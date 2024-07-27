Loomis AB (publ) (LOIMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2024 3:33 AM ETLoomis AB (publ) (LOIMF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.83K Followers

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCPK:LOIMF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aritz Larrea - President and Chief Executive Officer
Johan Wilsby - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Viktor Lindeberg - Carnegie
Karl-Johan Bonnevier - DNB

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Loomis Q2 2024 Report Conference Call. I am Dovin, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in the listen-only mode and that the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time it is my pleasure to hand this over to Mr. Aritz Larrea, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Aritz Larrea

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the second quarter presentation for Loomis. My name is Aritz Larrea and I'm the CEO of Loomis. And with me here today, I have our CFO, Johan Wilsby; and Jenny Bostrom, our Head of Sustainability and Investor Relations. I will begin by giving a brief review of our business performance in the second quarter and an overview of our results before taking questions.

Let's start the presentation by turning to Slide number 2. We had a strong -- we had a record quarter in terms of both revenue and operating income. We achieved revenues above SEK7.6 billion with growth across our three segments and most business lines. Acquisitions had a positive impact on our revenue, while the changes in currency rates had a negative impact due to hyperinflation currencies.

We achieved an organic growth of 7% despite continued cyclical headwinds in international business line. The demand for cash-handling automated solutions continues to be high and we have had double-digit growth for automated solutions in both the US and Europe, even when excluding CIMA.

Our operating margin increased to 11.6% in the quarter

Recommended For You

About LOIMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LOIMF

Trending Analysis

Trending News