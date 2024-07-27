helen89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction and operational developments

Today we're going to analyze a chain of full-service restaurants that, according to the CEO herself, "lost some of its shine" in recent years. I'm talking about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL), a very interesting concept which combines rustic elements, country comfort food and a gift shop for each store.

Until the last quarter, Cracker had 658 units spread across the country. It is interesting to note that the number of Cracker units has been decreasing. In the same period of 2023, the company had around 661 units, that is, a decrease of less than 1% in the number of units.

50% of the latest closures come from California (Sacramento and Santa Maria), one of which had opened in 2018. The other two closed units were in Medford, Oregon (marking Cracker's withdrawal from the region due to low AUV's ) and in Columbia, South Carolina. All Cracker units are owned, so it is clear that the maintenance of poorly performing units is extremely dangerous for the company, as it is responsible for bearing the operational costs of the project.

We know the impacts of the Fast Act go far beyond just increasing labor costs for limited-service restaurants, but impact the entire industry. We recently saw that Denny's (DENN) needed to increase its prices in California by 5.5% to keep employee turnover under control, losing part of the competitive advantage that full-service restaurants still maintained in traffic due to the disparity in price and value. Cracker, even after these two closures, still has five units operating within California, which is less than 1% of its total units.

This 'pruning' of unprofitable units is gaining momentum within the industry, especially among full-service restaurants. We can mention Applebee's, a concept from Dine Brands (DIN), Outback, a concept from Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), Denny's, among many others. I mentioned these because I cover them here on Seeking Alpha and in each article I attached you can find the excerpts in which I talk about the recent closures of these companies.

And with a few exceptions, most closures occur from units that I usually call 'white elephants'. They are generally poorly optimized and old units, some 30 or even 40 years old. Bloomin' 'Closing Initiative' targets precisely the units from the 90s, with a larger footprint and difficult to manage the efficiency of the park's turnover. Denny's is another company that has locations that date back to the 1960s and 1970s, from when it purchased properties from Sambo's. Recently, a 'legendary' Arby's unit in L.A. from 1969 had to close its doors due to escalating labor costs. I'm not saying that lean units don't suffer from this problem, but rather that they have a greater capacity to absorb rising operational costs by having more accurate ROI metrics from their design, in addition to optimizing operational improvements from their conception.

In addition, Cracker fully owns Maple Street Biscuit Company, a fast-casual daytime concept that serves fresh-made biscuit sandwiches, waffles, bowls and even tacos. As it is a popular concept, Maple could not stop serving coffee. The company has approximately 10 options on its menu, including cold drinks, an option that cannot be missed in concepts that rely on drinks nowadays. Maple has approximately 63 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Like Cracker, all units are owned, without a single franchisee. Unlike Cracker, Maple had a net growth of 12.5% ​​in its number of units in the last twelve months.

Like most restaurants, traffic at Cracker has been impacted by the weakness of low-income guests. When we talk about Cracker, we have another very important factor: demographics. Before analyzing the revenue composition, cost matrix and other operational developments, I would like to give an opinion on Cracker's positioning within the complex environment that the industry is experiencing today.

Cracker's occasional guest base is composed of individuals over 65 years of age. Since the end of the pandemic, this group of guests seems to frequent Cracker less frequently than before. This scenario is similar to what we saw at Olive Garden, from Darden Restaurants (DRI). However, Darden has a vast portfolio of brands, with concepts such as Longhorn Steakhouse performing extremely well, which makes the company's situation much more comfortable. This situation is due to the fact that a large proportion of retirees have a fixed income, which culminates in sensitivity to prices and consequently a drop in traffic. In the last quarter traffic was -4.9% compared to the same period last year, which is almost 1% lower than the industry average.

The difference between the last few quarters and those we saw in 2022 and 2023 was that the company was managing to manage an increase in the average check that offset the declining traffic since the end of the pandemic. In the last quarter, Cracker managed to increase the average check per guest by just 3.4%, an increase 7.2% lower than what we saw in the same period last year.

This is a clear portrait of guest appreciation for value-based promotions and Cracker's lack of adaptability in the barbell strategy. This all culminated in an SSS 1.5% lower than the same period last year. Retail sales were also weak. In fact, this segment of revenue has been falling especially in the last nine months, with retail SSS falling almost 6% in the last nine months and 3.8% in the last quarter.

