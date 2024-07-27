400tmax

On June 1, 2023, Bloomberg published an article that discussed how research estimates generative artificial Intelligence ("AI") will grow from a $40 billion market at the end of 2022 at a 42% compound annual growth rate to reach $1.3 trillion in 2032. The article also stated, "Companies like [Amazon's (AMZN)] Amazon Web Services, Microsoft (MSFT), [Alphabet's (GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG)] Google and Nvidia (NVDA) could be the biggest beneficiaries, as enterprises shift more workloads to the public cloud." During my last article on the company, I discussed how Alphabet should be a massive AI beneficiary and has a clear monetization plan for AI that includes using it in advertising across its many digital properties, in cloud computing through AI Hypercomputer infrastructure, and subscription services like Gemini Advanced.

However, investors reacted poorly to Alphabet's second-quarter 2024 earnings report, which it released on July 23. The stock dropped 5% the day after earnings despite no meaningful changes to its investing thesis of being an AI beneficiary. I reiterate a buy recommendation for Alphabet.

Data by YCharts

This article will discuss the company's technical infrastructure strategy and fundamentals from its second-quarter earnings. It will also review some risks to the strategy, discuss its valuation, and explain why I am maintaining a Buy call on Alphabet.

Alphabet's "technical infrastructure" strategy

During the company's second-quarter 2024 earnings call, Ruth Porat's final conference call as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), she made the following comment:

The margin expansion in Q2 versus last year reflects our ongoing efforts to durably reengineer our cost base, as well as revenue strength. Our leadership team remains focused on our efforts to moderate the pace of expense growth in order to create capacity for the increases in depreciation and expenses associated with the higher levels of investment in our technical infrastructure. Once again headcount declined quarter-on-quarter, which reflects both actions we have taken in the first half of the year and a much slower pace of hiring.

The above commentary is a sophisticated way of saying that the company has been saving as much money as possible to use those savings to spend heavily on building data centers worldwide. What Google is betting on is that AI will eventually have so many profitable use cases globally that the company needs to expand its data center footprint today to accommodate that potential future demand.

When Porat says, "durably reengineer our cost base," she means that the company is putting in permanent structures to reduce costs, not temporary patches. Some of these efforts involve organizing the company to get the same amount of work done with fewer people. She also mentioned several other things during the earnings call to save money, including "optimizing the real estate portfolio" and using AI companywide to create more efficiency.

The following charts show that as operating expenses have leveled off over the last year, capital expenditures ("CapEx") have risen rapidly in the previous six months as Google is investing heavily in the infrastructure for more AI capabilities, better computing, and data capacity for new products and services.

Data by YCharts

What Porat means by "depreciation and expenses associated with the higher levels of investment in our technical infrastructure," is that once Google builds the data center, it will eventually have to pay depreciation expenses as the infrastructure's value declines over time. Operating expenses will also likely rise eventually despite the cost-cutting because running a data center involves operational expenses such as electricity payments, internet connectivity, and staffing expenses. The company may also have to pay other expenses impacting the bottom line, such as property taxes. So, the investment in data centers and other "technical infrastructure" could have a negative effect on profitability, especially if the investment fails to pay off, which I will discuss more in the risks section of this article.

Company fundamentals

Alphabet Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release.

Alphabet grew second-quarter 2024 revenue by 13.6% over the previous year's comparable quarter to $84.74 billion, beating analysts' estimates by $452.54 million on the back of solid growth from Google Search and Google Cloud. Search revenue grew 13.8% to $48.50 billion. Cloud revenue rose 28.8% to $10.35 billion, beating analysts' estimates. CFO Porat said the following about the company's cloud business on the earnings call (emphasis added):

The Cloud team is engaging broadly with customers around the globe with AI related solutions, AI infrastructure solutions and the generative-AI solutions. I think we noted that we're particularly encouraged that the majority of our top 100 customers are already using our generative AI solution. So, it is clearly adding to strength of the business on top of all that they are doing. And just to be really clear, the results for GCP [Google Cloud Platform], the growth rate for GCP is above the growth for cloud overall.

Although analysts were pleased with the total revenue growth, YouTube's ad revenue of $8.66 billion missed analyst expectations of $8.93 billion. Because of this blemish, the market was less pleased with second-quarter earnings than first-quarter earnings. One reason the market may be sensitive to YouTube's results is that it's essential for the company's efforts to diversify its revenue from Search.

