Executive Summary

Despite the recent strong stock performance, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) stocks are still trading around their fair market price.

After analysing the stock, we concluded that ServiceNow is an excellent company, with a monstrous business model able to not only attract high-quality and high-spending new customers but also to continuously upsell and cross-sell existing customers every time a new cutting-edge solution is introduced, and the most impressive part is that their NOW platform can rely on many – many – cutting-edge solutions.

ServiceNow is sat on numerous catalysts – the majority of them already in action – to keep scaling up its operations, conquering market shares, and exponentially expanding its free cash flow generation despite the high reinvestment needs required to sustain steady revenue growth rates well above 20% in the coming years.

At current prices, our assumptions suggest that ServiceNow is a BUY, with a risk-reward profile that has the potential to generate a return of around 8.8%.

Operation Overview

ServiceNow is a U.S. company operating in the software industry offering a cloud-based platform as a service (PaaS).

The ServiceNow platform acts as an enterprise-wide, AI-powered, database, used by organisations to store information about their assets, and the relationships among them, into a single shared platform, available to all users, avoiding the disadvantage of having data trapped in “data silos” and only available to the department they originated. The assets can take the form of products, software, facilities, employees, and so on.

The NOW platform comes with numerous pre-installed applications, which rely on the existing enterprise-wide database offering management tools that simplify and automate digital workflows like IT service and operation management, employee onboarding, customer service, security operations, and counting. In addition to the pre-installed application, users can access the ServiceNow store to install additional applications or access the development platform with which they can modify the existing applications or develop new ones.

The benefit of using the NOW platform is that it provides a singular, and integrated, technology stack that enterprises can use in multiple departments and workflows, instead of having different systems that do not communicate with each other, improving efficiency and productivity. The NOW platform perfectly integrates with existing legacy systems like Salesforce, Microsoft, SAP, and more.

ServiceNow’s product portfolio accounts for a broad range of packages – targeting different workflows and industries – collectively offering 168 different digital workflow solutions. Organisations can choose between a wide array of packages to purchase, matching their current operations and allowing them to scale when ready.

Considering the relatively low number of customers (8000+) given the scale of operations - $8.9 billion in revenues – it implies that ServiceNow targets high-quality companies with great spending potential to sell its solutions. This is reflected in a renewal rate of 98%, and a growing average contract value for existing customers.

As shown in the 2Q24 Investor Presentation, customers that stick with the NOW platform tend to improve the average value of the contract over time adding more workflow solutions, indicating the firm’s ability to upsell its existing customers as it introduces new solutions. As of the 2Q24 ServiceNow has almost two thousand (1.988) customers with an average contract value of $4.7 million.

ServiceNow solutions are primarily deployed under a subscription-based model through its own private cloud with data centres spread all over the globe. Despite the significant up-front capital investments required to set up data centre facilities, as the company scales up and improves its efficiency-per-computing-cost, the choice of operating its own cloud permits ServiceNow to significantly reduce costs of sales as it doesn’t have to pay increasing consumption-based fees to cloud providers like AWS. In addition to improved marginality, managing a private cloud gives the benefit of higher security which increases ServiceNow’s contractual power, especially while dealing with large corporations, governments, and international public institutions concerned about protecting their data.

Industry Overview

ServiceNow, with its $8.9 billion in revenues in 2023, has established a growing presence in the software industry, being the 7th largest software company in the world, representing 1.4% of the industry's total revenues of $635.1 billion.

Revenues % Rank Microsoft Corporation 227.580 35,8% 1° Oracle Corporation 52.510 8,3% 2° Salesforce, Inc. 34.860 5,5% 3° SAP SE 34.450 5,4% 4° Adobe Inc. 19.940 3,1% 5° Intuit Inc. 15.090 2,4% 6° ServiceNow, Inc. 8.970 1,4% 7° Constellation Software Inc. 8.410 1,3% 8° Palo Alto Networks, Inc. 7.530 1,2% 9° Workday, Inc. 7.260 1,1% 10° Dassault Systèmes SE 6.570 1,0% 11° Roper Technologies, Inc. 6.180 1,0% 12° Synopsys, Inc. 6.130 1,0% 13° Open Text Corporation 5.700 0,9% 14° Autodesk, Inc. 5.500 0,9% 15° Fortinet, Inc. 5.300 0,8% 16° Zoom Video Communications, Inc. 4.530 0,7% 17° Cadence Design Systems, Inc. 4.090 0,6% 18° Asseco Poland S.A. 3.950 0,6% 19° Atlassian Corporation 3.890 0,6% 20°

The software industry is moderately concentrated, registering a Herfindahl–Hirschman index (HHI index) of 14.5, or 1.447 points.

