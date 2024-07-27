Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund Q2 2024 Quarterly Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Blue Chip Growth Fund is a domestic equity growth strategy with a large-cap bias.
- Our investment approach focuses on companies we believe have above-average earnings growth potential with sustainable business models, for which the market has mispriced the rate and/or durability of growth.
- In particular, we look for events that might provide a business catalyst - such as product cycles, a change in management and turnaround situations - that could add to a stock's true value. We believe finding companies with a competitive advantage, pricing power and strong management teams will deliver superior earnings over the long term.
- We look to exploit inappropriate valuations in the market through bottom-up, fundamental analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's global research team.
PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
Cumulative
Annualized
3 Month
YTD
1 Year
3 Year
5 Year
10 Year/ LOF1
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund (MUTF:FBGRX) Gross Expense Ratio: 0.48%2
9.25%
26.97%
42.04%
9.22%
21.85%
17.76%
Russell 1000 Growth Index
8.33%
20.70%
33.48%
11.28%
19.34%
16.33%
Morningstar Fund Large Growth
4.94%
17.60%
29.15%
6.15%
15.08%
13.40%
% Rank in Morningstar Category (1% = Best)
--
--
2%
29%
2%
4%
# of Funds in Morningstar Category
--
--
1,162
1,092
1,019
794
1Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 12/31/1987.
2This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. To learn more or to obtain the most recent month-end or other share-class performance, visit Fidelity Funds | Mutual Funds from Fidelity Investments, Financial Professionals | Fidelity Institutional, or Fidelity NetBenefits | Employee Benefits. Total returns are historical and include change in share value and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review.
Performance Review
For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 9.25%, outpacing the 8.33% advance of the benchmark, the Russell 1000® Growth Index. Importantly, given our focus, long-term performance continues to favor the fund over the benchmark.
U.S. large-cap growth stocks shook off a rough April and rose steadily due to resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. The rally was narrow, with only three of 11 sectors within the Russell 1000® Growth Index topping the broader market.
Large-cap growth stocks once again topped the performance leaderboard, adding to a strong year-to-date gain in what was a relatively quiet three months for asset markets. In April, the index returned -4.24%, as inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy. Reversing course, the benchmark rose 5.99% in May. Tech stocks, particularly AI related names, came back into focus, while the bull market finally began to reflect broader participation. At its June meeting, the Fed bumped up its inflation forecast and reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024. The market followed suit, reducing its rate-cut expectations for the second straight quarter. Still, signs of inflation easing helped the index gain 6.74% for the month, boosting its year-to-date result to 20.70%.
For the quarter, growth shares handily topped value, as the Russell 1000® Value Index returned -2.17% in Q2. By sector within the Russell 1000® Growth Index, a continued rally in the stock prices of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization - concentrated in information technology (+15%) and communication services (+14%), fanned by AI fervor - once again stood out. Within tech, semiconductor-related firms gained about 28%, while hardware and equipment stocks advanced 22%. Conversely, notable laggards included materials (-7%), industrials (-5%) and financials (-4%).
We're pleased that both stock selection and industry positioning contributed to the fund's outperformance of the benchmark for the second quarter, led by communication services. Stock picking in information technology also helped. Here, the fund's top individual relative contributor by far was a sizable investment in Nvidia (NVDA, +36%). After years of investment in the development of chips and software for AI, Nvidia dominates the market for advanced graphics chips that are the lifeblood of new generative AI systems, including the viral chatbot ChatGPT. In mid-May, the firm reported financial results for the three months ending April 28 that far exceeded analysts' expectations - sales roughly tripled, and earnings surged about sevenfold, each setting a quarterly record. In addition, management raised its financial forecast for the firm's next fiscal quarter. We reduced the fund's exposure to Nvidia this quarter, but nonetheless it was the top holding, at 14% of assets, and overweight on June 30.
In communication services, the fund benefited from a non-benchmark stake in Snap (SNAP, +45%), the social-media company behind Snapchat. We continued to think a renewed focus on profitability would support the company. Indeed, the stock rose sharply in April after the company reported Q1 earnings and revenue that significantly surpassed analysts' expectations. Management cited an increase in daily active users, improvement in Snap's advertising platform and higher demand for its direct-response advertising as drivers of the surprisingly strong results. We modestly added to Snap in the past three months, placing it among the portfolio's largest holdings and overweights as of midyear.
Conversely, the biggest individual relative detractor was an underweight in personal electronics giant Apple (AAPL, +23%), a sizable benchmark component. We thought Apple traded at a premium valuation, despite its slower growth relative to other technology companies. We notably increased our position in Apple in Q2, but it was a meaningful underweight as of June 30.