TAC, which is what the company spends to bring traffic to its Search engine or other Google properties, was up 7% to $13.4 billion. A rising TAC can signal increased competition for user traffic and decrease profit margins. Investors should closely monitor this metric. If this number trends higher too rapidly, it could signal problems with Google's business.

The 2,216 employee reduction year over year resulted from the company's cost-cutting and efficiency initiatives. The following image shows segment income from operations.

Alphabet Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release.

In the second quarter of 2024, Google Services' operating margin was 40.1%, up from 35.4% year-over-year. Google Cloud's operating margin in the second quarter was 11.3%, up from 4.9% year-over-year. At one point, some questioned whether Google Cloud would ever become profitable. Some thought AWS and Microsoft Azure were so far ahead that the company was wasting its time and money trying to compete in the cloud. However, Google Cloud became profitable in the first quarter of 2023, and its second quarter of 2024 results, showing growing Cloud profitability, validate management's decision to continue investing in its cloud unit despite times when it looked like it made little progress. Alphabet now has another way to diversify its revenue away from Search.

The "Alphabet-level activities" segment in the above table contains all of the teams developing AI under Google DeepMind. This segment's losses increased year over year to $2.29 billion in the second quarter. Like Google Cloud's development, AI development will require substantial upfront costs and may take time to generate significant revenue and profitability.

The following chart shows that Alphabet's operating income and margin have improved to $27.43 billion and 32.36%, respectively, reflecting the progress made in its cost-cutting and efficiency initiatives. This operating margin is also at the top of the range that the company has produced over the last ten years. A rising operating margin indicates a greater ability to invest in growth, pay off debt, engage in share buybacks, or pay dividends. Management has chosen to use this ability to invest more into building data centers, which should eventually result in operating margins declining.

Data by YCharts

The higher operating margin has helped improve the bottom line. The company grew its second quarter 2024 GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net income by 28.6% year-over-year to $23.62 billion. Its GAAP diluted earnings-per-share ("EPS") was $1.89, beating analysts' estimates by $0.04.

Alphabet's cash flow from operations ("CFO") to sales was 32%, which means that for every dollar of sales, it generates $0.32. Although that's a decent number, the metric has trended downward lately, likely due to its heavy investments in growth initiatives like AI. Its recently announced $5 billion investment in Waymo may reduce CFO more until that business achieves positive cash flow, which no one expects any time soon. While the company's investments may be essential for future growth, the outgoing cash outflow has made some investors nervous -- a possible reason the stock declined post-earnings.

Data by YCharts

The company's cash flow to capital expenditure ("CapEx") has trended down to 2.37, indicating it started investing a more significant portion of its operating cash flow in capital expenditures in the second half of 2023.

Data by YCharts

The company produced a second quarter trailing 12-month free cash flow ("FCF") of $60.79 billion.

Data by YCharts

The company has a solid balance sheet with $100.73 billion in cash and short-term investments against $13.24 billion in long-term debt.

Risks

The strategy that CFO Ruth Porat highlighted, which is to invest heavily in the data center architecture to enable AI, is a risky proposition. Google is betting that its investments in "technical infrastructure" will pay off as companies and consumers increasingly find use cases for generative AI and other applications that require accelerated computing. The risk is that not enough profitable use cases for all the "technical infrastructure" come to market, leaving Google with too many expensive data centers and computing resources underutilized.

When people say that AI is in a bubble, they mean that the tech industry is overbuilding too much AI infrastructure for the current level of demand. While on the surface, there is seemingly a lot of demand for AI, in actuality, there may not be enough profitable use cases to keep all of the new data centers busy. While Google has managed to infuse generative AI into numerous products, including Search, it has yet to find many AI monetization use cases for consumers that generate profit. The company has found it just as hard to monetize AI for enterprises. CEO Sundar Pichai talked about AI for enterprise on the earnings call (emphasis added):

The enterprise side, I think we are at a stage where definitely there are a lot of models. I think roughly, the models are all kind of converging towards a set of base capabilities. But I think where the next wave is, working to build solutions on top of it. And I think there are pockets, be it coding, be it in customer service, et cetera, where we are seeing some of those use cases seeing traction, but I still think there is hard work there to completely unlock those.