The Herfindahl–Hirschman index is used to measure the level of competitiveness/concentration in an industry with an HHI below 0.15 (or 1.500 points) indicative of competitive industries while an HHI between 0.15 and 0.25 (or 1.500 and 2.500 points) indicative of moderately concentrated industries.

At the top of the software industry, there are legacy heavy hitters of the calibre of SAP, Salesforce, Oracle, and Microsoft competing with ServiceNow in the enterprise-cloud solutions segment. However, the major benefit – and the cause of ServiceNow's success – is that the NOW platform, instead of battling for market share with the already existing legacy systems, offers a complementary platform that seamlessly integrates with its competitor's systems improving their effectiveness and productivity.

Due to the ever-growing importance of data and AI solutions at enterprise levels – with the cloud segment accounting for 60.3% of total software industry revenues – companies and organisations have built up a massive inventory of enterprise software over the years, with the average company using close to one thousand applications in its daily operations. This created the need for a single and intuitive platform – like the ServiceNow one – able to integrate all data generated by this myriad of applications.

Industry Forecasts

From 2013 to 2023, the industry’s revenues grew at a CAGR of 10.4%, increasing 2.7 times from $235.3 billion to $635.1 billion.

Year Software Industry Revenues 2013 235.340 2014 246.722 2015 259.124 2016 266.770 2017 289.731 2018 323.616 2019 378.425 2020 428.603 2021 568.567 2022 498.727 2023 635.157

The blossom of the internet at the beginning of the 21st century and the mass adoption of cloud computing have been two major drivers for the rapid expansion of the software industry. Nowadays, given the ongoing digitalization trends and sprout of AI technologies, software solutions are embedded in organisations' everyday activities more than ever.

Considering the collective investments made by software companies through the years, to support future growth, the 2024 expected growth rate for the industry is 14.07%. We projected the industry’s expected revenues 10 years from now, applying the expected growth rate of 14.07% and allowing it to slowly decline as the industry approaches the economy’s perpetual growth rate, represented in this case by the USD risk-free rate.

By 2033, the software industry revenues are expected to reach $1.4 trillion, increasing 2.2 times from the $635.1 billion registered in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Year Software Industry Revenues 2023 635.157 2024 724.543 2025 813.741 2026 901.377 2027 986.296 2028 1.067.581 2029 1.144.548 2030 1.216.732 2031 1.283.861 2032 1.345.824 2033 1.402.645

Company Growth Forecasts

Over the period 2013-2023, ServiceNow’s revenues grew at a CAGR of 35.7% increasing 21.1 times from $425 million to $8.9 billion, while its market share improved from 0.2% to 1.4%.

Year ServiceNow, Inc. Revenues % Market Share 2013 425 0,2% 2014 683 0,3% 2015 1.005 0,4% 2016 1.391 0,5% 2017 1.918 0,7% 2018 2.609 0,8% 2019 3.460 0,9% 2020 4.519 1,1% 2021 5.896 1,0% 2022 7.245 1,5% 2023 8.971 1,4%

Over the years ServiceNow has shown a great ability to upsell its existing customers with new, and more expensive, solutions. From 2021 to 2023 the firm doubled the number of customers spending on average more than $20 million, as well as the number of customers spending on average between $10-$20 million, while the average value of contracts has increased 70% y-o-y in 2023.

Other than upselling opportunities, ServiceNow sits on potential cross-selling opportunities as out of the 8000+ customers they have, only 2000+ are using at least 3 different workflows indicating potential opportunities for the firm to sell additional workflow solutions to its already existing customer base.