That said, let's take a look at how revenue sources and operating costs were impacted by these setbacks:

Total revenue fell by almost 2%, with its source of revenue from restaurants falling by approximately 1.5% and from retail by almost 3.7%. The traffic setbacks that could not be offset by a larger average check per guest, but only mitigated. The second factor is closures. We know how much a restaurant that operates its own units needs to have a more accurate fine-tuning in terms of profitability at the unit level. Therefore, we must look at both AUV's and unit-level margins.

Note that AUV decreased in the last quarter, which indicates that average store sales fell approximately 1.25%, and this more than explains why there were specific closures in some units in the lowest quartile in terms of sales volume. This pruning of unprofitable units will tend to push AUV upwards in the coming quarters, unless the problem is congenital. Of course, not all revenue problems here are the result of slow traffic, I recently read that the unit that closed in Sacramento was extremely poorly located, relatively far from the highway.

Regarding operational costs and expenses, we have some negative points to mention. Firstly, we saw labor costs grow by 3.6% in absolute terms and 2% when viewed from a revenue perspective, reaching 37.8%. I don't see any problem with seeing an increase in labor costs, but when a company effectively has its cost centers unregulated from the '30/30/30 Rule' benchmark, we must look at these numbers with some caution.

Just as a basis for comparison, BJ's Restaurants (BJRI), which is a restaurant that had high labor costs in relation to its revenue (approximately 37.6% in the first quarter of 2023) was successful in proportionally reducing this cost center by 0.5%, reaching the level of 37.1%. This is a very interesting example, as the company has been adopting an AI-based system to detect sales in advance and assist with personnel management, which should further reduce BJ's labor costs in the coming periods (if implemented correctly, of course).

Another full-service restaurant brand we can use for comparison is Bloomin' Brands. This company, like Cracker, has a composition of units focused on its own operations, in order to own and operate around 80% of the total units and franchise the other 20%. The company saw its labor costs increase by 0.6% when compared to total revenue, but still remained below the 30% benchmark, at 28.8%.

In a very similar situation in relation to labor costs (I would say perhaps a little worse) is Denny's, which showed a 1.2% growth in this cost center this year, totaling 39.1% of its total revenue. As I already said, all of these restaurants I mentioned (with the exception of BJ's) are closing less-performing units as they face stagnant revenues and rising operating costs.

Other operating costs also grew, at a faster rate than labor costs. However, it seems to me that they are not recurrent. Most of them focus on investments in advertising. In fact, these actions are part of the 'Five Pillar Strategy' that the new CEO has been implementing. We'll talk about that soon.

Below is a figure that represents how Cracker's expenses and operating costs compare with other full-service restaurants:

Putting together the new CEO's statements and looking at some apparent symptoms in the financial statements, we can notice typical problems of companies in the declining phase of their life cycle. Cracker's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 2.5% over the last ten years.

However, profitability metrics have been decreasing. In the same period of time, both EBITDA and net profit decreased. Lately the company has been increasing its investments in SG&A, as an attempt to extend the maturity cycle and interrupt the decline. In fact, this is one of the strategies well outlined by Kotler in relation to companies in decline. Since the pandemic, the company has increased its annualized investments by more than 32% in this category, which in my opinion has helped keep revenues slightly upward on an annual basis.

That said, let's take a look at how margins are behaving over a longer time frame:

Joint analysis of margins (Author)

Note that despite Cracker's gross margin remaining approximately 12% below the restaurant median, the company maintains stable results, with very little variability (square deviation of approximately 1.13% in relation to the average margin, which is 33.35%). Both the EBIT margin, the EBITDA margin and the net margin are below the industry median and the company's own samples over the last ten years.

With comparable sales declining driven by declining traffic, compressed margins, rising operating costs and stagnant revenue, what is Cracker Barrel's plan to regain relevance? To answer this question we have to address the 'Five Pillar Strategy'. We will dedicate a chapter of this article exclusively to this new approach for the company.

