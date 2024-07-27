ADMA Biologics: A Compelling GARP Stock For Biotech Investors

Jul. 27, 2024 8:29 AM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) Stock
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • ADMA Biologics focuses on developing and commercializing plasma-derived products, primarily targeting immune-compromised patients.
  • Revenue streams come from FDA-approved products, immunotechnology, and CDMO services, with a promising US immunoglobulin market.
  • The company’s IP portfolio includes three FDA-approved drugs: Asceniv, Bivigam, and Nabi-HB.
  • ADMA's revenue growth is driven by the expanding US immunoglobulin market, projected to exceed $20 billion by 2030.
  • Despite a high valuation premium, I deem ADMA a "buy" for GARP biotech investors due to its revenue growth projections.

world blood donation, donor day and save life

bymuratdeniz

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) specializes in developing and commercializing plasma-derived products for infectious diseases. However, ADMA’s market mostly focuses on immune-compromised patients. The company’s IP portfolio centers around three FDA-approved medications: Asceniv, Bivigam, and Nabi-HB. ADMA’s revenue streams primarily come from their FDA-approved products, with

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
1.37K Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADMA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADMA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADMA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News