Other than high-quality enterprise customers, ServiceNow is focused on expanding its reach to the public sector onboarding governments, educational, and public health institutions all around the globe which currently contribute $1.5 billion in total revenues. As the public sector notably relies on inefficient legacy systems and infrastructures, public sector systems modernization and digitalization are another strong growth catalyst for ServiceNow, with the US federal government that alone represents a $5 billion addressable market.

In our recent Salesforce coverage, we noted how weak buying behaviours, due to poor macroeconomic outlook, badly affected the top line of enterprise software companies, but it doesn’t seem to be the case for ServiceNow.

As of the first half of 2024, ServiceNow has kept exceeding analysts’ expectations with both revenues and current remaining performance obligation (CRPO) – an indicator for future revenues – growing 23% y-o-y, setting the revenue guidance around $11 billion for FY24.

Considering how efficiency-savvy large enterprises have become in recent times, ServiceNow’s ability to pull off such outstanding performances is another indicator of the prowess of its products rather than trickery from the sales team.

Combining the firm’s ability to upsell and cross-sell its already existing customer base, along with the growing demand for generative AI in enterprise environments and the need for a platform able to integrate all data generated by a myriad of different applications, ServiceNow’s market share is poised to grow exponentially in the coming years.

We expect ServiceNow’s market share to improve from 1.4% to 5.5%, overcoming Salesforce which we forecasted to have a market share of 5.2% by 2033, landing into the top 3 of software companies by revenues, right behind the two cloud juggernauts Oracle and Microsoft.

With these assumptions, ServiceNow's revenues are projected to reach $77.1 billion by 2033, representing an increase of 8.6 times from the 2023 revenues of $8.9 billion at a CAGR of 24%.

Year ServiceNow, Inc. Revenues % Market Share 2013 8.971 1,4% 2014 10.919 1,5% 2015 14.160 1,7% 2016 18.112 2,0% 2017 22.885 2,3% 2018 28.603 2,7% 2019 35.409 3,1% 2020 43.465 3,6% 2021 52.959 4,1% 2022 64.103 4,8% 2023 77.145 5,5%

Free Cash Flows Forecasts

ServiceNow has shown top-tier gross marginality over the years, with gross margin approaching the 80% territory – Microsoft and Oracle both have gross margins of around 70%.

Other than a strong contractual power thanks to the unique feature of its platform, ServiceNow can keep its costs of sales lower than other cloud services companies as it owns its private cloud networks instead of paying consumption-based fees to cloud providers. The more ServiceNow scales up the lower the impact of data centres on costs of sales.

Despite the upfront investments to set up the data centre infrastructure, and the maintenance capital expenditures required to maintain it, ServiceNow major cost drivers are R&D expenses, needed to continuously improve and introduce new features to its platform like the massive Gen AI technologies recently deployed.

When treating R&D as operating expenses, ServiceNow’s 2023 operating margin is a mediocre 8.5%, however, when treating R&D as capital expenditures – as they generate returns in future years – the 2023 operating margin adjusts to 24.8%, in line with the industry median value of 25.3%.

Year % Gross Margins % Adj. Operating Margins 2013 63,4% 2,9% 2014 63,6% (1,5%) 2015 67,2% 2,8% 2016 71,3% 9,3% 2017 73,9% 12,5% 2018 76,1% 14,4% 2019 77,0% 18,1% 2020 78,2% 21,8% 2021 77,1% 22,3% 2022 78,3% 22,7% 2023 78,6% 24,8%

ServiceNow’s adjusted operating margins have been steadily improving year over year as the firm scaled up – improving the efficiency-per-computing-cost – and increased the average contract value of its existing user base with virtually no marginal costs.

Combining the future exponential expansion of its market share, which would further increase efficiency-per-computing-cost, the low marginal costs of further upselling and cross-selling opportunities, the contractual powers given by its cutting-edge technologies, and the targeting of high-quality and high-spending customers, we expect ServiceNow’s adjusted operating margin to reach 50% by 2033.

For a plausibility check, Microsoft’s adjusted operating margin after capitalizing R&D expenses is around 48% in 2023.

