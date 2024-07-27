bymuratdeniz

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) specializes in developing and commercializing plasma-derived products for infectious diseases. However, ADMA’s market mostly focuses on immune-compromised patients. The company’s IP portfolio centers around three FDA-approved medications: Asceniv, Bivigam, and Nabi-HB. ADMA’s revenue streams primarily come from their FDA-approved products, with additional income from patented immunotechnology and contract development and manufacturing organization [CDMO] services. I believe ADMA’s most promising aspect is the rapidly growing US immunoglobulin market, which is projected to reach over $20 billion by 2030. These secular tailwinds are impressive and support a bullish case on ADMA despite its relatively high valuation premium. Thus, I rate ADMA a “buy” as a good GARP stock for biotech investors who understand the embedded risks.

Human Plasma: Business Overview

ADMA Biologics is a commercial biopharmaceutical company based in Ramsey, New Jersey. It was founded in 2004 and currently develops plasma-derived products that treat infectious illnesses in immune-compromised or contaminated patients. The company has a product portfolio of three FDA-approved drugs. First, Asceniv is an intravenous immune globulin [IVIG] derived from human plasma [human–SLRA] indicated for primary humoral immunodeficiency [PI]. ADMA’s Bivigam is an immune globulin intravenous IVIG for PI in adults and adolescents. Lastly, Nabi-HB is indicated for post-exposure prophylaxis to hepatitis B, derived from plasma containing high levels of hepatitis B antibodies.

Source: Corporate Presentation. June 2024.

Interestingly, PI disease is a genetic or acquired disease with an inadequate or absent immune system. When the human body lacks or has impaired antibodies, it potentially leads to infections and other health complications. In the US, PI impacts around 1 in 1,200 people, totaling approximately 250,000 patients. This is a chronic condition as PI patients require regular IVIG to manage it, supplying antibodies that combat pathogens. Moreover, there are over 450 forms of PI, which is why further research is essential. However, this dynamic also hints at a potentially large market niche for ADMA.

Furthermore, it is crucial to maintain a varied plasma collection that can address different patient needs and conditions. Hence, ADMA is also developing new plasma-derived biologicals to expand its portfolio and plasma collection IP. This is why I believe ADMA’s main value drivers hinge on its patents to effectively identify hyperimmune donors with high levels of specific antibodies to produce plasma pools.

Source: Corporate Presentation. June 2024.

Hyperimmune donors strengthen ADMA’s plasma offerings, which is why they are integral to the company’s business model. It’s also worth highlighting that ADMA uses proprietary techniques to quantify antibody levels, particularly against respiratory syncytial virus [RSV], in hyperimmune plasma donor selections. This allows ADMA to blend normally sourced plasma with hyperimmune plasma, enhancing the efficacy and specificity of its immunoglobulin products.

IG Revenue Streams: Market Potential

Currently, ADMA's revenue streams are primarily from commercializing its three FDA-approved products, with revenue projections suggesting significant growth by 2025. ADMA’s business model targets medical immune deficiencies and hepatitis B exposure. Additionally, the company gains from IG production and processing supply plasma to third parties. ADMA also delivers contract manufacturing organization [CMO] services that involve fabricating products for other companies as an additional revenue stream.

ADMA’s manufacturing processes guarantee the quality production of plasma-derived biologics. The company’s facilities in Boca Raton, Florida, manufacture ADMA’s inventory products. Moreover, ADMA has a plasma collection network in ten FDA-licensed installations. Hence, one of ADMA’s key differentiators is its competency in patented immunotechnology CDMO services.

Source: Corporate Presentation. June 2024.

Overall, the IG market is expected to grow in the US from $12 billion in 2023 to over $20 billion in 2030. This means the IG market is projected to have a healthy 7% CAGR over the long term, mainly due to the increasing geriatric population more susceptible to rare diseases. Older populations often require IG therapies, and IG-related products can potentially treat many indications. Also, ADMA’s R&D efforts aim to improve diagnostics, which could lead to better identification of patients needing IG therapies.