'Five Pillar Strategy': A long-term plan

Let 's be honest. Cracker Barrel is an iconic brand that has a well-defined identity. I think we all agree that the company's biggest challenge, besides recovering traffic, is maintaining its identity after this brand modernization process. The value proposition, from the store decor, meals and gift shops mean something, this is Cracker's PoD, and it maintains the brand's authenticity in front of its casual guest base. At the end of the day the brand will always be about Southern hospitality and comfort food.

Within our analysis of the 'Five Pillar Strategy', we will explore some concepts that we have already seen in other restaurants. In fact, I recently wrote an article exclusively dedicated to strategies that different restaurants are taking to regain traffic. Of course, in this article I delve deeper into limited service restaurants, where the 'Value War' is escalating most quickly. However, some of the precepts I laid out there certainly work for full-service restaurants. We will even revisit some of them here, as Cracker will bring some of them to its growth resumption strategy.

The first pillar aims to restructure the current marketing strategy. At the centerpiece of this pillar is new CMO Sarah Moore, a hospitality industry veteran. According to the CEO, the brand needs to "resonate with today's guest", and to achieve this some changes in how the brand should observe its value proposition and its communication with potential guests.

Note that this reformulation does not revolve around communication with the value-oriented customer, as has been the case with some full-service restaurants that decided not to enter promotional environments, but rather their entire product mix.

An example of this is Chuy's (CHUY), recently purchased by Darden, which throughout the first quarter increased advertising spending to try to get the attention of value-oriented guests that their meals were cheap. Or even First Watch (FWRG) which was trying to generate traffic using perceived value strategies, some classic seasonal menu items and other premium dishes like 'Shrimp and Grits' that guarantee an interesting gross cash inflow. For Cracker, it’s not just about communicating value, but changing its communication with guests in general. This is a much more complicated task.

The second pillar focuses on remodeling the menu and simplifying operational tasks. Low-performing items will be discontinued. The company also intends to add around twenty new items to the menu during 2024 and 2025. Around fourteen units are already serving as a market test and reception of these new menu items.

It is interesting to note that most of the loss of traffic at Cracker occurred during dinner, which represents around 35% of restaurant revenues. To try to regain some traffic during this shift, the company is betting on the inclusion of some special items such as Southern BBQ Ribs and Lemon Pepper Trout n’ classic Turnip Greens for some specific days for dinner.

At the same time, Cracker intends to introduce barbell pricing more heavily into its menu, in order to make the value proposition more attractive to all types of guests. As such, the new items that have made it onto Cracker's test menu range from items like $3.99 green chile cornbread to $17.99 Southern BBQ ribs.

Are menu redesigns proving capable of bringing back traffic? Yes, but only if the company focuses on value meals. We recently saw that Chili's increased traffic by almost 20% within a few weeks after revamping their '3 for Me' menu. These menu remodels are also being used by concepts like Tijuana Flats and BurgerFi (BFI) that are in more alarming situations as a way of trying to recover the series of losses from greater traffic. During these reformulations, some errors may occur, such as Panera Bread, which recently had to bring back some items that were excluded from the menu due to pressure from guests on social media.

The third pillar is remodeling and new lean units. This is a relatively common topic in the industry and practically mandatory for adapting to an increasingly competitive market. Cracker intends to do some tests with a different color palette, a 'simplification' of the current decor and new tables with more comfortable seats. This decorative remodeling is also the focus of BJ's Restaurants, which intends to remodel up to twenty-three restaurants in the first three quarters of 2024, implementing a completely remodeled bar, brightening the color palettes and focusing on a 130-inch television in the center of each unit.

In addition to the renovations, we have news of the lean units that should be implemented in 2025. They have a footprint reduced by approximately 15% and will have the same number of seats. In my last article I dedicated a chapter especially to talking about the new unit models and how they differ from each other.

The fourth pillar is investing in digital sales through the new Cracker Barrel Rewards loyalty program. This program was one of the first measures implemented by the new CEO in September last year. The program has five million users, approximately 25% greater than management's initial projection. I always find developments like this interesting, especially in full-service restaurants. Around 52% of restaurants of this type intend to adopt a loyalty program. This is 9% less than limited service restaurants.

