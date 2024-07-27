Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jack Elias as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) recently reported their earnings for the second quarter of 2024. They reported growth in both paid and ad-supported users as well as continued top line acceleration. While steady mid teens-low twenties growth is fantastic on paper, this company currently trades at incredibly high multiples. Even using optimistic assumptions for growth I believe that the company appears to be trading at an unrealistically high price, which is why I am assigning it a SELL rating at current price levels.

Financials:

Revenue for the second quarter FY24 was in line with management'is guidance at €3.8bn, which represents a 20% increase YoY. Spotify's gross and operating margin figures also both came in above expectations. Their gross margin for the quarter was 29.2% which is up 5.1% YoY. Profitability has been a key concern for Spotify doubters in the past, but their operating margin improvement to 7% this quarter shows they are making strides towards this goal.

Spotify Quarterly Earnings

User growth is also an important metric for a software company like Spotify and they once again delivered on this front. Their monthly active user (MAU) count was up 14% YoY and 1.79% QoQ. The all important premium subscriber growth metric was also up this quarter (12% YoY and 2% sequentially). This metric is extremely important since the majority of their gross and operating profit currently comes from these users. Spotify's gross margin for ad supported users hovers around 10%, whereas their premium user gross margin is at ~30%.

I believe that this indicates that Spotify is having trouble monetizing their ad supported tier. This makes sense, as the most desirable customer base Spotify has to put advertisements in front of is the premium subscriber tier (which contains wealthier individuals). Premium subscribers typically have more disposable income to spend, which makes them a better target for advertisers. However, they are unable to advertise to premium users because the premium tier eliminates ads from Spotify.

Spotify Quarterly Earnings

While this is a concerning issue, the majority of Spotify's revenue is also derived from its premium subscribers, which means its gross margin is skewed towards the gross profits made on this customer base. In Q2 2024, 88% of Spotify's total revenue came from premium users compared to 12% from the ad supported tier. I believe that this compares favorably to the industry averages, as roughly 77% of revenue comes from subscription revenue compared to 23% from ad-supported streaming. Subscription revenue is incredibly predictable and is the foundation of many other profit giants in the market today (Microsoft and Netflix are two prime examples).

IBIS World

Geographic trends:

Spotify reports a geographic breakdown of both its monthly active users (MAU) and its premium subscribers. Both Europe and North America saw their percentage of the total MAU count decline sequentially by 3.5% and 10% respectively. I believe this to be a long-term trend, as both regions have had single digit declines as a percentage of the total over the past 4 years.

Author

This does not necessarily indicate softening demand or declines in users in these regions, but rather that other regions are experiencing more rapid growth comparatively. As an investor this is troubling to see since the Europe and North America regions make up 65% of the premium subscriber segment. As mentioned earlier, the majority of Spotify's gross profit comes from premium subscribers. Many users in Latin America and the rest of the world tend to opt for the ad-supported tier rather than paying the monthly subscription to Spotify.

Author

There are bright spots here as the "Rest of World" segment has experienced massive monthly active user growth (from 18% of the total in Q2 of 2020 to 33% this past quarter), as well as adding roughly 100 bps annually to their premium subscriber count as a percentage of the total segment since Q2 2021. This trend needs to continue for Spotify to justify its extremely lofty valuation. Most consumers in Latin America and the "Rest of World" region are more sensitive to price changes in the premium membership due to lower per capita disposable income. We've seen Spotify raise the prices for these subscriptions twice in the past year, and if this trend continues we could see elevated churn rates among premium subscribers outside of North America and Europe.

Industry trends:

Spotify has doubled down on their podcast offerings, expanding to over 250,000 unique podcasts available for consumers on their platform. This is a strategic move, as the average time spent per day with podcasts in the U.S. market has grown from 16 to 28 minutes since 2020.

emarketer.com

This is especially important for the ad-supported users as the more time spent on their app, the more opportunity Spotify has to place ads in front of these consumers which translates to top line growth.