Quality Premium: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, ADMA trades at a $3.0 billion market cap, making it a mid-sized biotech. Its balance sheet holds $45.3 million in cash and equivalents against $130.8 million in senior notes payable (i.e., financial debt). Its total liabilities amount to $197.2 million, so the senior notes are most of its obligations. The company’s book value is $153.7 million and implies a P/B ratio of 19.7, which is self-evidently a hefty premium. For context, its sector’s median P/B multiple is 2.5, so ADMA is quite expensive relative to peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Moreover, I estimate the company’s latest quarterly cash burn was $4.5 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This means ADMA’s yearly cash burn should be around $18.0 million, suggesting a cash runway of 2.5 years. My cash runway estimate indicates ADMA has enough available resources for the foreseeable future, but its most noteworthy aspect is the promising expected revenue growth. According to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard on ADMA, the company should generate $415.3 million in revenues by 2025. This means the stock trades at a 7.3 forward P/S. For context, its sector’s median forward P/S multiple is 3.9, but I must highlight that ADMA’s growth significantly outpaces its peers. In fact, ADMA’s forward revenue growth should be 39.2%, which is 4.4 times faster than its sector’s median. Therefore, it does make sense to give ADMA a premium valuation.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Moreover, ADMA’s quarterly TTM figures can help us glean into ADMA’s future EBIT rate. As of Q1 2024, ADMA’s quarterly TTM gross margins were 40.1%. Also, the company’s quarterly TTM operating expenses have fluctuated between $66.6 million and $74.6 million since Q1 2022. Thus, if by 2025 it generates $415.3 million in yearly sales at the same gross margins and assuming $74.6 million in OpEx, it’d result in a $91.9 million EBIT for 2025. So, I believe ADMA will likely have enough internally generated cash flows to sustain its operations and research for the foreseeable future.

This paints a financially robust picture for ADMA, which I expect will continue to compound shareholder value over the long term. However, since its valuation is already somewhat high, I can only give ADMA a “Buy” rating, even though I’m considerably bullish on its underlying business prospects.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, ADMA is not without its risks, and I believe the main ones to this investment thesis are valuation concerns. I believe ADMA is a GARP stock, but if revenue growth doesn’t materialize, it could derail the bull case. This would likely translate into significant shareholder losses, especially since it’s trading at a premium relative to peers. This is a particularly concerning risk because ADMA is, at its core, a biotech company, and its sector is constantly changing due to technological progress. So, betting on future revenue growth in this sector entails additional risks compared to traditional GARP stocks in retail or more conventional consumer products.

Source: TradingView.

Moreover, ADMA’s revenues are highly concentrated since 95.3% stem from the US alone. This not only compounds competitive risks but also regulatory risks. If the FDA ruled against ADMA’s offerings for any reason, it would invariably destroy considerable shareholder value. Even if US regulators impose restrictions on ADMA’s plasma collection network, it would likely hamper its ability to produce high-quality immunoglobulin products, kneecapping the company’s underlying business model. Also, while ADMA’s products and services are somewhat diverse, they mostly center around three products: Asceniv, Bivigam, and Nabi-HB. I believe this is a relatively diversified set of revenue streams for a biotech company, but it’s concentrated compared to regular GARP stocks.

Compelling GARP: Conclusion

Overall, ADMA is a unique biotech focusing on human plasma-related products and services. Its business model largely hinges on collecting and maintaining human plasma, which can later be used to produce high-quality immunoglobulin products. Currently, ADMA’s revenue prospects are promising, and if they materialize, it will justify its premium as a GARP stock. This is why I lean towards a “buy” rating despite the valuation concerns outlined in this article. I believe ADMA will likely grow and compound shareholder value over time, which is why I deem it a sound investment at these levels for investors aware of the inherent biotech risks.