Performance[1]
|Total Returns (%)
|Average Annual Total Returns
|3 Months
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 Years
|5 Years
|10 Years
|
Since Inception
(12/5/2012)
|Global Bond Fund - Class I
|-0.16
|-0.68
|5.96
|0.52
|3.35
|2.89
|3.26
|Global Bond Fund - Class X
|-0.14
|-0.63
|6.05
|0.57
|3.39
|2.91
|3.27
|Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index (USD Hedged)
|0.12
|0.13
|4.2
|-1.57
|0.25
|2.02
|2.09
Returns represent past performance and do not guarantee future results. Investment return and share price will fluctuate with market conditions, and investors may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Mutual Fund performance changes over time and currently may be significantly lower than stated above. Performance is updated and published monthly. Current month-end performance can be obtained at dodgeandcox.com or by calling 800-621-3979.
Market Commentary
Long-term interest rates rose in most global markets during the second quarter of 2024, reflecting upward pressure from U.S. rates and a mix of domestic developments. In the United States, the Federal Reserve delayed cutting interest rates in the face of stronger economic data and lingering price pressures. Meanwhile, several global central banks continued to cut policy interest rates, including Brazil, Chile, and Colombia, while the European Central Bank started a cautious easing cycle. In this mixed environment, global credit spreads modestly increased.
The U.S. dollar generally appreciated during the quarter, while country-specific factors caused some currencies to be notable outliers. The Mexican peso, for example, markedly underperformed following the outcome of the presidential and congressional elections in June, while persistently low interest rates in Japan continued to weigh on the yen.
Portfolio Strategy
Amidst these market movements, we adjusted the Fund's interest rate, currency, and credit exposures. Based on our view that long-term interest rates are likely to decline in several countries, we increased the Fund's duration[2] from 5.4 to 6.0 years by extending duration in the United States and Eurozone, where yields are near decade-high levels.[3] We also modestly increased duration in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico in response to attractive valuations.
We maintained the Fund's non-U.S. dollar currency exposure at 24% but adjusted its composition. In Peru and Mexico, we partially hedged the currency exposure, which we now find less compelling on a relative basis. We reinitiated a position in the Indonesian rupiah and added to the Korean won, as we believed their recent underperformance was inconsistent with the countries' fundamental strengths.
In credit, we continued to trim select intermediate and longer-dated corporate bonds with valuations that we no longer found compelling. Reflecting this view, the Fund's Credit[4] exposure ended the quarter near a multi-year low of 43%. Despite credit spreads being at expensive levels, we identified new opportunities, including initiating a 0.5% position in seven-year Romanian government bonds. We believe Romania's fundamental outlook is strong relative to regional peers, and spreads offer attractive compensation given our assessment of long-term country risks.
In this environment of numerous and sometimes conflicting global crosscurrents, we remain focused on valuation and positioning the Fund for the long term. Thank you for your continued confidence in Dodge & Cox.
Performance Review (Fund's Class I Shares) [5]
Second Quarter
Key contributors included the Fund's:
- Exposure to Corporate bonds (37%), with Prosus N.V. (OTCPK:PROSY), Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BAYZF), and Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCPK:TIIAY) among the strongest-performing holdings; and
- Exposure to interest rates in several emerging market countries, including South Africa, Peru, and South Korea.
Key detractors included the Fund's:
- Exposure to local currency government bonds in Brazil and Mexico; and
- Exposure to the Japanese yen.
Year to Date
Key contributors included the Fund's:
- Exposure to Corporate bonds (41%), with British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), Prosus, and TC Energy Corporation (TRP) among the strongest-performing holdings; and
- Exposure to several government-related credits, including Pemex.
Key detractors included the Fund's:
- Exposure to U.S. interest rates, as Treasury yields rose;
- Exposure to local currency government bonds in Brazil and Mexico; and
- Exposure to several currencies, including the Japanese yen, Norwegian krone, and Korean won.
|
Top Ten Issuers
|
% of Fund
|
Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA)
|
12.4%
|
Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC)
|
8.9%
|
U.S. Treasury Note/Bond
|
7.0%
|
Japan Government
|
3.6%
|
Brazil Government
|
3.6%
|
Norway Government
|
2.8%
|
Mexico Government
|
2.6%
|
TC Energy Corp.
|
2.3%
|
Petroleos Mexicanos
|
2.2%
|
British American Tobacco p.l.c.
|
2.2%
|
Fund Expense Ratios
|
Ticker
|
Net
|
Gross
|
Global Bond Fund - Class I
|
DODLX
|
0.45%*
|
0.52%
|
Global Bond Fund - Class X
|
DOXLX
|
0.37%*
|
0.47%
|
* Dodge & Cox has contractually agreed to reimburse the Fund for all ordinary expenses to the extent necessary to maintain Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses of the Class I shares at 0.45% and the Class X shares at 0.37% until April 30, 2026.
Footnotes:
[1] All returns are stated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. The Funds' total returns include the reinvestment of dividend and capital gain distributions but have not been adjusted for any income taxes payable by shareholders on these distributions or on Fund share redemptions. Index returns include dividend and/or interest income but, unlike Fund returns, do not reflect fees or expenses. The Class X shares inception date is May 2, 2022. The returns shown prior to that date are for the Class I shares. Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund, L.L.C., a private fund managed by Dodge & Cox with proprietary assets, was reorganized into the Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund on April 30, 2014. Any Fund performance information for periods prior to May 1, 2014, are those of the private fund (inception date December 5, 2012). The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index of multi-currency, investment-grade fixed income securities. Bloomberg calculates a USD hedged return by applying one-month forward rates to seek to eliminate the effect of non-USD exposures.
[2] Duration is a measure of a bond's (or a bond portfolio's) price sensitivity to changes in interest rates.
[3] The use of specific examples does not imply that they are more or less attractive investments than the Fund's other holdings.
[4] Credit refers to corporate bonds and government-related securities, as classified by Bloomberg.
[5] Figures in this section denote Fund positioning at the beginning of the period.
The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact concerning any market, industry, or investment. Data has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but Dodge & Cox makes no representations as to the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information provided is historical and does not predict future results or profitability. This is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security and is not indicative of Dodge & Cox's current or future trading activity. Any securities identified are subject to change without notice and do not represent a Fund's entire holdings. Dodge & Cox does not guarantee the future performance of any account (including Dodge & Cox Funds) or any specific level of performance, the success of any investment decision or strategy that Dodge & Cox may use, or the success of Dodge & Cox's overall management of an account.
The Fund invests in individual bonds and other securities whose yields and market values fluctuate so that your investment may be worth more or less than its original cost. The Fund's performance could be hurt by interest rate risk, credit risk, below investment-grade securities risk, non-U.S. currency risk, sovereign and government-related debt risk, derivatives risk, liquidity risk, mortgage- and asset-backed securities risk, to-be-announced transaction risk, call risk, manager risk, market risk, geographic risk, and hybrid securities risk. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve political, economic and currency risks, greater volatility and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for emerging markets. The Fund may use derivatives to create or hedge investment exposure, which may involve additional and/or greater risks than investing in securities, including more liquidity risk and the risk of a counterparty default. Some derivatives create leverage.
Before investing in any Dodge & Cox Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other important information, or for current month-end performance figures, visit Investment Focus | Dodge & Cox or call 800- 621-3979. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.
Dodge & Cox Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Dodge & Cox.
