Fidelity Contrafund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity Contrafund is an opportunistic, diversified equity strategy with a large-cap growth bias.
- Philosophically, we believe stock prices follow companies' earnings, and those companies that can deliver durable multiyear earnings growth provide attractive investment opportunities.
- As a result, our investment approach seeks firms we believe are poised for sustained, above-average earnings growth that is not accurately reflected in the stocks' current valuation.
- In particular, we emphasize companies with "best of breed" qualities, including those with a strong competitive position, high returns on capital, solid free-cash-flow generation and management teams that are stewards of shareholder capital.
- We strive to uncover these investment opportunities through in-depth bottom-up, fundamental analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's global research team.
|PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
|Cumulative
|Annualized
|3 Month
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year/LOF^{1}
|
Fidelity Contrafund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.39%^{2}
|6.48%
|25.63%
|39.83%
|10.92%
|17.38%
|14.93%
|S&P 500 Index
|4.28%
|15.29%
|24.56%
|10.01%
|15.05%
|12.86%
|Morningstar Fund Large Growth
|4.94%
|17.60%
|29.15%
|6.15%
|15.08%
|13.40%
|% Rank in Morningstar Category (1% = Best)
|--
|--
|6%
|12%
|24%
|25%
|# of Funds in Morningstar Category
|--
|--
|1,162
|1,092
|1,019
|794
|
1) Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 05/17/1967.
2) This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio.Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. To learn more or to obtain the most recent month-end or other share-class performance, visit Fidelity Funds | Mutual Funds from Fidelity Investments, Financial Professionals | Fidelity Institutional, or Fidelity NetBenefits | Employee Benefits. Total returns are historical and include change in share value and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated. For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review.
Performance Review
For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 6.48%, handily topping the 4.28% advance of the benchmark S&P 500 index. Large-cap stocks were driven by resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. We remained focused on fast-growing, "best of breed" firms, leading to favorable performance versus the benchmark, both this quarter and in the long term.
In Q2, U.S. large-cap growth stocks once again topped the performance leaderboard in what was a relatively quiet three months for asset markets.
In April, the S&P 500® returned -4.08%, as inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy. Reversing course, the S&P 500® rose 4.96% in May. Tech stocks, particularly AI-related names, came back into focus, while the bull market finally began to reflect broader participation. Signs of inflation easing helped the index gain 3.59% in June, boosting its year-to-date result to 15.29%.
For the quarter, growth (+10%) shares within the index topped value (-2%), while large-caps handily bested smaller-caps. By sector within the S&P 500®, a continued rally in the stock prices of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization - concentrated in information technology (+14%) and communication services (+9%), fanned by AI fervor - once again stood out. Within tech, semiconductor-related shares gained about 23%, led by AI-focused chipmakers NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) (+37%) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) (+22%). Hardware and equipment stocks (+18%) also powered the surge, paced by personal-electronics maker Apple Inc. (AAPL) (+23%). In communication services, Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) advanced about 21%.
Utilities rose roughly 5% to round out the contributors. The sector benefited from strong fundamentals, powerful, multiyear secular trends, and the potential for a growth super-cycle driven by utilities' key role in the AI revolution. Conversely, notable laggards included materials (-5%), industrials (-3%) and energy (-2%), the latter hampered by sluggish oil prices. Financials (-2%), real estate (-2%) and health care (-1%) also fell below the waterline, while consumer discretionary and consumer staples each gained about 1%.
Active management meaningfully contributed in Q2, with security selection strongest in the health care sector and the semiconductor industry. In the latter, an overweight in Nvidia was the top individual contributor. The firm dominates the market for advanced graphics chips that are the lifeblood of new generative AI systems. In mid-May, Nvidia reported Q1 results that far exceeded analysts' expectations - sales roughly tripled, and earnings surged about sevenfold. Management raised its financial forecast for the next fiscal quarter. Nvidia remained a top holding and overweight, as we expect its GPUs will continue to power the AI wave.
Also in tech, it helped to overweight Amphenol Corporation (APH) (+17%), a sizable holding. The firm makes electronic and fiber optic connectors, which are in high demand amid an increasing need to connect devices and components. In April, Amphenol announced strong Q1 results, driven by its products used in defense systems.
Turning to health care, an outsized position in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) (+17%) notably contributed. In late April, the drugmaker reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings, driven by its diabetes and weight loss franchise, and favorably revised its financial guidance for 2024, relieving recent concerns about Lilly's ability to keep up with demand. Lilly was among the fund's biggest holdings as of midyear.
