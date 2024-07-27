* Dodge & Cox has contractually agreed to reimburse the Fund for all ordinary expenses to the extent necessary to maintain Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses of the Class I shares at 0.45% and the Class X shares at 0.37% until April 30, 2026. These agreements cannot be terminated prior to April 30, 2026, other than by resolution of the Fund's Board of Trustees. For purposes of the foregoing, ordinary expenses shall not include nonrecurring shareholder account fees, fees and expenses associated with Fund shareholder meetings, fees on portfolio transactions such as exchange fees, dividends and interest on short positions, fees and expenses of pooled investment vehicles that are held by the Fund, interest expenses and other fees and expenses related to any borrowings, taxes, brokerage fees and commissions and other costs and expenses relating to the acquisition and disposition of Fund investments, other expenditures which are capitalized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and other non-routine expenses or extraordinary expenses not incurred in the ordinary course of the Fund's business, such as litigation expenses. The term of the agreement will automatically renew for subsequent three-year terms unless terminated with at least 30 days' written notice by either party prior to the end of the then current term. The agreement does not permit Dodge & Cox to recoup any fees waived or payments made to the Fund for a prior year. Footnotes: [1] All returns are stated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. The Funds' total returns include the reinvestment of dividend and capital gain distributions but have not been adjusted for any income taxes payable by shareholders on these distributions or on Fund share redemptions. Index returns include dividend and/or interest income but, unlike Fund returns, do not reflect fees or expenses. The Class X shares inception date is May 2, 2022. The returns shown prior to that date are for the Class I shares. Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund, L.L.C., a private fund managed by Dodge & Cox with proprietary assets, was reorganized into the Dodge & Cox Global Bond Fund on April 30, 2014. Any Fund performance information for periods prior to May 1, 2014, are those of the private fund (inception date December 5, 2012). The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index of multi-currency, investment-grade fixed income securities. Bloomberg calculates a USD hedged return by applying one-month forward rates to seek to eliminate the effect of non-USD exposures. [2] Duration is a measure of a bond's (or a bond portfolio's) price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. [3] The use of specific examples does not imply that they are more or less attractive investments than the Fund's other holdings. [4] Credit refers to corporate bonds and government-related securities, as classified by Bloomberg. [5] Figures in this section denote Fund positioning at the beginning of the period. The information provided is not a complete analysis of every material fact concerning any market, industry, or investment. Data has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but Dodge & Cox makes no representations as to the completeness or accuracy of such information. The information provided is historical and does not predict future results or profitability. This is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security and is not indicative of Dodge & Cox's current or future trading activity. Any securities identified are subject to change without notice and do not represent a Fund's entire holdings. Dodge & Cox does not guarantee the future performance of any account (including Dodge & Cox Funds) or any specific level of performance, the success of any investment decision or strategy that Dodge & Cox may use, or the success of Dodge & Cox's overall management of an account. The Fund invests in individual bonds and other securities whose yields and market values fluctuate so that your investment may be worth more or less than its original cost. The Fund's performance could be hurt by interest rate risk, credit risk, below investment-grade securities risk, non-U.S. currency risk, sovereign and government-related debt risk, derivatives risk, liquidity risk, mortgage- and asset-backed securities risk, to-be-announced transaction risk, call risk, manager risk, market risk, geographic risk, and hybrid securities risk. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve political, economic and currency risks, greater volatility and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for emerging markets. The Fund may use derivatives to create or hedge investment exposure, which may involve additional and/or greater risks than investing in securities, including more liquidity risk and the risk of a counterparty default. Some derivatives create leverage. Before investing in any Dodge & Cox Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses. To obtain a Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other important information, or for current month-end performance figures, visit Investment Focus | Dodge & Cox or call 800- 621-3979. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing. Dodge & Cox Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Dodge & Cox.