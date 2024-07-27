CNX Resources: Low Natural Gas Prices Still Dragging On Results, No Near-Term Catalyst

Summary

  • CNX Resources missed analyst expectations on revenue and earnings, primarily due to very low natural gas prices.
  • Natural gas prices have significantly impacted CNX Resources' financial performance, leading to a net loss in the second quarter of 2024.
  • The company has been buying back its own stock, but it does not appear to make much difference.
  • Share price improvement will likely require rising natural gas prices, and there is no near-term catalyst to drive that.
  • Despite the disappointing earnings, CNX Resources maintained positive free cash flow and a strong balance sheet, but its valuation remains high.
Fracking Oil Well

grandriver

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, Appalachian-focused natural gas producer CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) announced its second-quarter 2024 earnings results. At first glance, these earnings were rather disappointing as CNX Resources missed the expectations of its analysts on both

