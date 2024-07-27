Curreen Capital: Ugly Ducklings Selling At An Attractive Price

Jul. 27, 2024 10:10 PM ETSOLV, DYNDF, EHAB, VFC, MMM, DND:CA
Curreen Capital profile picture
Curreen Capital
2 Followers

Summary

  • We were more active than usual in the quarter, buying shares that were available at very attractive prices.
  • All in, we have ugly ducklings - high returns on capital, cash cow spinoffs, working through resolvable issues, and selling at attractive prices.
  • I love buying businesses like this, and if it drops to my next buy price, we will add to it.

A blue financial chart with arrows pointing up

Olena_T

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

We were more active than usual in the quarter, buying shares in Solventum (SOLV), and adding to Dye and Durham (OTCPK:DYNDF), Enhabit (EHAB), and VF

This article was written by

Curreen Capital profile picture
Curreen Capital
2 Followers
At Curreen Capital, we are passionate about making smart long-term investments to build your wealth. We tend to own 5-15 investments at any one time – concentrating our efforts on the very best and most misunderstood opportunities that we can find.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOLV--
Solventum Corporation
DYNDF--
Dye & Durham Limited
EHAB--
Enhabit, Inc.
VFC--
V.F. Corporation
MMM--
3M Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News