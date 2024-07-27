RHJ

I have been bullish on Mag Silver (NYSE:MAG)(TSX:MAG:CA) for quite a while. When I initiated on the company in the Summer of 2022, Mag Silver was on the cusp of commissioning its Juanicipio mine in Mexico. However, regulatory delays kept dragging on and Juanicipio did not achieve commercial production until last June.

With a year of commercial production under its belt and bullish precious metal prices, I thought it would be timely to refresh my thesis on Mag Silver.

So far, Juanicipio has exceeded my lofty expectations, with the mine producing over 16 million oz of AgEq in 2023 at ~$9 AISC. With industry-leading production costs due to its extremely high-grade ores, Juanicipio should be highly profitable in almost all price scenarios.

I continue to like MAG and believe it is a high-quality silver miner that could be worth a long-term investment.

Brief Company Overview

Mag Silver has been developing its flagship Juanicipio mine for more than 20 years, with the silver mining giant, Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) being the mine operator (MAG has 44% interest in Juanicipio) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - MAG overview (MAG investor presentation)

Juanicipio is one of the highest-grade silver mines in operation today. It is situated on the Fresnillo silver trend which has produced more than 3 billion ounces of silver since the time of the Incas (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Juanicipio overview (MAG investor presentation)

The mine is a 4,000 ton per day ("tpd") operation that is expected to produce an average of 18.5 million ounces of payable silver equivalents per year at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $12.35 / oz over the life of the mine. So far in its short operating history, Juanicipio has achieved nameplate capacity, producing 16 million oz of silver in 2023 with AISC of $9.18 / oz in H2/2023 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Juanicipio operating profile (MAG investor presentation)

Silver Giant With Room To Grow

The incredible thing with Juanicipio is that while operating results to-date have been fantastic, there is still ample room for improvement. For example, as shown in Figure 3 above, the mining rate continues to improve QoQ, with Q4/2023 mining rates of 331k tons, a 5.8% improvement over Q3/2023. Since Juanicipio's mill is rated for 4,000 tpd or 1.5 mtpa, Juanicipo's mining throughput can increase to ~360k tons/quarter.

Also, ore recoveries in the mill is still being optimized with room for improvement as gold recoveries were only 69% from March to December 2023 compared to an expected 76%. Silver recoveries are closer to plan at 88% compared to 87% in the 2017 technical report.

Finally, it is important to recognize that only 5% of the Juanicipio property has been properly explored to date, with lots of exploration potential. For example, all of Juanicipio's reserves are currently contained within the Valdecanas vein, which itself is not completely drilled off (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Valdecanas vein is where reserves are currently situated (MAG investor presentation)

Outside of the existing known structures, there is vast potential for the team at Juanicipio to explore and discover other 'master veins' that could be as good, if not better, than Valdecanas (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Multiple high quality exploration targets at Juanicipio (MAG investor presentation)

Inaugural Mineral Reserve Points To 13-Year Mine Life

Recently, Mag Silver and Fresnillo reported an inaugural mineral reserve of 312 million oz of AgEq at Juanicipio, or a 13-year mine life. (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Inaugural mineral reserve (MAG investor presentation)

However, with the main structures still being drilled off and the potential for massive discoveries, I would not be surprised if Juanicipio has a perpetual 13-year mine life, as mineral resources are constantly converted into reserves to offset depletion (for those not familiar with the industry jargons, ores are produced from reserves while resources are converted into reserves with enough drilling).

For example, since the 2017 PEA report, Juanicipio's measured and indicated ("M&I") resources have grown by 33%, despite tens of millions of ounces already produced (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - 2024 technical report highlight (MAG investor presentation)

As long as Juanicipio continues to add resources and converts them to reserves, mining at Juanicipio can continue indefinitely. For example, Fresnillo's Fresnillo mine, located 14km away from Juanicipio, has been continuously mined for more than centuries and still produces over 20% of the Fresnillo Group's silver production (Figure 8)!

Figure 8 - Fresnillo mine overview (fresnilloplc.com)

Premium Valuation Justified

On the surface, Mag Silver does not look particularly cheap compared to its silver mining peers, as the company is trading at 19.0x Fwd P/E while some competitors like Fortuna (FSM) trades at just 9.4x Fwd P/E (Figure 9). On Fwd EV/EBITDA, MAG is trading at 11.4x, well above its peers.

Figure 9 - MAG valuation vs. peers (Seeking Alpha)

However, the key difference between MAG and its peers is the economics of their respective projects. I believe MAG's premium valuation may be justified as its industry-leading $12.35/AgEq oz AISC allows the company to weather any potential volatility in precious metal prices.

For example, Mag Silver is currently debt-free, has $69 million in cash on hand, and is expected to generate free cash flow for the foreseeable future. Even if precious metal prices were to correct towards 2023 levels of ~$22/oz Ag and $2,000 /oz Au, Juanicipio should still generate more than $148 million per year in FCF (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Juanicipio free cash flow sensitivities (MAG investor presentation)

Risks To MAG Silver

With commissioning out of the way, the biggest risk to MAG Silver now is precious metal prices. For example, just in the last few weeks, silver prices have surged to over $32 / oz on a benign CPI report before crashing back to $28 / oz in recent days on market volatility (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - Silver prices (stockcharts.com)

However, as mentioned above, MAG's industry-leading production costs should cushion its business from price volatility. Far before MAG becomes financially stretched from lower precious metal prices, its silver-mining peers would have gone bankrupt.

Another risk with MAG is what will management do with all the upcoming cash flows? As a reminder, mining executives are notoriously bad capital allocators, often choosing to buy competitors at the worst possible times (Does anyone still remember Barrick's disastrous acquisition of Equinox in 2011?)

So far, management has been disciplined, but there is no guarantee MAG's management will not engage in value-destructive mergers or acquisitions with cash burning a hole in their pockets. To assuage investors, I believe MAG should start to pay investors a dividend. A common dividend will reward long-standing MAG investors while instilling capital discipline on management.

Finally, with Fresnillo owning 56% of Juanicipio, a natural outcome is for the mining giant to acquire MAG silver sometime in the future. Investors should be careful of a take-under bid from Fresnillo if precious metal prices see any prolonged weakness.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe MAG silver is one of the few mining stocks a long-term investor can comfortably own. Its industry-leading production costs mean MAG should be highly profitable in most price scenarios. I continue to rate MAG a buy.