Performance[1]
Total Returns (%) Average Annual Total Returns
|
3 Months
|
YTD
|
1 Year
|
3 Years
|
5 Years
|
10 Years
|
20 Years
|
Income Fund - Class I
|
0.51
|
0.18
|
4.54
|
-1.40
|
1.43
|
2.35
|
3.96
|
Income Fund - Class X
|
0.52
|
0.21
|
4.69
|
-1.34
|
1.47
|
2.37
|
3.97
|
Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (BBG U.S. Agg)
|
0.07
|
-0.71
|
2.63
|
-3.02
|
-0.23
|
1.35
|
3.12
Returns represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Investment return and share price will fluctuate with market conditions, and investors may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Mutual Fund performance changes over time and currently may be significantly lower than stated above. Performance is updated and published monthly. Current month-end performance can be obtained at dodgeandcox.com or by calling 800-621-3979.
Market Commentary
The Bloomberg U.S. Agg eked out a 0.1% quarterly return, as income earned offset price declines associated with rising longer-term Treasury rates. Investors grappled with the countervailing influences of a generally healthy U.S. economy, lingering price pressures, and ongoing geopolitical tensions.
As expected, Federal Reserve policymakers left monetary policy unchanged in the second quarter due to stubborn inflation early in the year, though officials cheered recent cooler readings (e.g., core CPI[2] up 3.4% year-over-year through May). Policymakers currently expect one rate cut in 2024, versus three projected as of March 31.
Investment-grade corporate bonds returned -0.1% while Agency[3] mortgage-backed securities (MBS) returned 0.1% for the quarter; both performed roughly in line with comparable-duration[4] Treasuries.
Portfolio Strategy
We made minor adjustments to the Fund's credit positioning during the quarter, largely a continuation of recent activity. Long maturity credit spreads are near their tightest levels of the past 20 years. We responded by reducing certain longer duration holdings in the secondary market, such as AT&T Inc. (T), UC Regents, and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ).[5] These trims reflect our continued caution around the risk compensation for longer dated credit. In addition, the Fund's credit weighting declined as a result of bond maturities, issuer calls, and selling bonds via tender offers. Despite these reductions, the Fund remains overweight Credit[6] because we believe the Fund's individually selected credit securities are fundamentally sound and offer attractive long-term return potential.
Conversely, we added to the Fund's MBS, favoring low-coupon, 30-year securities with compelling valuations.
We also lengthened the Fund's duration by 0.25 years in April as Treasury yields reached their highest point in six months. Our view remains that interest rates are likely to decline over the coming years as inflation further subsides.
With bond market yields near their highest level in 15 years, we are optimistic about the long-term absolute return prospects for fixed income and excited about our ability to add value as an active manager in this environment. Thank you for your continued confidence in Dodge & Cox.
Performance Review (Fund's Class I Shares vs. Bloomberg U.S. Agg)
Second Quarter
Key contributors to relative results included the Fund's:
- Credit issuer selection, most notably Prosus N.V. (OTCPK:PROSY), Pemex, and Charter Communications (CHTR);
- Selection within Agency MBS; and
- Ginnie Mae-guaranteed Home Equity Conversion Mortgage holdings (also known as reverse mortgages), which performed well.
There were no notable detractors during the period.
Year to Date
Key contributors to relative results included the Fund's:
- Credit issuer selection, most notably Pemex, Prosus, and TC Energy Corporation (TRP);
- Overweight position in Financials and underweight position in U.S. Treasuries; and
- Ginnie Mae-guaranteed Home Equity Conversion Mortgage holdings (also known as reverse mortgages), which performed well.