In contrast, the fund's large stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) returned roughly -4%, making it the biggest individual relative detractor. In early May, the insurance-focused conglomerate reported first quarter operating earnings that reflected strong results from its core insurance underwriting business, as well as a substantial gain in its massive investment portfolio. The quarterly report gave the shares a short-term boost after opening Q2 with a roughly -6% result in April amid concerns about valuation; the stock achieved an all-time high in February. Berkshire is the fund's No. 3 holding and No. 2 overweight as of June 30, and we believe it will generate at least a market-like return but with significantly less risk over time.
Having below-benchmark exposure to Apple also meaningfully hurt. The stock rose in early May after the company released Q1 financial results that weren't as bad as anticipated. The shares rose again in June, when the company unveiled Apple Intelligence, marking its entry into the race to enhance its devices by capitalizing on generative AI. We slightly reduced our investment, and Apple ended June as the largest underweight. The firm has a valuable installed base, but we expect revenue and earnings to grow only by mid-single digits.
LARGEST CONTRIBUTORS VS. BENCHMARK
|Holding
|Market Segment
|Average Relative Weight
|Relative Contribution (basis points)*
|NVIDIA Corp.
|Information Technology
|1.67%
|52
|Amphenol Corp. Class A
|Information Technology
|1.71%
|21
|Eli Lilly & Co.
|Health Care
|1.65%
|20
|Intel Corp. (INTC)
|Information Technology
|-0.32%
|14
|The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)
|Consumer Discretionary
|-0.75%
|12
|* 1 basis point = 0.01%.
LARGEST DETRACTORS VS. BENCHMARK
|Holding
|Market Segment
|Average Relative Weight
|Relative Contribution (basis points)*
|Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.Class A
|Financials
|6.77%
|-55
|Apple, Inc.
|Information Technology
|-3.15%
|-55
|Broadcom, Inc.
|Information Technology
|-0.91%
|-15
|Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
|Consumer Discretionary
|-1.10%
|-10
|Nucor Corp. (NU)
|Materials
|0.26%
|-7
|* 1 basis point = 0.01%.
Outlook and Positioning
As of midyear, markets enjoy favorable momentum and easier financial conditions, even though the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing is uncertain. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada both cut their policy interest rate by a quarter point in early June, becoming the first major central banks to ease after the rapid tightening cycle that began in 2022. Market projections signal an expectation of more rate cuts in 2024, including from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England, but the timing and pace is diminished compared with expectations entering this year.
The global business cycle remains in expansion, with reasonably healthy stabilization. Economic expansion in the U.S. demonstrates evidence of mid- and late-cycle dynamics.
Disinflation trends have progressed globally, but persistent core inflation in the U.S. has made the "last mile" of disinflation toward the Fed's target more difficult. After declining significantly from 2022, both headline and core inflation remain higher than 3%. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, registered a lower price gain compared with other metrics.
Job creation, worker sentiment and wage increases moderated in Q2, indicating a slowing in demand for labor. However, employment markets are historically tight, and some key indicators are still near peak pre-pandemic levels. Equity valuations became somewhat more expensive in Q2, especially within the U.S. The trailing one-year price-to-earnings ratio for U.S. stocks remained notably higher than its historical long-term average, but rising earnings have provided increased support for equity values.
In managing the fund, we follow the investing tenet that a stock's price follows the actual and expected earnings per share of the underlying company over time. So, as the earnings outlook for the fund's holdings changed the past three months, we made only modest adjustments to the portfolio. As of midyear, the fund's position in communication services, including sizable commitments to Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Alphabet and video streaming service provider Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), stood at 22% of assets and was by far the top sector overweight. Although Meta is classified as a media name, we view it as a leading, founder-led tech firm with a healthy operating margin and free cash flow. We believe it's roughly 3 billion daily active users will prove more valuable than the market realizes. We held steady the fund's commitment to Meta, by far our top holding and overweight as of midyear. The fund's allocation to the financials sector was about 16%, a meaningful overweight and essentially unchanged from March 31. Noteworthy holdings from the sector include Berkshire Hathaway, credit-card processor Visa Inc. (V) and banking firm JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the latter of which we materially added to the past three months. Tech represented 27% of assets at the end of June, making it the largest sector allocation on an absolute basis. Here and among several tech-related holdings elsewhere, the fund is positioned to capitalize on generative AI, led by sizable stakes in Nvidia and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), the latter of which we like for its embrace of generative AI and its integration of AI software across its suite of business applications. Historically, companies with higher-quality earnings and a larger market cap tend to outperform in a maturing cycle (late and recession). We believe the fund is well-positioned for this environment, based on its concentration in what we consider "best of breed" firms with a trustworthy and proven management team, a high free-cash-flow margin, and a solid growth outlook.
