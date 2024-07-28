Anatoly Morozov

LG Display (NYSE:LPL), a manufacturer of display panels, put in a mixed bag with the release of its Q2 2024 report on July 25. The top and the bottom line, for instance, were actually significantly better than expected, which, under different circumstances, might have been enough to trigger a rally in the stock. However, the quarterly results were more than offset by LPL’s decision to leave open the possibility demand could deteriorate. LPL passed on the opportunity to address the lingering uncertainty about the road ahead, including in terms of profitability or even whether the worst has passed. The stock dropped afterwards. Why will be covered next.

The stock has recovered off the lows

A previous article from last January, written shortly after the release of the Q4 2023 earnings report, rated LPL a hold after evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of a stock like LPL. For instance, on the one hand, LPL surprised the market with better than expected results. This led to LPL’s first profit in two years, a milestone of sorts.

On the other hand, the article noted how LPL was likely to fall back into the red as soon as the following quarter, adding to the many losses LPL has racked up in the last few years. Frequent losses result in the need for a cash infusion, which LPL accomplished by selling a huge number of shares earlier in the year. Seeing shares get diluted is unlikely to appeal to those looking to invest.

Source: Thinkorswim app

The chart above shows why the previous article was right to stay clear of LPL. The stock pretty much trended lower in the months following January, which culminated in a 52-weeks and multi-year low of $3.45 on May 29, 2024. This is $0.02 below the previous low of $3.47, set all the way back in March 2020. The stock at multi-year lows seems to have inspired buyers because the stock went on to rally shortly thereafter.

Source: Thinkorswim app

However, the decline has resumed recently, which includes the release of the latest report. It’s also worth mentioning that the recent bounce in the stock has not changed the overall trend, which is leaning bearish. The chart above shows how the stock has gradually moved lower since the April 2021 high. Trends can change, but the current one is still pointing in the direction of lower prices.

Why the Q2 report from LPL was better than expected

The first quarter of the year tends to be weighed down by seasonality since it follows the holiday shopping season, which means the second quarter usually shows an improvement QoQ. Nonetheless, LPL managed to beat expectations when it reported an operating loss of KRW94B in Q2 2024, which equals about $68M using a USD:KRW exchange rate of 1:1,383. In comparison, LPL was expected to report a loss three times larger.

Revenue increased by 27.7% QoQ and 41.5% YoY to KRW6,708B or $4.85B. LPL still ended the quarter with a net loss of KRW471B or $0.34B, but it was much less than the loss of KRW699B a year ago. EBITDA grew strongly to KRW1,287B or $0.93B, up 58.9% QoQ and 890% YoY. Margins got much better. The table below shows the numbers for Q2, 2024.

(Unit: B KRW, except EPS) (IFRS) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 6,708 5,253 4,739 27.7% 41.5% Gross margin 9.1% 4.2% (3.7%) 490bps - Operating margin (1.4%) (8.9%) (18.6%) - - Operating income (loss) (94) (469) (881) - - EBITDA 1,287 810 130 58.9% 890.0% Net income (loss) (471) (761) (699) - - Click to enlarge

Source: LG Display

The table below shows why the latest quarterly results improved. The big increase in revenue was powered by a 23% QoQ and 37% YoY increase in area shipments to 6.5M square meters. Average selling prices were almost flat QoQ and down 3% YoY. In terms of product mix, OLED shipments accounted for 52% of revenue, up 5 points QoQ and 10 points YoY. This shows the receding importance of LCDs for LPL and the increasing reliance on OLED panels, something LPL has worked on.

Shipments (M m²) QoQ ASP/m² QoQ Q2 2024 6.5 23% $779 - Q1 2024 5.3 (5%) $782 (27%) Q4 2023 5.6 17% $1,064 32% Q3 2023 4.8 1% $804 - Q2 2023 4.7 11% $803 (6%) Q1 2023 4.2 (46%) $850 20% Q4 2022 7.9 2% $708 5% Q3 2022 7.7 (2%) $675 19% Q2 2022 7.8 (4%) $566 (14%) Q1 2022 8.1 (13%) $660 (18%) Click to enlarge

Source: LG Display

Why the numbers are expected to get better in Q3 2024

Q3 2024 guidance calls for area shipments to increase by mid single digits QoQ with flat ASP. From the Q2 earnings call:

“Next is Q3 guidance. Area shipment is expected to grow by mid-single-digit percent level Q-o-Q from increased panel purchase for medium and large products like TV and IT as well as growth in seasonal demand. ASP per square meter is expected to remain flat without much volatility. Shipment of OLED panels, including mobile panels, is expected to expand, but shipment of medium and large products is also expected to grow.”

Source: LPL earnings transcript

Using these guidelines from LPL, area shipments are estimated to hit 6.8-6.9M square meters, which suggests Q3 2024 revenue in the $5.1-5.2B range. However, exchange rate changes could affect these numbers. While the numbers are expected to get better in Q3, LPL is likely to end with another net loss, although smaller than before.

Why LPL looks appealing in some ways

The numbers have gotten better. Furthermore, they’re expected to get better in Q3 and likely Q4 as well, since the last quarter tends to be the best time of the year for LPL due to the holidays. In addition, LPL trades at very low multiples. For instance, LPL is valued at just 0.23 times sales with a market cap of $4.1B and TTM sales of KRW24,142B or about $17.45B.

Granted, LPL is losing money, which partially explains the low valuations LPL fetches. Still, LPL has a book value of KRW9,180B or roughly $6.64B with total assets of KRW35,074B and total liabilities of KRW24,894B. If the number of ADR/ADS is about 1B, then book value per depositary share is about $6.64. In comparison, the stock closed at $4.12 per ADS on July 26. LPL is thus valued at less than book value, with a price-to-book of 0.62x.

