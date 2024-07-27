tupungato

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was last covered in 2022. At that point, risks from near term macro challenges seemed quite high and the stock was assigned a hold rating. The stock has nearly tripled since then. Despite this appreciation, the stock appears fairly valued and could be viewed as a hold or buy.

Company Overview

Williams-Sonoma is an American home furnishings retailer. The company’s flagship brand Williams-Sonoma sells home furniture, but is skewed towards kitchenware and gourmet food, and primarily positioned as a lifestyle brand catering to the affluent segment. West Elm sells furniture and is on the value end while Pottery Barn sits in the middle. These brands are sold through their own independent online and offline retail stores as well as through stores of affiliate brands owned by Williams-Sonoma as part of a cross-selling strategy. Combined, these three brands (including Pottery Barn Kids and Teen) account for over 90% of revenues.

Smaller brands include Rejuvenation (which sells home furnishings but is more focused on lighting, and is recognized for vintage/heritage designs), Mark & Graham (focused on bags and accessories), and GreenRow (home furnishings made with sustainable materials and manufacturing practices).

Williams-Sonoma Form 10-Q, Q1 2024

Background and latest performance

The home furnishings industry largely depends on new home sales to drive growth but house buying activity has been declining in the U.S. due to various reasons including high interest rates and high house prices. New home sales dropped to a seven-month low in June, continuing on last year’s downward trajectory when home sales dropped to its lowest level in 30 years. This in turn contributed to sluggish top-line growth for most American furniture retailers.

Annual revenue growth YoY % YoY growth % (financial year in brackets) Williams-Sonoma -11% (FY ended Jan 2024) RH (RH) -16% (FY ended February 2024) Ethan Allen (ETD) -3% (FY ended June 2023), -20% (TTM) Arhaus (ARHS) 5% (FY ended December 2023) Wayfair (W) -2% (FY ended December 2023) Click to enlarge

The company’s profitability and cash flow generation however has remained solid, enabling management to continue returning cash back to shareholders. WSM’s FCF of over $1.4 billion last year amply covered dividend payments of $237 million and share repurchases of $192 million.

Margins and FCF (financial year in brackets) Gross margin % Operating margin % Free cash flow (after stock-based compensation) Williams-Sonoma (FY ended Jan 2024) 43% 16% $1.4 billion RH (FY ended February 2024) 46% 13% -$107 million Ethan Allen (FY ended June 2024) 61% 17% $85 million Arhaus (FY ended December 2023) 48% 13% $67 million Wayfair (FY ended December 2023) 31% -6% $404 million Click to enlarge

With house buying activity continuing to slow in the U,S, which accounts for over 90% of revenues, Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly performance has continued to decline this year, similar to industry rivals.

Quarterly revenue growth YoY % Previous quarter Most recent quarter Williams-Sonoma -7% (Jan 2024) -5% (Apr 2024) RH -4% (Feb 2024) -2% (May 2024) Ethan Allen -18% (Dec 2023) -21% (March 2024) Arhaus -3.5% (Dec 2023) -3% (March 2024) Wayfair 0.5% (Dec 2023) -1.6% (March 2024) Click to enlarge

Profitability metrics continue to remain positive, helped by management’s strategy of reducing site-wide promotions.

Gross margin % Previous quarter Most recent quarter Williams-Sonoma 46% (Jan 2024) 48% (Apr 2024) RH 44% (Feb 2024) 44% (May 2024) Ethan Allen 60% (Dec 2023) 61% (March 2024) Arhaus 46% (Dec 2023) 46% (March 2024) Wayfair 30% (Dec 2023) 30% (March 2024) Click to enlarge

Operating margin % Previous quarter Most recent quarter Williams-Sonoma 20% (Jan 2024) 20% (Apr 2024) RH 9% (Feb 2024) 8% (May 2024) Ethan Allen 13% (Dec 2023) 10% (March 2024) Arhaus 12% (Dec 2023) 6% (March 2024) Wayfair -6% (Dec 2023) -6% (March 2024) Click to enlarge

The company continues to maintain a solid balance sheet with zero debt, and free cash flow generation remains steady (FCF of $800 million over the past two quarters is up 27% YoY over the same period last year).