The AI industry is likely here to stay, and in the long term, there should be plenty of profitable use cases for generative AI. The problem is that there may not be enough profitable use cases to justify the infrastructure build-out in the near to medium term. Google and others may discover they are not getting enough bang for all the bucks spent on data centers. The danger is that investors may see revenue slow while, at the same time, profits and FCF deteriorate. Those investors may object by selling the stocks of AI infrastructure companies. So, when people say that AI is in a bubble, it's not a farfetched risk. Considering the number of questions that analysts asked about AI infrastructure spending and Google's progress in finding profitable use cases in AI during the earnings call, the market may have worries about "technical infrastructure" investments not paying off in the near term, another possible reason the stock declined after the earnings release.

Later in the earnings call, CEO Pichai dismissed the risk of over-investing in AI:

I think the one way I think about it is when we go through a curve like this, the risk of under-investing is dramatically greater than the risk of over-investing for us here, even in scenarios where if it turns out that we are over investing. We clearly -- these are infrastructure, which are widely useful for us. They have long useful lives and we can apply it across, and we can work through that. But I think not investing to be at the frontier, I think definitely has much more significant downside.

One other risk for Google is that AI is a double-edged sword. While AI opens up many new opportunities for the company, it could also level the playing field for smaller companies and enable competitors to breach Google's moat in advertising and search.

Valuation

Before we go through the following valuation exercises, it would be helpful to understand that Alphabet may trade at a premium using several valuation methods, as its heavy investment in AI infrastructure may distort the stock's near-term valuation. Also, some valuations use analysts' estimates that may miscalculate the monetary impact of AI on the company. For instance, the company's estimated revenue and earnings estimates may be higher or lower depending on how large the AI market becomes and how much of the market the company can capture. Don't take any valuation method as pure gospel.

One valuation metric suggests that the market fairly values the stock. Alphabet's price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 is below its five-, seven-, and ten-year median, suggesting undervaluation. If the stock traded at its five, seven, and ten-year median, the price would be $173.30, $181.06, and $189.50, respectively. Those numbers are close enough to the stock's July 24 closing price of $172.63 that some investors might consider the stock fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

However, several valuation methods suggest overvaluation. The company's EV (enterprise value) to EBITDA ratio is 19.75, substantially above its five-, seven-, and ten-year median, suggesting that investors may overvalue its current EBITDA profitability.

Data by YCharts

Alphabet's price-to-FCF is 36.34, well above its five-, seven-, and ten-year median, suggesting overvaluation.

Data by YCharts

Usually, when a company's EPS growth estimate matches its forward P/E during a given fiscal year, the market fairly values the stock. The market may undervalue the stock when the company's EPS growth estimate exceeds its forward P/E. The market may overvalue the stock when the company's EPS growth estimate is lower than its forward P/E. According to those rules, the market overvalues Alphabet's 2025 estimated EPS growth. If Alphabet traded at 2026 forward P/E equal to its estimated EPS growth rate of 14%, the stock price would be $122.50, which is 26.76% below the stock's July 25 closing price.

Seeking Alpha

Let's look at Alphabet's reverse discounted cash flow.

Alphabet Reverse DCF

The first quarter of 2024 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $60,787 Terminal growth rate 2% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 15.5% Current Stock Price (July 25, 2024 closing price) $167.28 Terminal FCF value $261.957 billion Discounted Terminal Value $1262.449 billion TTM FCF margin 18.5% Click to enlarge

With the company's second-quarter FCF margin of 18.5%, it would need to grow FCF 15.5% over the next ten years to justify its July 25 closing stock price. One Wall Street analyst predicts that revenue will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.59%, reaching $639.04 billion by the end of 2033. Suppose the revenue growth rate is valid, and the FCF margin remains at 18.5%; the estimated intrinsic value would be $93.80.

However, Alphabet's FCF margin should expand over the next several years after it slows its pace of investing in AI infrastructure. In 2021, the company achieved an FCF margin of 26%. So, let's assume that Alphabet can return to an FCF margin between 24 - 25%. At a 24% FCF margin, Alphabet would need a revenue growth rate of 12.9% to justify the current price. At a 25% FCF margin, it would need a revenue growth rate of 12.3% to justify the current price. If Alphabet's revenue trends substantially under 12%, it may be a sign to exit the stock.

Alphabet remains a buy

If you believe AI is a fad or you are a conservative investor, consider avoiding the stock. The market may overvalue the stock in the short term. However, if you believe in Google's AI opportunity, consider an investment if you can patiently allow the AI story to play out over the next five to ten years. Consider dollar-cost averaging into the stock, as there is a short to medium-term risk of stock declines due to valuation concerns and perception of an AI bubble. I rate the stock a buy.