MAG Silver: Free Cash Flowing Silver Miner Is Something You Don't See Often

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.12K Followers

Summary

  • Mag Silver's Juanicipio mine was finally commissioned in 2023, following a multi-decade development cycle.
  • While still ramping up, Juanicipio has already achieved nameplate capacity, with room for improvement.
  • With only 5% of the property explored, Juanicipio has tremendous upside potential and should be producing silver for decades to come.
  • I continue to rate MAG a buy.

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ

I have been bullish on Mag Silver (NYSE:MAG)(TSX:MAG:CA) for quite a while. When I initiated on the company in the Summer of 2022, Mag Silver was on the cusp of commissioning its Juanicipio mine in Mexico. However, regulatory

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.12K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAG:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MAG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MAG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAG
--
MAG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News