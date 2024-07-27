Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (LDSVF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCPK:LDSVF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 1:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adalbert Lechner - CEO
Martin Hug - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jorn Iffert - UBS
Patrik Schwendimann - Zurcher Kantonalbank
Jon Cox - Kepler Cheuvreux
Bruno Monteyne - Bernstein
Antoine Prevot - Bank of America
Andreas von Arx - BAADER Helvea
Samantha Darbyshire - Berenberg
Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Martin Hug

Ladies and Gentlemen, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the Lindt & Sprüngli Half-Year Results Conference Call and Webcast. My name is Martin Hug and with me today is our Group CEO, Adalbert Lechner.

The presentation and a transcript of our prepared comments will be uploaded to our website this morning. The presentation will take approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Following the presentation, we will hand over to the operator, who will then manage the question-and-answer session.

The agenda points of the presentation can be seen on this chart and include: a detailed review of the first half, an update on the key topics of sustainability, our expectations for the full year and the medium to long-term, and a chance for you to ask questions. I would also like to refer you to the disclaimer at the end of this slide deck.

I now hand over to our Group CEO, Adalbert Lechner, who will take you through the highlights and the sales analysis.

Adalbert Lechner

Hello, also from my side. Despite a difficult global operating environment with stagnant global chocolate markets, sharply rising costs for cocoa and the need to again implement price increases, Lindt & Sprüngli was able to continue its successful growth trajectory. Over the past years, we have continued to invest in projects that drive efficiency, especially in North America but also in Europe and in Rest of World. And we can see the

