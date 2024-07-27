georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Associated British Foods (ABF.L)(OTCPK:ASBFY) is a diversified conglomerate encompassing a wide array of food and ingredients enterprises. The company operates in multiple sectors through its subsidiaries, including Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail with its widely known store, Primark. Its products are distributed globally to retail, wholesale, and food service businesses. With a market capitalization of £18.3 billion, Associated British Foods has a weight of 0.39% in the FTSE 100 index and is ranked at number 46 in the market cap-weighted index.

In this article, I will examine the potential investment opportunity presented by the company and explain why I believe it merits a buy rating.

Recent earnings

As of April, the company's adjusted operating profit demonstrated a robust 39% growth, driven by the stabilization of market conditions and the resolution of supply chain disruptions. Revenue expansion was notably supported by a 6% increase at Primark, attributable to both strategic new store openings and effective pricing strategies. The division achieved a significant 45% rise in profit, totaling £508 million, while its operating margin improved markedly from 8.3% to 11.3%.

Profit at the grocery unit went up by a third, thanks to better demand in the US and fewer losses at the Bakeries brand. The sugar division saw a 29% profit increase because production got a lot better, even though there was some bad weather. However, revenue dropped in the ingredients and agriculture units due to issues like destocking and lower demand for animal feed.

Future outlook

The lack of an online delivery option for its retail Primark business may have hurt sales during the pandemic, but steering clear of a major move into e-commerce seems to be paying off. The company's click-and-collect service is now being rolled out across stores following an encouraging trial, representing a major growth prospect for the future.

Following a January update that highlighted improvements in profitability and cash generation, the company now believes it is on track to achieve significant growth for the full year. The balance sheet appears promising looking forward, reflecting the resilience it has demonstrated up to this point. A key indicator of this strength is the leverage ratio, which has been reduced to 0.9 times (financial leverage has consistently been below 1.0). Additionally, net cash before liabilities has increased by 14%, reaching £668 million. These positive financial metrics suggest a surplus capital position, which may be returned to shareholders by special dividends or share buybacks.

Towards the end of 2023, the company announced a substantial 45% increase in the interim dividend, signaling confidence in its growing earnings potential. The aggregate total dividend equates to 60.0p per share, 37% higher than the total dividend of 43.7p per share in 2022. The graph below shows the dividend yield over the year, which reflects the company's positive outlook and commitment to delivering enhanced value to its shareholders.

Macroeconomic Environment

Considering the macroeconomic viewpoint, when interest rates start to decline and inflationary pressures recede even more, I anticipate a more enthusiastic return to shopping as increased disposable income flows through. The first-rate cut is predicted to occur in August of this year. Secondly, the rise in UK consumer confidence to a 34-month-high, thanks to real-wage growth, suggests people are more ready to spend, which might lead to a stronger fall and winter season for the company.

Shareholder Returns

The company completed £446 million of its £500 million share buyback program, finishing up the remainder recently. With a strong outlook, a solid balance sheet, and strong cash generation, the company decided to continue returning extra capital to shareholders. Share buybacks can benefit investors by increasing earnings per share and potentially boosting the stock price, as fewer shares in circulation can lead to higher value per share. Consequently, the company continued its buyback program, repurchasing another £500 million worth of shares over the year with £225m of the buyback already completed.

Short Technical Summary

ABF hasn't fully embraced the bullish trend yet, as evidenced by its year-to-date price increase of just 5.59%. The stock's relative strength index (RSI) stands at 44.47, suggesting a potential for modest bullish momentum since it’s above the 30 level, which indicates oversold conditions. However, it has yet to approach the 70 level, which typically signals overbought conditions. At the time of writing, the stock is trading at 8.11% and 1.13% above the 200-day MVA and 100-day MVA, respectively but remains 2% below the 50-day MVA.

The Beta of 1.04, which measures the stock's volatility relative to the FTSE 100 index, indicates that the stock is slightly more volatile than the market, though the difference is minimal. Volatility, a statistical measure of how much a stock's returns fluctuate around its average over a set period, is calculated based on the standard deviation of daily logarithmic price changes.

For the past 30 days, the stock's price volatility, expressed as the annualized standard deviation of price changes over this period, is 17.3%, compared to the standard index value of 8.05%. However, when compared to its peers, ABF's volatility metric is relatively lower.

Ticker 30 Day Volatility ASBFY 17.35% GLB 46.08% KYGA 55.62% Click to enlarge

Valuation

To value the company, I used the DCF model with the following assumptions:

- Equity risk premium: 4.57%

- Beta: 1.04

- Risk-free rate (10-year government yield): 4.12%

- 5-year free cash flow growth rate: 2.33%

Based on these assumptions, the discount rate was calculated to be 8.88%. While the 2.33% growth rate might appear low, it reflects the average free cash flow growth over the past five years. Considering these assumptions, along with the current market price and shares outstanding, the current discount is 41%.

However, the DCF valuation model does not account for the seasonal nature of the consumer staples sector or any future capital requirements. Therefore, it does not provide a complete picture of the company's valuation. Additionally, small changes in the growth rate significantly affect the discount percentage. For instance, in the model above, if the growth rate is adjusted to 3.5%, the discount increases to 50%, whereas reducing it to a conservative 1.5% results in a 36% discount. Consequently, I also examined and compared additional financial ratios.

The shares are trading at 16.33 times PE, below the median average of 21 and representing a 22% discount to the 5-year average of 23.29. Additionally, the price-to-cash-flow ratio is at a 42% discount to the 10-year average of 13.8. These discount values align closely with the discount derived from the DCF model.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Associated British Foods presents a compelling investment opportunity, underpinned by its solid balance sheet, with a low leverage ratio and increased net cash. The recent substantial increase in the interim dividend and continued share buyback program reflect management's confidence in the company's prospects and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

From a valuation perspective, shares are trading at a significant discount, both in terms of PE and price-to-cash-flow ratios. Although the DCF model highlights potential sensitivity to changes in growth rate assumptions, the current discount aligns closely with the valuations derived from other financial metrics.

Coupled with a positive macroeconomic outlook, anticipated interest rate cuts, and rising consumer confidence, the company merits a buy rating.

