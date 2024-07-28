JFR: Floating Rate Exposure Can Still Have A Place In A Portfolio

MicroStockHub

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Floating rate funds have been enjoying better cash flows while the Fed has ramped up rates aggressively. With rates set to cut, they might not be as attractive, but unless rates go back down to zero—which isn't expected—then they can still produce some decent distribution yields for investors. In the closed-end fund space, a fund like Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) offers investors exposure to this space while it also trades at a slight discount. Even though this fund's discount has narrowed quite dramatically, it does remain one of the better-valued out there.

Since our last update, the fund has performed quite well, easily outperforming the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN). BKLN can be a great benchmark as a non-leveraged passively managed ETF to provide some context of performance. In this case, a sizeable reduction in JFR's discount led to total share price returns that were nearly double the underlying portfolio performance. At play here is JFR's leverage also amplifying the fund's underlying performance in a period that was really strong for floating rate exposure.

Ycharts

JFR Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.50

Discount: -5.26%

Distribution Yield: 11.54%

Expense Ratio: 1.49%

Leverage: 37.90%

Managed Assets: $2.011 billion

Structure: Perpetual

JFR's investment objective is to "achieve a high level of current income." To achieve this, they will "invest in a portfolio of adjustable-rate senior loans and other debt instruments." More specifically, they note that "at least 80% of its managed assets will consist of adjustable rate loans; at least 65% of these must be senior loans secured by specific collateral."

The fund employs leverage, which can add risks due to higher volatility and amplifying losses. On the other hand, it also offers opportunities for better rewards. The cost of borrowings for JFR is based on floating rates, which has been a massive headwind to most leveraged closed-end funds that also borrow on floating rate-based leverage.

However, for JFR, that isn't all bad news. It pairs nicely with the fund's underlying floating rate portfolio. The spread between their cost of borrowings and the underlying yields remains steady as rates fall or rise.

The fund went through a merger with Nuveen Senior Income Fund, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund which made this a significantly larger fund. That merger happened on July 31, 2023.

Looking Relatively Attractive

When we took a look at the BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (DSU) recently, we noted that it was looking pretty pricey. While all discounts have narrowed or funds have started to trade at premiums in this space, JFR still looked like a relatively attractive candidate based on its discount/premium. When we last looked at JFR, the fund's discount was at -11.50%.

Ycharts

Of this small sampling of senior loan-focused funds, JFR is trading at the widest discount on an absolute basis. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) could still be an alternative as it is trading closest to its longer-term average, making it potentially the more compelling on a relative basis.

However, while DSU is trading at an unusual premium, we had also noted that DSU was—at least historically—the best performing fund over the last few years. JFR wasn't too far behind, but BSL was the only one of this small basket of peers that wasn't able to top BKLN's performance.

Ycharts

So it would appear that if the next three years play out like the last, it puts JFR in quite an interesting position of being attractively valued relative to peers. Even if DSU can top the performance of JFR going forward, it also has to continue to have investors keeping it at a premium pricing level.

Further, I had noted in our previous article that JFR was actually one of the worst performing over a one-year period. That article was posted in November 2023, but it seems that JFR has been able to turn around its fortunes when looking back at several of those peers we compared JFR against. We also see that the Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD) was the top performing in this period.

Ycharts

I include this as a way of highlighting the risk of relying too much on past performance. A poor-performing fund historically can be a stronger-performing fund going forward. That's why I tend to try to focus more on relative discounts/premiums, which I've experienced as being more reliable indicators—along with considering the macro environment (e.g., a higher rate environment.)

Attractive Yield, But Rate Cuts Will Pressure Payout

With a higher rate environment, JFR, like all the floating rate CEFs, was able to ramp up its distribution significantly in the last few years. That was the primary selling point of floating rate funds, and they delivered on that front.

JFR Distribution History (CEFConnect)

Currently, the fund's distribution rate sits at 11.54%, with a NAV rate of 10.96%.