The fifth and final pillar is improvement based on elevating the employee experience. Not many details were given, as they are internal company procedures, but the measures aim to "update training and development programs and tools, simplify work functions and use technology to improve the employee experience".

The company is imperative to state that in conjunction with the 'Five Pillar Strategy', it will increase investment in the business to drive organic growth. Part of these planned 'First Pillar' investments are already impacting margins (as we have already seen that advertising spending is compressing the operating margin). The following graph shows the relationship between SG&A expenses and EBIT. Note that even with revenues growing slowly and the gross margin stable, SG&A expenses grow quickly and a large part of the profit is sucked up:

Percentage of Gross Profit allocated to SG&A (Author)

In the next fiscal years, until 2027, the company intends to invest in new openings, mainly from 2025 onwards. This will require an amount of capital expenditure, as the company does not franchise its operations. To ensure the company raises the amount of capital it needs without taking on massive debt, Cracker will lower its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share (previously $1.30 per share excluding special dividends).

Cracker estimates that profit retention and reinvestment in its operations will lead the company to generate revenue of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion in 2027. This is approximately 15% growth from the current level. The company predicts that the biggest benefit will come from improved margins. The company expects EBITDA of approximately $400 million for 2027, approximately 67% above what the company reported during fiscal 2023 and 97% above what the company reported over the trailing twelve months. However, the company's prospects for fiscal years 2024, 2025 and the first half of 2026 remain weak.

Therefore, it is clear that changes of this type are not made overnight. Shareholders should balance the benefits of holding Cracker Barrel in their portfolio (such as future dividends) with the underlying risks.

Before we make some predictive assumptions and set a target price, let's talk a little about the company's debt. Cracker currently has a $700 million revolving credit facility, with an option to increase it to $900 million. As of April, Cracker still had $491.534 million available. The rates are variable and can be the SOFR or a base rate equal to the higher of three options: prime rate, a rate that is 0.5% higher than the Federal Funds Rate or SOFR Term plus 1.0%, in each case plus an applicable margin based on the Company's consolidated total leverage ratio.

As of April, the company had $176 million of outstanding borrowings under this credit facility. Even though the company works its debt under a mix of variable and fixed rates, an increase in the interest rate could add higher charges. We are seeing a decreasing ability to generate operating profit due to higher SG&A expenses. Therefore, it is essential that Cracker keeps these charges under control through hedging strategies or early renegotiations.

Volatility of return to shareholders

When we compile annualized returns since 1985 (capital gains only) we get an average return of 18.42% per year. This return is well above average for full-service restaurants. However, Cracker has a high degree of variance. This results in a standard deviation of 40.99%. We can compile some data into a figure that represents the risk and return of some full-service restaurants to make it easier to visualize:

Risk/Return Analysis for Full-Service Restaurants (Author)

When we add dividends to this equation (which in Cracker's case have been paid since 1986) we have an average expected return of 20.45%. In this way, we can represent this result from the point of view of normal distribution, defining the probabilities of annualized returns for the shareholder based on defined probabilities and ranges established by the standard deviation. Observe the distribution below:

Normal Distribution of Cracker Returns (Author)

Before even setting a target price for Cracker Barrel, it is important to highlight that shareholder returns vary significantly around the average (approximately 8% more than the industry average), which may alienate investors with little risk tolerance. That said, if you have or want to add Cracker to your portfolio but want to reduce intrinsic unsystematic risk, consider observing the following list of correlations between historical returns to protect your portfolio's profitability:

Correlations among restaurant returns (Author)

Note that Cracker maintains a negative correlation with McDonald's (MCD) and low correlations with Yum! Brands (YUM), Chipotle (CMG) and Wingstop (WING). As expected, Cracker maintains high correlations with other full-service restaurants such as Denny's and BJ's.

Therefore, if you maintain a portfolio with restaurant shares and want to protect yourself from the volatility of Cracker's returns, it is interesting to consider a combination with McDonald's or any other low or negative correlation stock.

Valuation and forward-looking statements

Let's start by using Cracker's forward-looking statements released last quarter to find some clues about its intrinsic value. First, we learn that the company will retain approximately 30% of its earnings starting next fiscal year to fund its 'Five Pillar Strategy'. I came to this conclusion by looking at the estimated EPS for next fiscal year ($3.38) and the company's statements that dividends would be $0.25 per share quarterly.