One important consideration in regards to this industry is the incredibly high barriers to entry for new competitors. Outside of the costs associated with building out a platform with a competent UI and marketing to prospective consumers, there is the important concept of switching costs. While on the surface these may appear marginal to non-existent, when you consider the fact that many users on Spotify have built playlists containing hundreds of songs, the difficulty of switching to a new music streamer can be immense. For consumers who only use Spotify to listen to podcasts or others playlists, this may not be a consideration and they are likely to be more subject to switching if there are future price hikes. To customers who have expansive playlists curated over the course of many years (like myself), a slight price hike of a dollar or two may not be enough to justify a switch to a cheaper alternative.

Another relevant trend is the advertising industry, since Spotify directly benefits from an increase in marketing/advertising budgets at other firms. Total advertising expenditure in the U.S. is expected to go from $352bn in 2024 to $371bn in 2029 (5.4% growth). Growth in advertising expenditure in aggregate means higher demand from firms to have their advertisements placed in areas that attract attention from key consumer demographics. Consumers with access to a mobile phone are within this broad target demographic, although premium users are not shown any advertisements on Spotify. This reduces the attractiveness of advertising on Spotify's platform since the wealthiest consumers will not be reached by advertisers.

Per capita disposable income is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.93% from 2024-2029. This would lead to a dollar increase of roughly 10,000 from 50,779 to 61,578. I believe that Spotify's premium subscription service benefits materially from a rise in disposable income as more consumers may feel inclined to upgrade from the ad-supported tier if they feel wealthier. Since the bulk of their gross profit comes from this tier of users, it is integral that more people begin to experience growth in disposable income and decide it is a worthwhile purchase.

IBIS World

There are also many encouraging signs from Spotify relative to its competitors in the music streaming service subsector. They currently control 39% of the market, and this figure has been expanding steadily over the past few years. Spotify has been able to grow revenue ~9.4% more than their competition in the music streaming industry every year since 2020. Adding this growth to the industry expected revenue growth rate of 1.7% per year gives us an annual revenue growth rate of 11.1% per year going forward.

IBIS World IBIS World

Financials:

Spotify's improved operating margin was largely a factor of their ability to reduce operating expenses by 16% YoY. This was primarily due to lower personnel and marketing costs (sales and marketing expenses only accounted for 9% of revenue in the first six months of 2024, down 3% YoY). The rest of their improvement this quarter came from efficiency initiatives implemented by management. I believe that management's success in this domain will continue, as their operating margin has been on a steady upward trajectory since IPO.

Y Charts

Clearly these strategies have been successful, but it is unclear exactly how much more they can improve margins from here. Spotify's margins are always going to be lower than typical software companies due to the royalties they have to pay to content creators on their platform. It is essential that Spotify executives continue to focus on increasing operating leverage in order for this company to grow into its current valuation. Spotify currently trades at an exceptionally high premium to the broader market. The S&P 500 index trades at 22x forward earnings, whereas Spotify trades at approximately 53x forward earnings estimates.

Spotify is admittedly growing faster than the average constituent within the S&P 500 index, but they must continue to outpace the average large cap company over a long period of time in order to justify this earnings multiple.

Valuation:

After having considered all of the above facts from Spotify's second quarter earnings and broader industry trends, I decided to build a discounted cash flow model to gauge the attractiveness of Spotify as an investment opportunity at current share price levels. There are a few key assumptions that drive a discounted cash flow model. One of the most important is revenue growth figures. For these, I used analyst estimates for the 2024-2026 revenue estimates. I believe that these are realistic estimates, as they have done $14.5bn in revenue over the TTM (only ~ $1bn shy of FY2024 estimates). Afterwards, I decreased the base revenue growth estimates by 1% a year. My evidence to back up the base case scenario is that over the last four years, Spotify has grown revenue an additional 940 basis points relative to the rest of the industry. Adding this outperformance to the expected growth rate for the industry of 1.7% per year from now until 2029 gives us roughly 11% revenue growth per year.

