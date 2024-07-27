Idorsia Ltd (IDRSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2024 9:14 AM ETIdorsia Ltd (IDRSF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.84K Followers

Idorsia Ltd (OTC:IDRSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Weiss - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Andre Muller - Chief Executive Officer
Arno Groenewoud - Chief Financial Officer
Tausif Butt - General Manager and President U.S.
Benjamin Limal - President, EUCAN region

Conference Call Participants

Sushila Hernandez - Van Lanschot Kempen
Joris Zimmermann - Octavian

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Idorsia Half Year 2024 Financial Results Webcast. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Andrew Weiss. Please go ahead.

Andrew Weiss

Thank you, Nadia. Good afternoon, good morning to you all. My name is Andrew Weiss. I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications here at Idorsia, and welcome to our webcast conference call to discuss our first half results 2024 today.

On the call are our CEO, Andre Muller; and our Chief Financial Officer, Arno Groenewoud, who are both with me for the first time in their new roles to give you additional color on what we announced this morning. Then for the Q&A session, we will have our General Manager and President of Idorsia U.S., Tosh Butt; and our President of the Idorsia EUCAN region, Benjamin Limal. Next slide, please.

Before handing over the microphone, I need to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements. You have therefore been appropriately warned about the risks and opportunities of investing in Idorsia shares.

With that, I hand over to Andre for his introductory remarks. Next slide.

Andre Muller

Thank you, Andrew. Good afternoon, good

Recommended For You

About IDRSF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IDRSF

Trending Analysis

Trending News