Curreen Capital's Top 5% Positions: Where I Am Finding The Most Value

Curreen Capital: All positions larger than 5% of the fund

Advantage Solutions (ADV)

Advantage Solutions works with brands and stores to sell products through stores. The company is one of the largest managers of in-store sampling programs in the U.S. (for example, would you like to try this new brand of: cheese/chips/dip/etc.) Advantage Solutions was a SPAC-merger completed in October 2020. Advantage Solutions is a capital light business that earns high returns on capital. It has a meaningful debt load, though the debt lacks onerous covenants and does not come due for several years. Advantage Solutions uses its free cash flow to repay debt and acquire smaller competitors. The company currently trades at an attractive upside-to-downside ratio.

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Credit Acceptance is a subprime auto lender, enabling subprime borrowers to buy vehicles from used car dealerships. The business has profitably gained share in a large and difficult market for more than two decades. Management allocates free cash flow to growing the business and repurchasing shares at attractive prices. Credit Acceptance currently trades at an attractive upside-to-downside ratio.

Enhabit (EHAB)

Enhabit provides healthcare and hospice services in patients' homes. The company serves patients covered by Medicare, Medicare Advantage, private Insurance and Medicaid - with reimbursement rates declining in that order, from the higher levels paid by Medicare to the lower levels paid by Medicaid. Enhabit was spun out of Encompass Health in July 2022. Historically, the business earned high returns on capital and grew both organically and through acquisitions. The company has struggled since the spinoff, with declining revenues and higher costs, which drove it to repeatedly seek covenant relief from its lenders. Enhabit currently trades at an attractive upside-to-downside ratio.

Frontdoor (FTDR)

Frontdoor sells home service plans to homeowners. The company contracts with HVAC and other contractors and dispatches them when customers have problems with one of their major home appliances and systems (furnace, air conditioning, refrigerator, electrical system, etc). Frontdoor spun out of ServiceMaster in October 2018. Frontdoor serves about 2% of U.S. homes, and uses its free cash flow to grow organically, pay down debt, repurchase shares, and more recently - to launch an app that connects service experts with customers on a video chat. Frontdoor currently trades at an attractive upside-to-downside ratio.

GetBusy provides online document exchange systems-primarily for accountants. GetBusy spun out of Reckon in August 2017, and has continued to grow since then. GetBusy does not earn money, investing through higher expenses to grow its existing businesses and attempting to launch new products. The underlying businesses are profitable and sustainable in the U.K. and U.S.

Nilörn Group (NILB:SS)

Nilorn designs and delivers tags and labels for European clothing brands. The company combines just-in-time delivery with quality design that can elevate the customer's products in the eyes of the end consumer. Management uses free cash flow to grow the business and pay a dividend. The company's returns on capital are about 30%. Nilorn currently trades at an attractive upside-to-downside ratio.

VF Corp (VFC)

VF Corp manages apparel brands, including Dickies, The North Face, Supreme, Timberland, and Vans. Under its prior CEO, the company's poor capital allocation (including overpaying for Supreme and maintaining a too-high dividend after spinning out Kontoor) forced it to pause its model of using excess free cash flow to acquire good brands and manage them well. The company has now cut its dividend (twice) to a reasonable level and brought on a new CEO who has a track record of successfully turning around businesses. I believe that the company has good brands, the skills to manage them well, and a management team that is righting the ship. VF Corp currently trades at an attractive upside-to-downside ratio.