MARKET-SEGMENT DIVERSIFICATION
|Market Segment
|Portfolio Weight
|Index Weight
|Relative Weight
|Relative Change From Prior Quarter
|Information Technology
|26.94%
|32.45%
|-5.51%
|-0.87%
|Communication Services
|21.91%
|9.34%
|12.57%
|0.23%
|Financials
|15.50%
|12.42%
|3.08%
|0.14%
|Health Care
|11.09%
|11.72%
|-0.63%
|0.82%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.86%
|9.95%
|0.91%
|0.05%
|Industrials
|6.42%
|8.13%
|-1.71%
|0.61%
|Energy
|2.04%
|3.65%
|-1.61%
|0.01%
|Consumer Staples
|1.98%
|5.77%
|-3.79%
|0.17%
|Materials
|1.69%
|2.15%
|-0.46%
|-0.20%
|Utilities
|0.54%
|2.26%
|-1.72%
|0.06%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|2.15%
|-2.15%
|0.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
CHARACTERISTICS
|Valuation
|Portfolio
|Index
|Price/Earnings (IBES 1-Year Forecast)
|24.8x
|21.3x
|Price/Book
|5.4x
|5.0x
|Price/Cash Flow
|23.0x
|19.3x
|Return on Equity (5-Year Trailing)
|18.5%
|18.4%
|Growth
|Sales/Share Growth 1-Year (Trailing)
|18.4%
|13.1%
|Earnings/Share Growth 1-Year (Trailing)
|57.4%
|10.7%
|Earnings/Share Growth 1-Year (IBES Forecast)
|20.8%
|16.8%
|Earnings/Share Growth 5-Year (Trailing)
|21.3%
|18.1%
|Size
|Weighted Average Market Cap ($ Billions)
|1187.0
|1004.0
|Weighted Median Market Cap ($ Billions)
|746.6
|274.2
|Median Market Cap ($ Billions)
|44.4
|35.1
|Price/Earnings Trailing
|27.0x
|25.6x
LARGEST OVERWEIGHTS BY HOLDING
|Holding
|Market Segment
|Relative Weight
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
|Communication Services
|12.09%
|Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. Class A
|Financials
|6.41%
|Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
|Consumer Discretionary
|2.63%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|Information Technology
|2.00%
|Eli Lilly & Co.
|Health Care
|1.76%
LARGEST UNDERWEIGHTS BY HOLDING
|Holding
|Market Segment
|Relative Weight
|Apple, Inc.
|Information Technology
|-3.39%
|Tesla, Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|-1.20%
|Broadcom, Inc.
|Information Technology
|-0.93%
|Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)
|Consumer Staples
|-0.85%
|Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|Health Care
|-0.77%
10 LARGEST HOLDINGS
|Holding
|Market Segment
|Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A
|Communication Services
|NVIDIA Corp.
|Information Technology
|Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. Class A
|Financials
|Microsoft Corp.
|Information Technology
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|Consumer Discretionary
|Eli Lilly & Co.
|Health Care
|Apple, Inc.
|Information Technology
|Alphabet, Inc. Class A
|Communication Services
|Alphabet, Inc. Class C
|Communication Services
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)
|Health Care
|10 Largest Holdings as a % of Net Assets
|
57.60%
|Total Number of Holdings
|373
|The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments.Holdings do not include money market investments.
ASSET ALLOCATION
|Asset Class
|Portfolio Weight
|Index Weight
|Relative Weight
|Relative Change From Prior Quarter
|Domestic Equities
|93.54%
|99.40%
|-5.86%
|0.74%
|International Equities
|5.43%
|0.60%
|4.83%
|0.33%
|Developed Markets
|4.42%
|0.60%
|3.82%
|0.21%
|Emerging Markets
|1.01%
|0.00%
|1.01%
|0.12%
|Tax-Advantaged Domiciles
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Cash & Net Other Assets
|1.03%
|0.00%
|1.03%
|-1.07%
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
"Tax-Advantaged Domiciles" represent countries whose tax policies may be favorable for company incorporation.
3-YEAR RISK/RETURN STATISTICS
|Portfolio
|Index
|Beta
|1.04
|1.00
|Standard Deviation
|19.43%
|17.86%
|Sharpe Ratio
|0.40
|0.38
|Tracking Error
|5.91%
|--
|Information Ratio
|0.15
|--
|R-Squared
|0.91
|--
|
FUND INFORMATION
Manager(s): William Danoff
Trading Symbol: FCNTX
Start Date: May 17, 1967
Size (in millions): $143,288.73
Morningstar Category: Fund Large Growth
The value of the fund's domestic and foreign investments will vary from day to day in response to many factors. Stock values fluctuate in response to the activities of individual companies, and general market and economic conditions. Investments in foreign securities involve greater risk than U.S. investments. You may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares.
