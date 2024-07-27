Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CHGCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CHGCF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kae Miyata - Head of Corporate Communications
Osamu Okuda - President and Chief Executive Officer
Tsukasa Kusano - Executive Vice President, Head of Project & Lifecycle Management Unit
Iwaaki Taniguchi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley
Matsubara - Nomura Securities
Kasumi Haruta - UBS Securities
Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
Kazuaki Hashiguchi - Daiwa Securities Group Inc

Operator

Thank you for joining Chugai's Conference on Financial Year 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results. I am Miyata from Corporate Communications and IR. I would like to serve as your moderator today.

Today, we have an on-site presentation as well as a Zoom Webinar. Today's agenda is on the screen in the venue, as well as on the screen of the web streaming. Today's conference is going to be held in Japanese, but through the Zoom Webinar, you will be able to listen to the simultaneous interpretation in English. [Operator Instructions] Before each speakers presentation we will allow you to capture the screen. Questions will be taken after all presentations are over. We have half an hour for Q&A. Please ask your questions actively. [Operator Instructions].

Now, Dr. Okuda is going to present the financial year 2024 second quarter overview and refinement of five reforms on TOP I 2030. If you would like to capture the screen, this is your time to do so.

Osamu Okuda

I'm Okuda, I am President, and CEO. First, I would like to look back on the first half performance of the year and I would like to talk about TOP I 2030, our strategy, and refinement of five reforms on TOP I 2030. Please turn to Page 5 for fuel material.

