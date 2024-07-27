JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has just recently released its Q2 earnings, which were very positively absorbed by the market as the stock delivered an 11% rally on Friday after the report went live.

The company delivered a strong quarter with wide positive revenue and EPS surprises. BMY demonstrates exceptional profitability which allows the company to grow through acquisitions, boost innovation, and return cash to shareholders. The stock boasts a 5% forward dividend yield, and my valuation analysis suggests that it is still massively undervalued even despite the last trading day's share price spike. All in all, I think that BMY is a "Strong Buy".

Company information

BMY is one of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies mainly focused on developments medicine to target severe diseases. BMY's flagship products are Eliquis [cardiovascular diseases] and Opdivo [oncology]. These two products generated around 47% of the company's total sales in FY 2023.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. According to the latest 10-K report, the company generates around 30% of its sales outside the U.S. According to Statista, BMY commands the leading global market share in oncology drugs.

Financials and Q2 earnings review

BMY's financial performance over the last decade has been stellar. Revenue compounded with a 12.3% CAGR. In the below table readers can see that there was a big revenue boost in FY 2020, which is explained by the completion of the acquisition of Celgene in a $74 billion mega-deal in late 2019.

BMY's profitability metrics are stellar even despite some stagnation in the operating margin after the Centene acquisition. On the other hand, after the deal BMY consistently demonstrates a massive around 30% free cash flow [FCF] margin. Solid profitability allows BMY to invest in R&D substantially. The TTM R&D expenses level is around $10 billion, which increases chances of releasing new compelling products.

Stellar profitability also means more opportunities to balance between growth, innovation, and keeping shareholders happy with buybacks and dividends. BMY's TTM cash spent on buybacks is close to $5 billion, and the stock boasts exceptional dividend consistency with generous dividend yield. BMY's leverage might look elevated, but the company's strategy includes growth via acquisitions and high debt levels will be inherent in this case. I do not see big risks in BMY's high leverage due to a comfortable above 6 covered ratio and historically stellar profitability, meaning that acquisitions were mostly synergistic.

The company released its Q2 earnings on Friday, confidently surpassing consensus revenue and EPS estimates. Revenue grew by solid 8.9% YoY, the adjusted EPS remained almost flat with a subtle expansion. BMY's both flagship products, Eliquis and Opdivo, demonstrated a robust YoY growth. According to the report from Seeking Alpha, new products like Pomalyst and Orencia also experience strong momentum with double digits YoY revenue growth.

Apart from strong momentum across both legacy and new products, it is apparently bullish that the management raised its full-year guidance. According to the earnings call, strong Q2 performance increased the management's confidence and it now expects to deliver top-line growth at the upper end of the guidance range. The non-GAAP EPS guidance range was increased, which is a big bullish sign.

From the secular perspective, I am also optimistic about BMY's prospects. As I mentioned above, the company dominates in the global oncology drugs market and invests massive amounts in R&D. This will likely help BMY to grow its revenue from oncology drugs at least in line with the industry, which is projected to deliver an 11.3% CAGR over the next decade. BMY's footprint in cardiovascular drugs is also notable, and this is also crucial for future growth as the industry is expected to outpace inflation with a 6% CAGR by 2029.

Last but not least, BMY's historical seasonality trends suggest that a year's second half is usually stronger compared to first six months. The weak stock performance in H1 2024 together with the recent guidance boost for the remained for the year looks like the stock is likely to repeat its historical patterns in the remaining months of 2024.

Valuation

The stock delivered a -20% share price decrease over the last twelve months, substantially lagging behind the broader U.S. market (SPY) and the Health Care sector (XLV). Performance in 2024 is also weaker compared to benchmarks with a -2% YTD return. BMY has the highest possible "A+" valuation grade from Seeking Alpha Quant because vast majority of its ratios are substantially lower than the sector median and historical averages.

Since BMY is a dividend stock, I prefer to proceed my valuation analysis with the dividend discount model [DDM]. Cost of equity is the required rate of return for the DDM, which I calculate below based on variables that are easily available on the Internet.

As shown above, BMY's cost of equity is 6.14%. This will be the discount rate for my DDM simulation. I take a $2.53 FY 2025 dividend consensus estimate to figure out the target price for the next twelve months. A 2.54% CAGR is the projected by consensus dividend growth rate for the next three years. I consider this growth rate sound as it is approximately in line with historical inflation levels.

According to my DDM simulation, the stock's fair value is $70. This means that there is a 39% upside potential, which I find extremely attractive. Moreover, please do not forget that the forward dividend yield is around 5%, which is also quite compelling.

Risks to consider

As I mentioned in one of the first paragraphs of my analysis, Eliquis and Opdivo are the two products that generate almost half of BMY's revenues. Investors must be aware that the U.S. patent for Eliquis expires in 2026, and Opdivo's expires in 2028. It means that these products will lose their exclusivity in the next couple of years and their revenues are poised to experience massive pressure from generics and biosimilars. This is a significant risk for investors. On the other hand, BMY has stellar track record of rolling out best-sellers, and its massive R&D spending increases chances of successfully replacing potential Eliquis and Opdivo revenue loss.

BMY faces fierce competition in oncology drugs from Merck (MRK) and Roche holding (OTCQX:RHHBF). These companies leverage large financial resources, and the below chart suggests that their R&D budgets are substantially larger compared to BMY's. Therefore, the competition risk is significant. On the other hand, despite having a much smaller R&D budget, BMY manages to lead in the oncology drugs industry, meaning that it has been historically very efficient on capitalizing on its R&D investments.

BMY generates almost a third of its sales outside of the U.S., which means that the company faces several significant risks inherent to international operations. These usually include geopolitical, foreign exchange, and international regulations risks.

Bottom line

To conclude, BMY looks like a "Strong Buy". The world's leading oncology drugs player is almost 40% undervalued and offers a compelling 5% forward dividend yield. Dividend payouts look intact due to the company's stellar FCF margin and healthy financial position.