With the discount rate of 7.82% (cost of equity) and the expected P/E for the next fiscal period, which is 10.93, we can calculate the Single Period DDM. I don't dare to calculate the Gordon Model because Cracker's dividends cannot be estimated in perpetuity, since the company is going through a restructuring and reinvestment process that will require specific retentions and reduced distributions (as we are currently seeing).

I believe that this dividend-based model is more appropriate than the Multi Period DDM because we do not know whether these dividends will actually grow in the next fiscal year or whether they will remain at $0.25 quarterly. In fact, the fact that the company emphasizes that fiscal year 2025 will be very similar to the current fiscal year leads us to believe that they will not grow or will grow very little. We have to put into perspective that its lean units will begin to be operational in 2025, that is, the company will incur higher capital expenditures, which will require greater retention.

Based on this data, the present value of these two cash flows ($1 dividend and sale of the stock at the end of the next fiscal year) would be $35.19.

However, this is not our final target price. Another very interesting method that we can use is the NPVGO Model. It is particularly interesting here because we are considering growth opportunities and how these projects affect the value of the company. First, we will consider the same assumptions, both for the retention rate, EPS and discount rate. However, here we need to establish an internal growth rate. Following the standard formula for this task and considering the historical ROA for Cracker over the last decade (8.93%), we have an IGR of 6.25%.

The growth from retention ($2.37) will be $0.21 in the first year, $0.22 in the second and $0.24 in the third. Modeling the NPV of the growth opportunity in year 1 (-$2.37+$0.21/7.82%), we find the value of $0.34. Now, when we take this value into perpetuity, growing from the historical average internal growth rate and bringing it to present value, we arrive at an NPVGO of $21.40. Adding this to the value of the firm as if it were a 'cash cow', we arrive at a value of $64.63. But remember, Cracker's growth project will only reach this value if the company manages to return to its historical average internal growth rate.

I say this because if the company, even after retaining 30% of its earnings, still maintains an internal growth rate in line with the last three years (ROA of 6.94% and IGR of 4.86%), the NPVGO will be negative. In other words, the net present value of the growth opportunity will end up decreasing the value of the company. In the case I described above, the value would be $34.93. Of course, for the NPVGO to be 0 and keep the value of the company unchanged, the ROA would need to be at least 7.82% and the IGR 5.47%.

For the Comps model, I believe it is more useful to summarize in a figure each value we found for Cracker from its comparison with its peer group:

Comps model (Author)

Based on the selected pairs and using the five comparative metrics, we found a target price of $62.25, which is very similar to what we found in NPVGO.

I refrain from modeling a DCF because of variables that I consider difficult to predict. Making too many assumptions could bias the target price and that would not be good for anyone. I believe that the models we use provide a satisfactory mix between assumptions based on historical averages and statements made by the CEO herself.

A weighted average of these three models gives us a target price of approximately $54. This is an upside of approximately 25% of the current value of the stock.

My recommendation

Based on what I have explained above, my recommendation for Cracker is 'Hold'. While I think buying at current price levels can be an interesting approach if you opt for a contrarian strategy, I also believe that signs of recovery will take time to materialize.

The industry is severely affected by the lack of traffic at all levels (with the exception of some concepts, mainly steakhouses). We have the possibility of another net decrease in the number of units by 2024. In 2025, new lean units will begin to be established, which may support some improvement in cash inflow, but this will be offset by higher capital expenditures.

The truth is that the improvements in the 'Five Pillar Strategy' will begin to materialize in the second half of 2026. Until then, I would prefer to see how the company will deal with its loss of relevance, preferably not compressing its operating profit so much. This would be the first clear sign that the company is managing to achieve the objectives of the 'First Pillar' satisfactorily.

If you already have Cracker in your portfolio or intend to add it and want to add other stocks in the sector, my recommendation is to be careful when choosing these combinations and weights. Cracker's expected returns should be balanced against the range of probable losses. To do this, use stocks with negative and/or low correlations to mitigate possible negative impacts on your profitability.