Lastly, a sizable out-of-benchmark position in chipmaker Marvell Technology (MRVL, -1%) hurt, as the firm reported a 12% decline in revenue for the three months ending May 4.
LARGEST CONTRIBUTORS VS. BENCHMARK
Holding
Market Segment
Average Relative Weight
Relative Contribution (basis points)*
NVIDIA Corp.
Information Technology
4.27%
100
Snap, Inc. Class A
Communication Services
1.85%
56
The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)
Consumer Discretionary
-1.26%
26
Visa, Inc. Class A (V)
Financials
-1.42%
21
Accenture PLC Class A (ACN)
Information Technology
-0.73%
17
* 1 basis point = 0.01%.
LARGEST DETRACTORS VS. BENCHMARK
Holding
Market Segment
Average Relative Weight
Relative Contribution (basis points)*
Apple, Inc.
Information Technology
-2.57%
-39
Marvell Technology, Inc.
Information Technology
3.11%
-30
Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO)
Information Technology
-1.99%
-26
lululemon athletica, Inc. (LULU)
Consumer Discretionary
0.65%
-24
Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)
Industrials
0.55%
-23
* 1 basis point = 0.01%.
Outlook and Positioning
We are cautiously optimistic that the stock market will climb a "wall of worry" as we head into the second half of 2024. We are closely monitoring the investment environment, with interest rates, inflation, global conflict and the potential for a recession all posing potential headwinds. In addition, the yield curve has remained inverted since July 2022 - the longest period on record - and inflation still exceeds the Fed's 2% long-term target. To us, both signal uncertainty as of midyear. Still, we are hopeful the Fed can engineer a "soft landing" and the U.S. economy can avoid a recession.
In the U.S., where two-thirds of gross domestic product is driven by consumer spending, spending in the first half of 2024 was supported by solid real wage growth, which continued amid a strong labor market and ebbing inflation. The long-term, fixed-rate structure of most mortgage borrowing helped to insulate many households from higher interest rates. An important inflection point in 2023 was that real wages for consumers began to increase as inflation cooled. A 1% increase in annual real wage growth would be a $120 billion boost to U.S. consumers, based on our calculation.
On the valuation front, the market overall is trading above our calculation of fair value. However, certain segments have anticipated a recession or have seen an inventory correction, and valuations look attractive. The fund has exposure to some of these cyclical segments, including semiconductors and consumer discretionary, where we believe earnings estimates have already been reset. If we do start to see an economic slowdown and the Fed begins to cut interest rates, we believe growth stocks are well positioned. With this in mind, we will continue to closely monitor the situation and will position the fund accordingly. There were no major changes to the fund's positioning in Q2.
By sector, information technology was by far the largest area of investment, at about 45% of fund assets on June 30, a slight underweight. This partly reflects our decision to hold comparatively small stakes in benchmark heavyweights Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple.
The fund's top holding and overweight was chipmaker Nvidia, while its peer Marvell Technology finished the quarter at No. 7 and No. 2, respectively. At the end of the quarter, the fund remains notably overweight the semiconductors group. We're especially bullish on chipmakers we expect to benefit from the proliferation of AI and machine learning. The U.S. government's efforts to boost domestic chip manufacturing underscore the increasing importance of chips, which are used in a wide range of consumer devices and for diverse auto-related applications.
The fund's second-largest area of investment and biggest overweight was consumer discretionary, where our quarter-end allocation was 19%. Here, a key theme is health and wellness, reflected in overweight positions in lululemon athletica and Deckers Outdoor (DECK), the latter the maker of Hoka footwear.
The portfolio is meaningfully overweight communication services stocks, as reflected in sizable investments in social-media names, including Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META), each a top holding. Alphabet was a slight underweight because we see better growth prospects for Amazon (AMZN), Meta and other companies.
Looking ahead, we plan to continue to favor stocks that are driven by a business catalyst - such as a product cycle, a change in management or a turnaround situation. We believe companies with competitive advantages, pricing power and a strong management team will deliver superior earnings in the long term.
The value of equity securities fluctuates in response to issuer, political, market, and economic developments. In the short term, equity prices can fluctuate dramatically in response to these developments. Different parts of the market and different types of equity securities can react differently to these developments. For example, 'growth' stocks can react differently from 'value' stocks. Foreign securities, foreign currencies, and securities issued by U.S. entities with substantial foreign operations can involve additional risks. You may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Non-diversified funds that focus on a relatively small number of issuers tend to be more volatile than diversified funds and the market as a whole
