Growth and Macroeconomic Uncertainty

Lululemon has seen a cooling of growth in its US business. The risks mentioned above could be contributors, but management also alluded to product missteps in the latest quarterly call:

Shifting now to the U.S. As we mentioned on our last call, we've seen a slower start to the year due to several internal factors, including missed opportunity in women's and bags, which we are actively addressing, and some ongoing choppiness in the consumer environment… When looking at women's, we did not maximize the business in the U.S., which was the result of several missed opportunities, including a color palette and our core assortment, particularly in leggings, that was too narrow. Where we had color, guests responded well, we just needed more as they are looking for additional choices. And we are also out of stock in some of our smaller sizes

The resignation of LULU's Chief Product Officer may have added to these missteps, but management is working on restructuring its C-suite to be leaner and more focused. The revamping of product and branding leadership could go either way, but management's transparency is a positive sign. Additionally, the company has seen robust growth both internationally and in certain domestic product lines like Menswear, more than offsetting slower areas. In Q1, China mainland, which is the second-largest activewear market in the world, revenue climbed 52%, the rest of the world 30%, and Canada 12%. International has reached nearly a quarter of total revenues after being only single digits just a few years ago, and management expects it to reach 50% long-term. The Men's category saw an uptick of 15% YoY thanks to success in its ABC line.

A final risk is an uncertain macroeconomic picture. The Federal Reserve's 'higher for longer' rate policy has taken more of an effect on the economy as of late, including a cooling of the strong consumer we saw through 2023 and early 2024. Along with inflation, retail sales, consumer spend and savings, GDP, and the job market have all slowed:

Factset

Looking also at the Consumer Discretionary sector, it has been a poorer performer over the last year relative to the other sectors, in part due to the tightening economy:

Koyfin

Yet, over the past decade, it was the second-best performer behind Technology. Despite mid-term swings, the consumer tends to show resilience over the long term. LULU may face choppier waters in the near-term, but ultimately, its brand, pricing power, and growing international footprint equip it with durability in my view.

Low Expectations

Lululemon's business opportunities and risks are always up for scrutiny and debate, but the crux of its investment case is its current fundamentals and valuation. The stock is currently trading at half its 10-year average forward PE:

Koyfin

Meanwhile, LULU's margins and returns on capital have held strong and even expanded with more moderate topline growth:

Morningstar

Additionally, Lululemon has bought back over $2B in shares the last three years, most of which was when the stock was dipping like in 2022. Almost all of this was done organically as LULU only holds zero debt. The market is discounting LULU's financial strength on a valuation multiple basis, but it is also setting the bar quite low for outperformance in terms of the expectations baked into the stock price.

What fundamentals does LULU have to achieve to justify the current price and for how long? We can answer this question using the current stock price and current market expectations for a few value drivers: revenue growth, operating margin, and reinvestment rate. Consensus estimates for LULU revenue growth are right around 10-12%, which aligns with management's 2025 guidance. Operating margins are expected to slowly expand from the low to mid-20s, and I used 5-year historical reinvestment rates for fixed and working capital. I also assumed a tax rate of 30%, long-term inflation of 3%, and a WACC of just above 9% using the CAPM model (beta = 1.3, RF = 4.2%, ERP = 4.2%) and LULU capital structure. Here are the inputs to the reverse DCF model:

Author

To justify the current price, LULU would need to produce these fundamentals only for 3 years, which is the market-implied forecast period ('MIFP') or a measure of how long the company can sustain returns above the cost of capital.

Author

A 3-year MIFP is an extremely low bar for such a high-quality company with robust margins and cash flow. LULU's 10-year average revenue growth is near 20%. Despite slowing growth that comes with scale and more competition, 10% annual growth for three years is an easy hurdle to get over given its international runway and focus on product innovation. Additionally, maintaining a 23% margin for three years is achievable in my view given the company's 5-year average is 22% and has been expanding.

To judge whether LULU is worth buying, we can calculate its expected value based on scenarios and assigned probabilities. I estimated a high and low scenario for the operating value drivers and calculated the shareholder value at 3 years for each. Then I assigned probabilities for the consensus (current stock price) and the scenarios. I view the high case as high probability given the already low expectations in the consensus view, Lululemon's tendency to outperform, and its overall high quality. Then I assigned the consensus view a 30% probability as the next likely. Finally, I gave the low case a 10% probability, which I view as least likely given the already low bar reflected in the consensus estimates, and because it assumes rapidly slowing growth and decreasing margins. The result was an expected value of $285.87. Lululemon looks underpriced by about 16% of fair value.

Author

Is Lululemon Stock A Buy?

On valuation alone, Lululemon is an attractive buy at current levels. LULU is trading at half of its decade average multiple yet is arguably one of the highest quality companies within its industry. Even if the risks discussed play out in the near-term, the bar for outperformance is set low by its current price. There is always the risk of negative sentiment continuing to batter the stock in the short-term, but LULU's long-term payoff looks compelling at these levels.