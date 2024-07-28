CUHRIG

Yancoal Australia Ltd (OTCPK:YACAF) [YAL:AU] [3668:HK] stock is still awarded a Hold investment rating. An assessment of the company's recent operating disclosures and its latest management commentary has left me with a Neutral view of the stock.

My prior article written on May 16, 2024, touched on Yancoal Australia's approach regarding the allocation of capital. This write-up focuses on YACAF's operating metrics and the timing of catalyst realization.

The company's key operating numbers like average selling price and production volume are consistent with its guidance and targets. There is uncertainty about the potential index inclusion for Yancoal Australia's Australian-listed shares, and the company has no intention to conduct buybacks in the foreseeable future.

Readers can deal in Yancoal Australia's shares on the Over-The-Counter market, the Australian Securities Exchange, and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The mean daily trading values for Yancoal Australia's Australian shares, Hong Kong shares, and OTC shares were $11 million, $10 million, and $0.03 million, respectively in the last three months according to S&P Capital IQ data. US stockbrokers such as Interactive Brokers allow their clients to trade in Hong Kong-listed and Australia-listed shares.

Latest Operating Metrics Met The Market's Expectations

On July 18, YACAF published the company's production report for the second quarter and first half of the current year, revealing key operating metrics.

The company's actual production volume didn't throw up any surprises.

Yancoal Australia's total attributable saleable coal production increased by +18% YoY from 14.4 million tons in the first half of 2023 to 16.9 million tons for the first half of this year. As a reference, the company's existing guidance is to deliver a total attributable saleable coal production of between 35 million tons and 39 million tons, or a mid-point of 37 million tons, as per its February 2024 FY 2023 earnings call commentary.

In other words, YACAF's actual 1H 2024 total attributable saleable coal production is roughly equivalent to 46% of its full-year target. It is worth noting that the company's actual 1H 2023 total attributable saleable coal production represented about 44% of the company's full-year 2023 attributable saleable coal production, which gives a rough idea of seasonality effects. Therefore, it is reasonable to think that Yancoal Australia is on track to meet the company's full-year 2024 production goal, taking into account its actual 1H 2024 numbers.

The company left its full-year 2024 production guidance unchanged in its Q2 2024 production report. This supports my view that Yancoal Australia's actual first half total attributable saleable coal production was in line with expectations.

Separately, pricing was reasonably stable and aligned with the company's internal target.

Yancoal Australia's average selling price for its coal portfolio as a whole rose slightly from AUD180 per ton for Q1 2024 to AUD181 per ton in Q2 2024. The company's mean ASP for 1H 2024 was approximately AUD180 per ton.

At its Q1 2024 analyst briefing in April this year, YACAF indicated that the company's goal is to have its "realized price" around "double the cash operating costs" in 2024. As a reference, Yancoal Australia's FY 2024 operating expense guidance is in the AUD89-97 per ton range (source: production report). This implies that the company has to achieve an average selling price of between AUD178 and AUD194 to meet its target, which it did as seen with the actual average selling prices for Q2 2024 (AUD181) and 1H 2024 (AUD180).

To sum things up, YACAF's latest operating metrics relating to production and pricing were within expectations.

Recent Analyst Call Commentary Suggests That Potential Catalysts Might Take Longer To Materialize

Yancoal Australia hosted an analyst call (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) on July 18, 2024, to present the Q2/1H 2024 production report and address questions from the sell side.

I take the view that there are two key potential re-rating catalysts for Yancoal Australia, namely a change of mind about share repurchases or a successful index inclusion. In my mid-May 2024 article, I noted that Yancoal Australia is "less likely to do buybacks for now" because it "wants to maintain its free float to increase the chances of index inclusion for its Australian shares."

My assessment of YACAF's management comments at the recent July 2024 analyst briefing suggests that these catalysts are more likely to be realized in the medium to long term.

Firstly, there is still uncertainty about index inclusion for Yancoal Australia's Australia-listed shares.

My earlier May 16 write-up highlighted that "Yancoal Australia aims to have its Australia-listed shares be included in the 'S&P/ASX 200 Index' and 'S&P/ASX 300 Index' which has a minimum 30% free float criterion for index inclusion."

Yancoal Australia's Australia-listed shares could possibly rise substantially in the future on significant investor inflows driven by index inclusion. The company's Australian shares have gotten close to the 30% free float figure as per its disclosures at the July 18, 2024 call.

But YACAF also cautioned at the recent analyst briefing that "this is very much about S&P Index evaluation process."

S&P Global indicated in its policy documents that "eligible stocks are considered for index inclusion based on their rank relative to the stated quota of securities for each index within the S&P/ASX hierarchy" that considers criteria like "market capitalization" and "relative liquidity."

A key risk is that Yancoal Australia's market capitalization and trading volume for Australian shares decline significantly going forward. The other risk is that the company's free float for the Australian shares decreases below 30% in the future when the indices are rebalanced every quarter.

Secondly, YACAF stressed at the July 2024 analyst call that "we can be very clear in the current situation, Yancoal will not conduct any share buyback."

The market currently values Yancoal Australia at an undemanding 2.6 times consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA as per S&P Capital IQ. Initiating share repurchases will send a clear signal about the management's view of the stock's undervaluation, and enhance shareholder value with the utilization of capital to buy its own undervalued shares. It is a pity this probably won't happen soon.

In summary, Yancoal Australia is sticking to its current stance of not proceeding with share buybacks, and it is pinning its hopes on potential index inclusion. But it is possible that the company's Australian shares don't qualify for index inclusion, and Yancoal Australia continues to avoid share repurchases in the wait for potential index inclusion. As such, either of the two catalysts might not be realized anytime soon.

Bottom Line

There are little, or no surprises associated with Yancoal Australia's Q2 2024 operating data disclosures. In my opinion, the chances of potential catalysts materializing in the short term aren't significant.

Yancoal Australia is trading at a low-single digit EV/EBITDA multiple as mentioned above. But this factors in the market's expectations that the company's EBITDA will contract by -5.0% and -3.5% for FY 2025 and FY 2026, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ consensus forecasts. YACAF's recent in-line operating metrics suggest that the company is less likely to outperform the market's expectation in a significant way.

This explains why I am maintaining my Hold rating for YACAF.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.