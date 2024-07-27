Stora Enso Oyj (SEOJF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.83K Followers

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCQX:SEOJF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hans Sohlström - President and CEO
Seppo Parvi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ephrem Ravi - Citigroup
Patrick Mann - Bank of America
Pallav Mittal - Barclays
James Perry - Citi
Cole Hathorn - Jefferies
Detlef Winckelmann - JPMorgan
Robin Santavirta - Carnegie
Lars Kjellberg - Stifel

Hans Sohlström

Thank you for joining us today. I am Hans Sohlström, the President and CEO of Stora Enso. I'm here with our CFO, Seppo Parvi, to walk you through our performance and provide insights into our future outlook. We will also address any questions you might have towards the end.

Let's begin by directing our attention to this striking image. This is an image from the interior of our new head office soon to be prominent landmark in the main harbor of Helsinki. We have just started to move in. This building not only represents our commitment to sustainable development but also stands as a testament to the innovative use of wood in modern architecture. For every tonne of wood utilized in constructions like this, we are able to sequester 1 tonne of carbon while simultaneously avoiding the emissions of at least another tonne of CO2 compared to traditional construction materials.

Today's presentation is headline, continued profit improvement with strengthened leverage ratio. I will explain further what this means to Stora Enso and how we have achieved these results as we move through the presentation.

Now let's shift our focus to the key highlights of the quarter. These highlights not only showcase our strategic progress, but also emphasizes our dedication to sustainable growth and financial stability. Firstly, I'm encouraged to report that our Q2 2024 adjusted EBIT more than quadrupled year-on-year with an enhanced EBIT margin marking our third

Recommended For You

About SEOJF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEOJF

Trending Analysis

Trending News