However, the drawback of capitalizing R&D is greater reinvestment needs, with ServiceNow scoring a median adjusted reinvestment margin of 18% in the period 2013-2023. A high reinvestment margin is considered a drawback as the higher the reinvestment needs the lower the free cash flows to the firm (FCFFs), but without high reinvestments to support future growth, a firm cannot hope to consistently deliver growth rates in the 20% territory.

For such reason we expect the reinvestment margin to remain around 18% in the next 10 years, as the company keeps growing at a sustained rate, to then settle down to 14% - similar to Microsoft adjusted reinvestment needs – as the firm enters a more mature state.

Year % Adj. Reinvestment Margins % FCFF Margins 2013 22,1% (19,7%) 2014 31,0% (32,9%) 2015 12,2% (9,9%) 2016 18,0% (8,7%) 2017 15,6% (3,2%) 2018 15,9% (1,0%) 2019 17,4% 10,9% 2020 15,7% 5,2% 2021 28,9% (6,9%) 2022 18,2% 3,5% 2023 22,1% 8,8%

In 2023 ServiceNow registered FCFFs of $793 - calculated as adjusted net operating profit minus net Cap. Ex., acquisitions, and net R&D expenses plus changes in working capital - equal to a FCFFs margin of 8.8%. Despite the okay performance of 2023, as the firm scales up and improves its operating margins, FCFFs will increase exponentially.

With the assumptions made, ServiceNow's FCFFs are projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2033, representing an increase of 19.5 times from the 2023 revenues of $793 million at a CAGR of 34.6%.

Valuation

Applying a discount rate of 11.5% for the next 10 years, and a discount rate of 9.7% in perpetuity, we obtain that the present value of these cash flows – after adjusting for debt and cash on hand – is equal to $170.8 billion or $832 per share.

Compared to the current prices, ServiceNow stocks are fairly valued, with an implied internal rate of return (IRR) to justify current prices of 8.8%.

The street target for ServiceNow – based on 37 different analyst expectations – is sitting at $849 per share, as of the 26th of July 2024, with 26 street recommendations expressing the rating “Buy”.

Looking at the trading seasonality trend for ServiceNow, a chart that shows for each month of the year the likelihood that the end stock price will be higher than the start price based on historical data, in the last 6 years, in July, ServiceNow stock prices have gone up on average 86% of the times – the second strongest month after June in terms of price appreciation – with a mean change of 3.07%, a high of 8.43%, and a low of (6.07%).

Discount Rate

To determine the appropriate discount rate, we employ the WACC method, which considers both the cost of equity and the cost of debt.

The cost of equity – 10.5% – is derived using the USA equity risk premium of 4.5% – as of July 2024 – the current USD risk-free rate of 4.2%, and the company's beta of 1.4. The company's beta is based on the software industry’s unlevered beta of 1.13.

The cost of debt – 4.9% – represents the expected return demanded by debt holders and is influenced by the company's specific risk profile and the broader market conditions. It is computed considering the current USD risk-free rate of 4.2%, the company's default spread of 0.69%, and the USA default spread of 0%.

With a current Equity to EV of 98.9% and a Debt to EV of 1.1%, the discount rate for the next 10 years is 10.4%. In perpetuity, the discount rate adjusts to 9.7% to reflect more stable cash flows and lower risk.

Risks

The management strongly believes in its ability to fully realize ServiceNow's hidden potential, and while the firm avoided the major tech sell-off that occurred on the 24th of July 2024 – after two of the Magnificent 7 came short of analyst expectations – given the high growth expectations on the firm, investing in ServiceNow at the current all-time highs might represent a considerable risk to investors.

The intrinsic value proposed in this analysis is based on very optimistic assumptions that see the firm exponentially expanding its market share to reach the top 3 in the software industry. However, if down the road the management won’t be able to maintain such impressive growth rates, more than certainly, ServiceNow investors will witness significant downward price correction, as recently happened with other usually strong growers, like Tesla, that failed to deliver the expected growth.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we assign the rating BUY, as ServiceNow is an excellent company, with a monstrous business model able to return exponential growth and profitability, and at current prices, our assumptions suggest that ServiceNow’s risk-reward profile has the potential to generate a positive return representing a good investment opportunity.