Prospects

Near term growth prospects could remain challenging amid weak house buying environment

It remains to be seen when rate cuts would take place. Management’s strategy to navigate near term macro challenges include focusing on remodeling activity as well as focusing on smaller purchases which could not only support sales and drive customer acquisition in a budget-conscious environment but also could encourage repeat purchases longer term. Specifically, management noted West Elm, their second-largest brand accounting for around a quarter of revenues, has predominantly been a big-furniture business but going forward there will be greater focus on increasing the share of smaller items within the brand’s portfolio.

These initiatives however may help cushion but not entirely offset the impact of a slowing home furnishings market (home buyers are typically bigger spenders on furnishings, appliances and even remodeling than existing home owners), and thus if interest rates remain elevated, near term growth could remain negative or muted.

Medium term housing market could stabilize and recover

While high interest rates may hinder house buying activity near term, fundamental demand trends could support residential property buying activity longer term. Just 51% of millennials in the U.S. are homeowners and the U.S. currently has a shortage of houses estimated at between 4-7 million. As housing supply gradually increases (housing starts have been on a consistent uptrend over the past several years despite seasonal fluctuations) and mortgage rates decline (mortgage rates have been on a promising downward trajectory over the past few months), house buying activity is expected to recover which in turn should spur spending on household furnishings.

Business model positions them well to profitably capture market share in fragmented furnishings market longer term

The furniture industry is fragmented but Williams-Sonoma could be among those better positioned to gain share. The company’s multi-brand portfolio positions them to well capture wallet share from various customer demographics (through cross-selling opportunities as well as through their loyalty program The Key which rewards members for purchases across all of Williams-Sonoma’s family of brands), leaning on which the company may be better positioned to introduce new brands (GreenRow was launched last year) and scale brands and thereby further expand the market share. Rejuvenation has grown by double digits over the past two quarters, and Mark & Graham has grown by single digits in Q1 2024 after growing by double digits last year. Management mentioned in their Q4 2023 earnings call that they are optimistic Rejuvenation could become their next billion dollar brand. Meanwhile with the company’s multiple brands sharing corporate resources, such expansion could be more cost efficient compared to single-brand rivals.

In addition, their wide product assortment and vertically integrated operations (which spans sourcing, design and distribution) positions them well to capture share in America’s large and fragmented B2B space, a market management sees as a significant growth opportunity. WSM’s B2B business, on track to surpass a billion dollars, grew 10% YoY in Q1 2024, accelerating from 5% YoY the previous quarter.

Innovation, marketing and international expansion to support growth

Williams-Sonoma continues to invest in innovation and marketing to drive sales. Latest efforts include technology from Salesforce to gain a 360 degree view of customers across all their brands, AI to deliver personalized marketing messages, as well as collaborations with Netlfix and Shondaland (which yielded a Bridgerton themed collection last year), and Indian superstar Deepika Padukone.

Williams-Sonoma has been strategically expanding into a few international locations including Canada, Mexico, India, and the United Kingdom. India in particular stands out for the sheer size of the opportunity. About 70% of Indians own a home, which is a high number compared to America (65%), however much of this is owned by rural Indians (95% ownership rate). Housing demand outstrips supply in urban India and the country’s burgeoning middle class (estimated at over 400 million people currently and projected to grow to over 700 million by 2030 which would be more than double the entire population of the U.S.) in particular are keen to upgrade, presenting enormous opportunities for India’s home furnishings market. Pottery Barn currently has just 3 locations in the country and West Elm has 4 (for perspective Pottery Barn and West Elm have over 150 and over 100 locations in the U.S. respectively).