Of course, this was because the underlying floating rate-based portfolio of loans contributed to seeing a significant rise in the fund's NII. That helped drive better support for the higher distribution. Despite the fund going through a merger, this is per-share data, so it is still appropriate for comparison purposes. It's also the semi-annual report, and based on the first six months of this period, NII does look like it would take a slight dip to $0.86 if the second half mirrors the first.

JFR NII (Nuveen (highlight from author))

Of course, the leverage being employed helped to 'juice' up this NII generation even further. That was even as the fund's expenses were exploding higher due to the higher underlying leverage costs. This helps to highlight that these higher costs were more than offset thanks to the spread between borrowings and underlying yields being steady, as we noted above.

JFR Leverage Expense (Nuveen (highlight from author))

While the yield is quite attractive here and made even better with the fund's discount, there is a bit of a shortfall in coverage. This would be based on the latest average earnings per share coming in at $0.0744 at the end of May 2024 compared to the fund's current monthly distribution of $0.085. That puts NII coverage at around 87.5%.

Ideally, we'd want to see coverage at over 100% for a fixed-income fund. That said, when we recently covered DSU, that fund and its two other sister funds were running with coverage of around 80%. So JFR's coverage isn't looking too terrible when considering a few alternatives.

With rates looking set to be cut next, we will see coverage negatively impacted further. Just as we saw a boost in the distributions, we should expect to see a reversal with some cuts in the space over the next year or so. Given they are CEFs, and they can essentially pay out whatever they'd like, it is hard to judge exactly when or how aggressive each fund may be in reducing their payouts.

JFR's Portfolio

JFR's portfolio turnover rate last came to 16%, which puts it on pace to be slightly higher than last year's 28%. That said, given the fund's focus primarily on senior loan investments, unsurprisingly, that's consistently what we see as the largest asset allocation for the fund. Though, the fund also comes with a small sleeve of some corporate bonds.

JFR Asset Allocation (Nuveen)

Overall, the fund is listed as having 439 holdings with an effective maturity of 4.74 years. The fund's average leverage-adjusted effective duration comes to 0.25 thanks to this significant weighting in senior loans. And along with the fund's relatively decent discount, comes another discount, as the average bond price as a percentage of par comes to $98.36. This helps to reflect that some of these loans will go sour and default, which is always a risk when investing in the below-investment-grade space.

However, that's where the 439 different holdings come in: to diversify heavily and make sure that no default or two drags the entire portfolio down with them. That's reflected in the fund's top ten holdings, where each position makes up a rather small allocation. By the tenth largest holding, it isn't even at a 1% weighting in the fund.

JFR Top Ten Holdings (Nuveen)

Defaults are on the rise, and if one expects a weaker economy going forward due to the higher rate environment, that is only likely to get worse.

That said, historically speaking, senior loans default at a lower rate compared to high-yield bonds in the fixed-income space. There is also the fact that the recovery rate for loans that go sideways is meaningfully higher than the average bond recovery. That can make it a more compelling place for fixed-income investors to at least carry some exposure, even if rate cuts are expected to see some of the yields these funds can generate come under pressure.

A final note of caution—or at least something to consider before jumping into JFR—is the leverage the fund uses. While it helps generate higher NII, it's also one of the highest leveraged in its space.

JFR Leverage Comparison (CEFConnect)

The funds listed here can be rather broad and aren't all competitors of JFR, like XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) and its cousin, the Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC), are actually hybrid funds. They invest across senior loans, bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. Remove those, and JFR is the second highest leveraged, only behind the Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF). So, in good times for this space, it can be really good for JFR and EVF. However, the reverse could also be true, when defaults tick higher and dependent on positioning for these funds, they could feel some added downside pressure.

Conclusion

JFR continues to look like an interesting opportunity if one is looking to pick up further exposure to floating-rate securities. It trades at a slightly narrower discount relative to its historical average, but still looks rather compelling relative to peer valuations. Rates are expected to be cut, but they aren't expected to go back to zero. That should mean that these funds can still deliver relatively attractive yields. The high leverage in this fund is something to consider if an investor is comfortable with taking that added risk for the added potential reward. Overall, I think if there was some greater volatility in the market, a wider discount could open up—so more patient investors may be content still collecting some decent cash yields and waiting for a better opportunity.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.