Revenue estimates '24-'28 (Author)

I then used a similar method to obtain operating income figures for 2024-2026. I believe that steady growth in operating margins is a fair assumption, given that Spotify is a technology company moving from a hyper-growth phase into a more mature growth phase. During this period in the corporate life cycle, companies tend to introduce cost-cutting measures and increase focus on profitability.

For 2027–2028 estimates, I took the previous year's operating margin and added 2% per year. The rationale for this decision is that so far they have not been able to capture high margins for the ad-supported tier, and I expect this to be a focus for management in the coming years. Additionally, management lowered operating expenses 16% YoY this past quarter, and I expect them to continue to implement similar initiatives going forward to continue to increase operating leverage.

Part of the decline in operating expenses also came from lower personnel and marketing expenses. Spotify primarily hires computer programmers, who demand high wages. As AI continues to improve, Spotify will likely need to hire fewer employees and potentially not have to raise wages as much as they have in the past. They may also lower stock-based compensation for such employees, which would decrease the payroll taxes they have to pay on their stock-based compensation expenses.

Author

For the conservative and optimistic revenue assumptions in the DCF, I multiplied the base year revenue growth figures by 90% and 110% respectively to arrive at my first year projections. For the optimistic scenario in the final year of the DCF I used 15% which is a ~100bps lower than the second to last year. For the final year in the conservative scenario, I used 10% as the revenue growth figure to reflect my belief that this company will still be growing in the low to mid-teens every year for the next half decade regardless of the macroeconomic conditions.

Author

To compute a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) to use as the discount rate in my model, I first computed a weighted average equity risk premium. This is done by taking the percentage of revenue a firm gets in each geographic region and multiplying that by the average equity risk premium within the given region. To effectively weight the equity risk premiums within each region in Spotify reports, I multiply the GDP of each country by the countries' equity risk premium. This is the method I've found to be most effective to accurately forecast risk for any firm that reports a disaggregation of its revenues by geographic region. Risk is not solely determined by the country of incorporation, and I'd argue that a firm is much more exposed to the countries that it generates its revenues in rather than where it operates. After I compute a weighted equity risk premium, I compute a cost of equity using the 10-year treasury as my risk-free rate. These calculations led me to a weighted average cost of capital of 16.76% which I used as my base case for Spotify.

WACC calculation (Author)

After completing the build out of my discounted cash flow model, I came up with a base case implied share price of only $121 per share. This gives an implied downside of roughly 63% from today's levels. For my optimistic case I arrived at a share price of $166 a share, implying 49.3% downside risk. And finally for my conservative scenario I got a value per share of $103 implying 68.5% downside from current share prices. (Disclaimer: all of these values are as of 7/26/2024).

Base Case (Author) Optimistic Case (Author) Conservative Case (Author)

Risks:

By far the greatest risk to Spotify's business is the emergence of Apple Music as a viable competitor over the past few years. According to an opinion piece written by CNN contributor Mike Andronico, Apple Music offers better overall sound quality. While subscription prices for the two services currently mirror one another, there is the potential for Apple to undercut Spotify in price in order to capture more market share and entice budget conscious consumers to switch to their platform. Apple currently has $67bn in cash and short term equivalents on its balance sheet compared to Spotify's $5bn. Apple has the ability to operate their music streaming service at a loss for a period of time since the services segment only makes up ~22% of the top line. Music streaming is an even smaller segment, as there are many components that make up the broader category of "services" (including the app store and iCloud services). If this comes to fruition, Spotify could see meaningful impacts on their MAU and premium subscriber figures, and this would dent both the top and bottom line.

Final Thoughts:

Spotify is a remarkable company that is seeing strong growth in revenue, gross margins, and operating margins. However, especially after its recent run up in share price following earnings, it is simply too expensive to justify initiating a position in this stock. While the fundamentals of the company are solid, and its moat is incredibly strong, I believe there are far better alternatives within the entertainment software industry out there that trade at much cheaper valuations. While there is potential for further share price gains due to the intense inflow of capital into technology stocks, I believe long term this share price will correct to far lower multiples than it currently trades at.