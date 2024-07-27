Tuul & Bruno Morandi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

South Korea has much to offer. The country has been a bright spot in east Asia as exports have boomed amid global trade shifts and economic headwinds. The country is a leader in various industries, such as technology, automobiles and shipbuilding. The government has been proactive in encouraging small businesses startups to form, and there's a general sense of vibrancy and excitement that the future is bright. And if you're eyeing the booming equity market in South Korea, the Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) could be a good way to get broad, international exposure. This exchange-traded fund tries to mirror the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped Index, a market capitalization weighted index representing large- and mid-cap South Korean stocks.

A Look At The Holdings

The fund currently has 161 holdings, and trades at a 12.6x P/E and 1.03x Price to Book. The behemoth is Samsung Electronics, which makes up 17.95% of the fund.

What are these companies? Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCPK:SSNLF) is a global leader across consumer electronics, semiconductor, and telecommunications equipment markets. SK Hynix Inc. (OTCPK:HXSCF) is the world's second-largest maker of memory chips. Hyundai Motor (OTCPK:HYMTF) is a global automaker that has built a reputation for manufacturing affordable, high-quality automobiles. Kia Corp. is South Korea's second-largest automobile manufacturer, following the Hyundai Motor Company. And POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) is a supplier of high-quality steel products to the construction, automotive and shipbuilding industries.

All good companies. I do worry about the large Samsung allocation here though.

Sector Composition and Weightings

No surprises here, but this is a heavy Tech fund with 35% in that sector, half of which is just from Samsung alone.

Industrials and Financials are a distant 2nd and 3rd. If there were anything that would make me not want to consider the fund, it's the high Tech allocation given what I view to be a high risk juncture short-term for anything Tech related. Having said that, if you're a true long-term investor, the Tech sector likely will continue to be as great place to get momentum from, which would be beneficial overall to FLKR.

Peer Comparison

A prime competitor to FLKR is the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY). This fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index. When we look at the price ratio of FLKR to EWY, we find that the two funds have largely tracked each other. No clear winner or advantage in choosing one over the other.

Pros and Cons

The positive side? It's international (which I'm bullish on broadly). FLKR provides investors with exposure to a basket of equities from the South Korean market. The portfolio is diversified across different sectors and provides exposure to what fuels the economic growth of South Korea. Through this ETF, investors can benefit from the shares of leading companies having a significant role in the Korean economy. Moreover, South Korea's economy has shown strong growth and shock-absorption potential thanks to its thriving manufacturing sector, technological progress and a highly educated labor force.

But, remember, investing in FLKR carries risks. As with all foreign investment, investors should be aware that exposure to the US dollar and the market for that currency can affect returns due to foreign exchange. There can also be volatility associated with geopolitical tensions and trade disputes (involving South Korea) that can, in turn, affect the holdings negatively. Additionally, FLKR is heavily weighted in a small number of sectors including Tech and Industrials, which may mean that the fund's volatility is being driven by additional risk from these industries. A downturn or disruption in these sectors could have a disproportionate effect on the fund.

Conclusion

I like the fund and like the growth prospects for South Korea. I don't like the Tech weighting, but I understand why it's so high. For those investors still bullish on Tech, who want to diversify away from the US into a country that is on its own growth trajectory, FLKR is a good fund to consider. Just hope that Samsung doesn't go through some major downturn, because if it does, this fund is in trouble.