Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (KBAGF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.84K Followers

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCPK:KBAGF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript July 25, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michel Aupers - IR Manager
Ruud Joosten - CEO
Frans den Houter - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thijs Berkelder - ABN AMRO-ODDO BHF
Time Ehlers - Kepler Cheuvreux

Michel Aupers

Good morning, everyone. I'm Michel Aupers, Investor Relations Manager at Royal BAM Group. Welcome to everyone joining this analyst meeting here in Amsterdam or in the audio webcast. The meeting is hosted by our CEO, Ruud Joosten, and our CFO, Frans den Houter. They will give a short presentation on key points of BAM's results for the first half year 2024. Afterwards, we will take your questions. I draw your attention to the disclaimer here. Ruud, over to you, please.

Ruud Joosten

Thank you, Michel, and good morning, all. This picture shows the recently completed new DSM firmenich headquarters in Maastricht. This building is the first renovated listed building in the Netherlands, set to become Paris-Proof for its low operational carbon footprint.

Let's start with the key points of the first half year. BAM delivered a solid performance in the first half year of 2024. The adjusted EBITDA increased by 6% to EUR126 million versus the same period last year, and our group revenue also improved by 6% to EUR3.1 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin was in line with the last year -- with last year at 4%. Most of our businesses performed well, but it's disappointing that our results were held back by the indoor arena project, Co-op Live in Manchester and two schools in Denmark. These projects, which are nearing completion resulted in substantial losses. In recent years, BAM has made significant progress in de-risking its portfolio. When I started as CEO after the summer of 2020, BAM had approximately 20 high risk projects in the portfolio. At that time, we were still working on projects like sea lock

Recommended For You

About KBAGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KBAGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News