Supply chain initiatives could support margin expansion and cash flow

Williams-Sonoma has been aggressively investing in supply chain upgrades and improvements over the past few years including taking more control over their supply chain. For 2024, Williams-Sonoma management expects CAPEX of $225 million, 75% of which would be invested into supply chain and eCommerce technology developments. Management noted in their Q3 2023 earnings call that supply chain investments are flowing through their income statement with lower supply chain costs and higher sales margins boosting profits. WSM’s gross margins have improved sequentially over the past few quarters, rising from 41.2% in January 2023 to 48% in April 2024 (their most recent quarter).

There is still room for further improvement in shipping costs; CEO Laura Alber said in their Q1 2024 earnings call that there is “still a lot more to do” to deliver the “perfect order” i.e., orders that are damage-free and on-time and said that the company is looking at reducing return rates and damages, saying “We are digging into and root-causing every single incident that we have to make sure that that is not happening again, and that’s going to continue to go throughout the year and beyond.”

Additionally, eCommerce penetration for the furniture industry is under 50% in the U.S. so supply chain improvements could not only be potentially margin accretive but could help drive top-line growth through increased online sales as well.

Valuation

Williams-Sonoma generated revenues of $7.7 billion in FY 2023. Over 90% of revenues are generated in the U.S. which means America is likely to remain a major growth driver medium term. While America’s housing market is in the doldrums due to high borrowing costs, longer term prospects are likely more positive as structural demand trends drive house buying activity and therefore home furniture sales. WSM has so far got off to a strong start with Q1 2024 revenues down 5.4% YoY, improving from -7.2% the same period last year, which may possibly suggest the market is on the path towards stabilization. Research projections forecast a mid-single digit growth rate in America’s furnishings industry medium term.

For reasons outlined earlier WSM could drive organic growth through market share gains, particularly for smaller brands with a long growth runway in the U.S. such as Rejuvenation which has been growing by double digits lately and which management anticipates could be their next billion-dollar brand. At nearly $370 million last year, these emerging brands (lumped into an “Other” category) collectively account for under 5% of revenues, and thus despite double digit growth may nevertheless have a relatively small contribution to growth medium term. Meanwhile continued investments in supply chain efficiencies could support margin expansion from the mid teens currently. Taking all these factors into account, management’s long term growth target of mid-to-high single digit annual revenue growth and operating margins in the mid to high teens does not look overly optimistic.

Therefore, taking the following assumptions into account suggests WSM is worth roughly $21 billion, slightly above their $19 billion market cap currently. Given the inherently cyclical nature of the home furnishings industry, forecasting WSM's DCF on a yearly basis may have limited utility, instead I have approached it on an annual basis over a five-year period.

Revenue growth YoY % 7% annually over the next five years (based on the mid-point of management's long term growth target which for reasons outlined earlier appear plausible. For perspective, WSM’s revenues rose from $5 billion in FY 2016 to $7.7 billion in FY2023 translating into an annual growth rate of around 6.5%) Terminal growth rate YoY % 2% Net margin % 15% (conservatively based on management’s long term target, for perspective the company’s net margin TTM = 13.8%) Depreciation (% of revenues) 4% CAPEX (% of revenues) 4% Discount rate % 8.5% (based on WSM’s WACC) Click to enlarge

Author

On a relative basis Williams-Sonoma is trading at a slight premium with their forward P/E of 18.6 being higher than the sector median of 15 and their five-year average of 13 however this could be justified by the company’s above average profitability metrics.

ROE % (TTM) Williams-Sonoma 58% RH 30% Ethan Allen 15.2% Arhaus 40% Wayfair - Click to enlarge

Risks

Execution risks

Strategic missteps around brand building, marketing, supply chain development, and response to changing customer trends could result in growth rates and margins falling behind projections.

Prolonged housing market slowdown

America is still the main growth driver of WSM's financial performance. If the market fails to stabilize or the current downturn worsens, WSM's growth and margin could fall short of projections or could see a prolonged period of sharply negative growth which could have a significant impact on the stock's valuation.

Conclusion

Williams-Sonoma has a hold analyst consensus rating. While near term prospects could be challenging given a sluggish housing market, there are signs of stabilization and the company’s business fundamentals are enticing with good long term prospects, solid financials, and a valuation that appears fair. The stock could be viewed as a hold or buy.