There were no notable detractors during the period.
|
Top Ten Issuers
|
% of Fund
|
Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA)
|
21.2%
|
Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC)
|
16.9%
|
U.S. Treasury Note/Bond
|
14.9%
|
Ginnie Mae
|
5.3%
|
Navient Student Loan Trust
|
3.1%
|
Charter Communications, Inc.
|
2.2%
|
Petroleos Mexicanos
|
1.9%
|
Prosus N.V.
|
1.6%
|
Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY)
|
1.5%
|
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)
|
1.5%
|
Fund Expense Ratios
|
Ticker
|
Net
|
Gross
|
Income Fund - Class I
|
DODIX
|
0.41%
|
0.41%
|
Income Fund - Class X
|
DOXIX
|
0.33%*
|
0.36%
|
* Dodge & Cox has contractually agreed to reimburse the Fund for all ordinary expenses to the extent necessary to maintain Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses of the Fund's Class X shares at 0.33% until April 30, 2026. This agreement cannot be terminated prior to April 30, 2026, other than by resolution of the Fund's Board of Trustees. For purposes of the foregoing, ordinary expenses shall not include nonrecurring shareholder account fees, fees and expenses associated with Fund shareholder meetings, fees on portfolio transactions such as exchange fees, dividends and interest on short positions, fees and expenses of pooled investment vehicles that are held by the Fund, interest expenses and other fees and expenses related to any borrowings, taxes, brokerage fees and commissions and other costs and expenses relating to the acquisition and disposition of Fund investments, other expenditures which are capitalized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and other non-routine expenses or extraordinary expenses not incurred in the ordinary course of the Fund's business, such as litigation expenses. The term of the agreement will automatically renew for subsequent three-year terms unless terminated with at least 30 days' written notice by either party prior to the end of the then-current term. The agreement does not permit Dodge & Cox to recoup any fees waived or payments made to the Fund for a prior year.
Footnotes:
[1] All returns are stated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. The Funds' total returns include the reinvestment of dividend and capital gain distributions, but have not been adjusted for any income taxes payable by shareholders on these distributions or on Fund share redemptions. Index returns include dividend and/or interest income but, unlike Fund returns, do not reflect fees or expenses. The Class X shares inception date is May 2, 2022. The returns shown prior to that date are for the Class I shares. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable fixed income securities.
[2] The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the monthly change in prices paid by U.S. consumers for a basket of goods and services. It is used to track inflation, deflation, and cost-of-living adjustments for various purposes.
[3] The U.S. Government does not guarantee the Fund's shares, yield, or net asset value. The agency guarantee (by, for example, Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, or Freddie Mac) does not eliminate market risk.
[4] Duration is a measure of a bond's (or a bond portfolio's) price sensitivity to changes in interest rates.
[5] The use of specific examples does not imply that they are more or less attractive investments than the portfolio's other holdings.
[6] Credit refers to corporate bonds and government-related securities, as classified by Bloomberg.
The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact concerning any market, industry, or investment. Data has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but Dodge & Cox makes no representations as to the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information provided is historical and does not predict future results or profitability. This is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security and is not indicative of Dodge & Cox's current or future trading activity. Any securities identified are subject to change without notice and do not represent a Fund's entire holdings. Dodge & Cox does not guarantee the future performance of any account (including Dodge & Cox Funds) or any specific level of performance, the success of any investment decision or strategy that Dodge & Cox may use, or the success of Dodge & Cox's overall management of an account.
The Fund invests in individual bonds and other securities whose yields and market values fluctuate so that your investment may be worth more or less than its original cost. The Fund's performance could be hurt by interest rate risk, credit risk, below investment-grade securities risk, mortgage- and asset-backed securities risk, to-be-announced transaction risk, non-U.S. investment risk, liquidity risk, derivatives risk, call risk, sovereign and government-related debt risk, manager risk, market risk, and hybrid securities risk. The Fund may use derivatives to create or hedge investment exposure, which may involve additional and/or greater risks than investing in securities, including more liquidity risk and the risk of a counterparty default. Some derivatives create leverage.
Before investing in any Dodge & Cox Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other important information, or for current month-end performance figures, visit Investment Focus | Dodge & Cox or call 800-621-3979. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.
Dodge & Cox Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Dodge & Cox.