Definitions and Important Information
Information provided in, and presentation of, this document are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to take any particular action, or any action at all, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services presented. It is not investment advice. Fidelity does not provide legal or tax advice.
Before making any investment decisions, you should consult with your own professional advisers and take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of your individual situation. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services.
CHARACTERISTICS
Earnings-Per-Share Growth Trailing measures the growth in reported earnings per share over trailing one- and five-year periods.
Earnings-Per-Share Growth (IBES 1-Year Forecast) measures the growth in reported earnings per share as estimated by Wall Street analysts.
Median Market Cap identifies the median market capitalization of the portfolio or benchmark as determined by the underlying security market caps.
Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio is the ratio of a company's current share price to reported accumulated profits and capital. Price/Cash Flow is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months cash flow per share.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio (IBES 1-Year Forecast) is the ratio of a company's current share price to Wall Street analysts' estimates of earnings.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio Trailing is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months earnings per share.
Return on Equity (ROE) 5-Year Trailing is the ratio of a company's last five years historical profitability to its shareholders' equity. Preferred stock is included as part of each company's net worth.
Sales-Per-Share Growth measures the growth in reported sales over the specified past time period.
Weighted Average Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the average equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
Weighted Median Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the median equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
IMPORTANT FUND INFORMATION
Relative positioning data presented in this commentary is based on the fund's primary benchmark ('Index') unless a secondary benchmark is provided to assess performance.
INDICES
It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All indices represented are unmanaged. All indices include reinvestment of dividends and interest income unless otherwise noted.
S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation to represent U.S. equity performance.
MARKET-SEGMENT WEIGHTS
Market-segment weights illustrate examples of sectors or industries in which the fund may invest, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. They should not be construed or used as a recommendation for any sector or industry.
RANKING INFORMATION
© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Fidelity does not review the Morningstar data and, for mutual fund performance, you should check the fund's current prospectus for the most up-to-date information concerning applicable loads, fees and expenses.
% Rank in Morningstar Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1%. % Rank in Morningstar Category is based on total returns which include reinvested dividends and capital gains, if any, and exclude sales charges. Multiple share classes of a fund have a common portfolio but impose different expense structures.
RELATIVE WEIGHTS
Relative weights represents the % of fund assets in a particular market segment, asset class or credit quality relative to the benchmark. A positive number represents an overweight, and a negative number is an underweight. The fund's benchmark is listed immediately under the fund name in the Performance Summary.
3-YEAR RISK/RETURN STATISTICS
Beta is a measure of the volatility of a fund relative to its benchmark index. A beta greater (less) than 1 is more (less) volatile than the index.
Information Ratio measures a fund's active return (fund's average monthly return minus the benchmark's average monthly return) in relation to the volatility of its active returns.
R-Squared measures how a fund's performance correlates with a benchmark index's performance and shows what portion of it can be explained by the performance of the overall market/index. RSquared ranges from 0, meaning no correlation, to 1, meaning perfect correlation. An R-Squared value of less than 0.5 indicates that annualized alpha and beta are not reliable performance statistics.
Sharpe Ratio is a measure of historical risk-adjusted performance. It is calculated by dividing the fund's excess returns (the fund's average annual return for the period minus the 3-month "risk free" return rate) and dividing it by the standard deviation of the fund's returns. The higher the ratio, the better the fund's return per unit of risk. The three month "risk free" rate used is the 90-day Treasury Bill rate.
Standard Deviation is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of a fund's return over a specified time period. Fidelity calculates standard deviations by comparing a fund's monthly returns to its average monthly return over a 36-month period, and then annualizes the number. Investors may examine historical standard deviation in conjunction with historical returns to decide whether a fund's volatility would have been acceptable given the returns it would have produced. A higher standard deviation indicates a wider dispersion of past returns and thus greater historical volatility. Standard deviation does not indicate how the fund actually performed, but merely indicates the volatility of its returns over time.
Tracking Error is the divergence between the price behavior of a position or a portfolio and the price behavior of a benchmark, creating an unexpected profit or loss.
Before investing in any mutual fund, please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and other information, call or write Fidelity for a free prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Read it carefully before you invest.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Views expressed are through the end of the period stated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fidelity. Views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and Fidelity disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied on as investment advice and, because investment decisions for a Fidelity fund are based on numerous factors, may not be relied on as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any Fidelity fund. The securities mentioned are not necessarily holdings invested in by the portfolio manager(s) or FMR LLC. References to specific company securities should not be construed as recommendations or investment advice. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.
S&P 500 is a registered service mark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
Other third-party marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
All other marks appearing herein are registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of FMR LLC or an affiliated company.
