robtek

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) stock has been battered lately by more than 6% and is down almost 30% since highs achieved at the end of 2021. This is, in my opinion, quite paradoxical because the stock is finally seeing some real volume growth coming back again instead of just price increases caused by inflation worldwide. Investors, at this point, seem not to care, but from this price point, I think the stock is a good buy, especially if you consider lower interest rates arriving in the near future, together with a clear path to coming back growth and increasing margins.

Data by YCharts

Nestle: thriving through inflation but underperforming since then

Widely known for its consumer staples products, Nestle is a giant company that sells in every region globally. Some iconic brands owned by the company are Nespresso, KitKat, Milo, Purina, Maggi, Nesquik, and Sanpellegrino, amongst more than 2000 brands.

As a consumer staples company with strong brands and well-established supply chains, its revenues thrived in the last inflationary period between 2021 and 2023.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, such an increase in revenue growth was not supported by higher selling volumes but because of price increases, as the company shows in the last full year 2023 earnings presentation. This meant that when inflation began to slow down, consumers had a hard time keeping up with price increases, making volume sales stagnate importantly, as remarked in the Q4 2023 earnings call.

The stock fall

There are some reasons why Nestlé stock has underperformed. First, the company's PE ratio significantly contracted due to higher interest rates, readjusting from the usual 25-28 times earnings back in pre-pandemic times to the current 21. This valuation contraction might also have been influenced by lower growth expectations, causing the stock to have a slow fall since Q4 of 2021.

Data by YCharts

Organic growth is back, and the hope for a higher PE multiple is back

I think that at least two factors need to be addressed before the stock can get higher multiples again. The first is to get back to real volume growth. In Nestle's language, this is referred to as RIG, Real Internal Growth, brought by higher volume sales on current and new products. For example, in FY2018, RIG was 2.9%, but underlying EPS growth was almost 14%, and in FY2019, RIG was again 2.9%, but EPS growth was 11.1%. Those numbers were, of course, complimented by lower FEDFUNDS of between 1 and 2.5%, giving high valuations as a result. When compared with the last FY2023, -0,3% RIG and no EPS growth, it is quite clear that the stock should not be valued at the same old multiples but considerably lower, which is what we have currently. In fact, I think the stock could have gone lower, but the business model and market position for Nestle are quite strong.

Q2 2024 is the inflection point

Much of the short-term hope for Nestle was lost, in my view, because of Q1 2024 results. Then, the company reported a horrendous 2% negative RIG, with a negative 5.8% RIG in North America. The company had not found the bottom then yet.

Fortunately, in H1 2024 results, Nestle reported finally a 2% RIG, and what is even better, in basically every category.

RIG growth in Nestle Q2 2024 (Nestle H1 Earnings Report)

This positive RIG is also joined by the freezing of the products sold by Nestle, helping to the narrative that the inflationary macroeconomic period is over.

Nestle RIG growth as prices stabilize (Nestle H1 Earnings Report)

The good news doesn't stop at just the comeback of higher RIG. In my view, Nestle's pricing power is also reflected in the fact that the gross profit margin is rising again, increasing the bottom line by 30 basis points if compared to H1 year-over-year. Additionally, in the last earnings call, the management confirmed that the company is also gaining market share across the board while also seeing a big opportunity in coffee product sales in India.

Nestle Gross Margins H1 2024 (Nestle H1 Earnings Report)

All this, combined with lower CPI growth, evidencing less inflation, might, in my opinion, bring down interest rates eventually, causing the stock to recover higher PE multiples than the current 21 times.

Nestle's balance sheet might also take a breath on lower interest rates

Unfortunately, Nestle is far from a perfect company. Its balance sheet has shown a considerable increase in long-term debt, going from around $20 billion in pre-pandemic times to the currently high $61 billion. Much of the debt has gone to dividends and buybacks, as expressed in the current H1 report. This, added to the sale of L'Oreal shares at the end of 2021, to also do a substantial amount of buybacks makes me think more of greedy management instead of these people being interested in the long-term stability of the company.

What is even more annoying about that debt acquisition is that, now, at higher interest rates, the company has to roll over it quite aggressively. For example, the current portion of long-term debt has increased in the last six months from $7.5 billion to $12.5 billion. Fortunately, that debt will be rolled over at lower interest rates than now as time goes on and the FEDFUNDS go down, but even then, I do not consider this a good, sustainable financial strategy.

Future valuation might be encouraging

For the time being, I consider Nestle fairly valued. That does not mean that the stock might not have a considerable capital appreciation from these prices if macroeconomic conditions improve while RIG continues to reap higher. For example, in this valuation model, I use an exchange rate of 1.13 USD to CHF (CHF refers to the Swiss franc, which is the original currency in which Nestle reports as a Swiss company) and a higher expected PE of 25 times, reflecting higher EPS growth because of the RIG's comeback, and eventually lower interest rates. I also consider some buybacks, although I am not in favor of that measure.

I think that if the company is able to have a RIG of 2%, it is quite likely that Free Cash Flow might grow at a 10% pace. These calculations, all combined, generate that the stock might be priced at around $190, which could eventually produce a CAGR of somewhat around 13.7%, which is, in my opinion, a pretty good risk reward compared to the current S&P 500 high levels. Additionally, lower interest rates might reduce the debt payment significantly as time goes on. This, combined with dividends, might significantly increase shareholder returns.

Image created by the author based on Annual Reports Projections (Author)

Risks associated with Nestle

There are still quite a few risks involving Nestle stock. First, macroeconomic instability might cause inflation to come back, increasing interest rates and providing uncertainty to the stock's behavior. Additionally, geopolitical risks with Chinese and Western governments can cause also some volatility in the markets worldwide.

An important risk also for the stock is likely high volatility between CHF and USD currencies, as central banks are still not on the same page. For example, the Swiss Central Bank has already begun to cut interest rates, while the US Federal Reserve has decided to wait sometime more. These decisions can impact the stock price either in the US or in Switzerland, causing discrepancies in the performance between the American stock and the Swiss.

Nonetheless, the biggest risk is RIG underperformance, which can cause the stock's PE ratio to never come back, as a low RIG might mean no EPS or Free Cash Flow growth.

Conclusion

Nestle is a solid company with a great business model that has been affected directly by macroeconomic instability. My opinion is that as soon as those macroeconomic factors stabilize, Nestle should be able to see positive Real Internal Growth again, higher EPS growth, and a higher PE ratio valuation.

For now, I consider this stock a good or maybe even a great buy. The only annoyance I see is the heavy and unnecessary debt increase, but the company might be able to succeed even with that specific bad capital deployment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.