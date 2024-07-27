U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Blockbuster IPO Week Sees Nearly $6 Billion Raised, Led By Cold Storage REIT Lineage

Jul. 27, 2024 5:00 AM ETLINE, CON, OS, LTM, NIPG, ORKT, PGHL, BLMZ, DTSQU, NVA, PYRO, JAG, SPHAU, LPBBU, ACTU
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.14K Followers

Summary

  • Nine IPOs debuted this week, raising a total of more than $5.9 billion.
  • Four IPOs submitted initial filings this past week - WeRide, Pyro AI, Job Aire Group, and Aduro Clean Technologies.
  • There’s not much on the IPO calendar in the week ahead, though a closed-end fund is slated to complete a billion-dollar offering.

IPO Initial Public Offering 3d concept

Olemedia

Nine IPOs debuted this week, raising a total of more than $5.9 billion. One SPAC also listed. Four IPOs and two SPACs submitted initial filings this past week.

Leading temp-controlled warehouse REIT Lineage (LINE) priced its upsized

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.14K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LINE--
Lineage, Inc.
CON--
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc.
OS--
OneStream, Inc.
LTM--
LATAM Airlines Group S.A.
NIPG--
NIP Group Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News