Apple Q3 Preview: Weak China Growth Ahead (Rating Downgrade)

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.24K Followers

Summary

  • Reiterated 'Buy' rating for Apple in May 2024, stock price surged by 19% since then, outperforming SP500.
  • Anticipate flat iPhone revenue growth for FY24, strong service growth, downgrade to 'Sell' with fair value of $180 per share.
  • Expect Apple's service business to be new growth driver, while facing challenges in China market, potential upside risks include share repurchase and higher service revenue growth.

Close Up Of Woman Messaging Friends Using Smartphone

Tom Werner

I reiterated my ‘Buy’ rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in my previous article published in May 2024, highlighting its strong growth in service business. Since my last report, the stock price has surged by more than 19%, significantly outperforming the

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
1.24K Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
AAPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News