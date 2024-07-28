Salvador-Aznar/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Stocks with meaningful exposure to Mexican federal government policy have yet to recover from their post-election selloffs, but I do think there could be some bargains in the mix now, and that includes Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) (“OMA”), the operator of 13 airports in Mexico, including the airports in Monterrey, Culiacan, Chihuahua, and Ciudad Juarez. While there are valid concerns about government policy towards concession operators now, not to mention concerns about near-term traffic volumes, I like OMAB’s leverage to nearshoring and management’s success in building up non-aerospace revenue operations.

OMA shares are up about a third since my last update (closer to 50% total return including dividends), underperforming the more tourism-driven Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR), but outperforming Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC). At this point OMAB looks like the most undervalued of the group, and while a historical discount for weaker non-aero revenue and less tourism leverage may have been reasonable, I believe the valuation gap understates the progress OMAB has made and the potential benefits from nearshoring over the next decade.

A Q2’24 Beat On Non-Aero Revenue And Cost Control

OMA reported mixed results for the second quarter; while revenue and EBITDA were both soft year over year, Wall Street is typically about performance relative to expectations and the company exceeded expectations on revenue and EBITDA.

Revenue declined more than 3% as reported, but analysts and investors typically ignore construction revenue with the airport concession operators. Ex-construction revenue rose about 1%, with aerospace revenue down 2.5% and non-aero revenue up 14%.

Aero revenue was driven by a 2.4% decline in traffic (domestic down more than 4%, international up more than 12% and basically flat revenue per passenger. Sureste saw weaker traffic (down almost 5% in Mexico) but benefited from a recently-approved new Master Development Plan (or MDP) that allows the company to charge higher tariffs (rev/pax was up 33%). Pacifico likewise saw weaker traffic in the quarter, but also weaker revenue per passenger.

Looking at non-aero revenue, OMA reported 14% growth and per-passenger growth of 17%, with commercial sources like parking and restaurants up 12%, “diversification” revenue like hotels and cargo handling up almost 27%, and “complementary” revenue (like baggage screening) down 5%. Sureste saw 4% growth in the quarter (and 9% per passenger), while Pacifico saw 13% growth and nearly 18% growth per passenger.

Expense control was mixed. While costs per passenger rose 18%, that was still better than expected and helped by good payroll cost control (up 5%). That limited the EBITDA decline to 6% and was good for a 2% to 5% beat (Bloomberg and Visible Alpha had different average sell-side estimates).

While OMA is not finished with MDP-mandated capital improvements, MDP-related capex spending declined 8% this quarter (to M$ 816M).

Challenges In The Operating Environment …

As I wrote about in recent articles on Sureste and Pacifico (here and here), there are meaningful challenges in front of the airport operators these days, and there’s little to nothing management can do about them in the near term.

The first challenge is the grounding of aircraft operated by Volaris (VLRS) and Viva Aerobus that use RTX’s Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. These engines were built with faulty components that have to be replaced, and that is hitting fleet availability. More than 20% of Volaris’s fleet was grounded in Q2’24 and more than a quarter of the fleet will be grounded in Q3’24, management there is reallocating planes to its more lucrative routes and OMA has seen Volaris’s share of its traffic fall from 26% a year ago to less than 20% this quarter. The impact has been less meaningful with Viva Aerobus, as that company has turned to wet leasing to maintain capacity.

Another challenge to note is weakening macroeconomic conditions in both Mexico and the United States. While OMA is less exposed to discretionary leisure and “visiting friends and relatives” traffic than Sureste and Pacifico, business travel is still economically-sensitive to some extent.

Last and by no means least is the threat that the Mexican government will take a more aggressive stance with concession operators in the country. Although Sureste was treated fairly in its most recent MDP process, the government did raise the concession tax on operators from 5% to 9%. The new administration has put forth a number of proposals (including making supreme court justices subject to public vote) that could alter the current regulatory landscape toward business in the country, and there are concerns that the government will look to fund its aggressive social spending goals by taking a bigger cut from concession operators.

I have mixed feelings about this risk. I don’t dispute that the administration is looking to make some significant changes in how Mexico operates, and there is a track record across many years and many emerging markets that argues that these changes are rarely good for investors. On the other hand, I believe the administration is counting on the growth that nearshoring can bring to the country and I likewise believe that they understand that functional infrastructure is crucial to that process. With that, my base-case assumption is that the airport operators won’t be quite as profitable as they’ve been in the past, but that the government won’t kill a system that has worked for all parties.

… But Also Opportunities

As I’ve already mentioned a couple of times, I like OMA’s leverage to business travel growth driven by growth in nearshoring. With the pandemic highlighting the risk of extended supply lines and many Asian countries now unattractive on a labor price basis, I expect Mexico to see significant growth in its manufacturing sector in the coming years as companies in a range of industrial and electronics markets build or expand facilities in Mexico.

OMA’s largest airport, Monterrey, is almost certain to benefit from this process, but so too will other OMA-served locations like Ciudad Juarez, San Luis Potosi, and Reynosa. Not only should this process boost business travel to those locations, but over time I would expect migration toward those cities to drive eventual growth in “visiting friends and relative” traffic as well.

I also see further opportunities for OMA to expand its non-aero revenue business. OMA has grown per-passenger non-aero revenue at a better than 10%/year clip since Q4’21 (Pacifico has done a little better, Sureste a little worse), but what appeals most to me is that the company has been building its cargo handling and warehousing capabilities, including operating four bonded warehouses (2 in Monterrey, 1 in Chihuahua, and 1 in Juarez). Management previously used an expansion projected at Monterrey to convert a terminal into a dedicated cargo terminal, and I think there are likely to be further opportunities to “tack on” or expand cargo-handling, logistics, and warehousing operations at other airports over time.

The Outlook

Although this won’t be the best year for OMA, I do still expect around 6% annualized revenue growth over the next five years and over 6% over the long term, as OMA leverages further growth in non-aero revenue, as well as growth in business-related travel to industrial markets like Monterrey and Juarez.

Margins are where long-term estimates get tricky. I’m comfortable with an expectation of EBTIDA margins moving back into the 60%’s over the next two or three years, but I think prior peak EBITDA margins could be compromised by the government looking to increase revenue at their expense. I still believe, though, that OMA will be able to generate long-term FCF margins in the high-20%’s to low-30%’s and long-term FCF growth of around 10%.

Discounting those cash flows back, I believe the ADRs are undervalued below $90. Multiple-based valuation likewise suggests undervaluation, but the process is a little more convoluted. OMA has historically traded at lower multiples than Sureste and Pacifico, and while that’s been fair to a point, I think that discount should shrink some. With that, I’m using a forward EBITDA multiple of 9.5x (versus 9.1x historically and 10x-plus at peers). For the P/E multiple, OMA has historically traded at around 17.3x forward earnings; giving them the same 16.7x as its peers would give me an $89 fair value in line with the $90 fair value from that 9.5x EBITDA multiple.

The Bottom Line

OMA looks cheaper than its peers, and I’m aware that it could be cheaper for a reason. OMA could be more vulnerable than I think to a weaker macro outlook over the next 6-18 months and could likewise see more pressure on its profitability from new tariff agreements than I expect. Likewise, nearshoring may not provide the benefit I expect. Those are the major risks I see, but I do think the valuation today is still appealing and the shares are worth a look.