The key issue here is that LPL needs to return to profitability since losses will reduce book value. LPL is likely to get out of the red in Q4, but LPL needs to stay in the black. If LPL can accomplish this, then one could argue the stock looks attractive at current levels. On the other hand, the opposite also holds true.

Why the stock dropped following the Q2 report

This brings us to why LPL fell after the Q2 report, even though the results got better and were actually better than expected. While LPL acknowledged the recent improvement in quarterly results, it seemed to leave open the possibility demand could deteriorate. This suggested it was too early to say the worst has passed for LPL.

“The company is currently focusing on making a turnaround, and we have posted positive results in the first and the second half of -- second quarter this year. However, we still believe that there are many elements of volatility in the market, so we need to take caution in making any projections going forward. However, we see that the external circumstances are still quite volatile and there are several factors that may impact our business performance, including the demand in the downstream industry for major product categories, and there's quite a lot of uncertainties in this regard.”

LPL left open the possibility of more losses ahead. Keep in mind that LPL is already dealing with a large amount of debt and more losses will add to that. Cash and cash equivalents totaled KRW2,341B or $1.69B in Q2 2024, down from KRW3,225B in Q1 2024 and down from KRW3,853B in Q2 2023. Total debt was KRW16,159B or $11.68B in Q2 2024, down from KRW17,023B in Q1 2024 and down from KRW17,420B in Q2 2023. Remember that LPL raised cash earlier in the year, in part to pay off old debt.

Why LPL has reason to be cautious about demand

It’s worth mentioning that while the impact is hard to quantify, the H1 2024 results likely benefited from the Olympic Games to be held in 2024. Major sporting events tend to boost TV sales and this almost certainly happened again in 2024, which could in part be why the H1 numbers have gotten better. Yet, this tailwind will not be present for most of H2 2024.

It’s possible retailers have pulled in future orders to stock up on consumer goods utilizing display panels, TVs in particular, in anticipation of the Olympics. This could cause demand in H2 to come in lower than it would have been in a normal year, especially if retailers ordered too much stock and sales are not as good as hoped for.

LPL is still likely to post a profit in Q4, but it could be lower than it would have been without the Olympics. Keep in mind that LPL is going up against tough comps in Q4 2024, especially if Q4 2023 benefited from the stocking up ahead of the Olympics. It's possible there won’t be much of an adverse impact due to the Olympics in H2, especially if sales go well and retailers do not wind up with too much stock they need to get rid of, but the possibility there could be one cannot be dismissed.

LPL is also likely keeping an eye on what is going on in the market for display panels. As mentioned before, LPL has decided to focus more on OLED and less on LCD displays. The market for the latter is more competitive than the former, but there are indications the OLED market is following in the footsteps of the LCD market.

LPL and its larger Korean counterpart, Samsung Display, used to be the dominant suppliers of display panels, but both are ceding market share to other suppliers in China. For instance, China surpassed South Korea as the leading manufacturer of display panels in 2021, although it still lags behind when it comes to just OLED displays.

Samsung, for instance, once the leading supplier of LCD displays, stopped producing LCD panels in 2022. Moreover, there are signs China is gaining in the OLED market and may come to replicate in the OLED market what it did in the LCD market. For example, South Korean sources reported that while China is still behind in the market for OLED displays as a whole, it has overtaken South Korea in specific market segments like smartphone displays.

China is reported to have shipped 50.7% of the world’s OLED smartphone displays in H1 2024. This includes displays at the forefront of the leading edge like foldable OLED displays where Chinese suppliers have a market share of over 50%. China has also overtaken the OLED market for wearable displays. China remains behind when it comes to large OLED displays like the ones used in TVs, but there is nothing stopping China from going after that market as well.

All this is very relevant to LPL. The whole idea behind the shift from LCD to OLED was to get away from Chinese competition, but it looks like the OLED market is not that much different from the LCD market. The OLED market is still a better option for LPL since China is not as dominant in OLEDs as it is in LCDs, but if the current trend holds, it may only be a matter of time before that is no longer the case.

Investor takeaways

LPL was able to make gains in several areas in the recently released Q2 report, including improving the top and the bottom line. LPL reported another net loss, but it is on pace to be in the black in Q4, and it might even break even in Q3, especially if exchange rates are favorable. Debt is still high, but LPL is working on getting it down. LPL still has far more assets than liabilities, and it has the option of selling some of those assets like the LCD fab to raise cash and pay down debt. LPL is also cutting costs through various initiatives.

However, LPL has not been able to address the one issue that is arguably the most important one. LPL has yet to show it can be profitable on a sustained basis. So while the latest results show much improvement and were actually better than expected, they were overshadowed by downbeat comments in the earnings call, which left open the door to a deterioration in demand and losses by extension. LPL might record a profit in Q4, but it might be back to losses immediately after that.

The gains China is making in the OLED market suggests that the OLED market is headed for a repeat of the LCD market. This implies it will be difficult for LPL to generate profits in the OLED market, just like what happened in the LCD market. LPL was counting on the OLED market to make up for the LCD market, but that is increasingly looking like a tall order.

The stock has fallen a lot in the last few years, but it is possible the stock could go even lower, weighed down by continued losses. The market seems to believe so, which is reflected in how LPL is valued relative to say its book value. The stock has done somewhat better recently, but the charts are still leaning bearish.

There is not enough to warrant being bullish on LPL, but shorting a stock like LPL that has already been driven down in the past few years also carries a lot of risk. LPL has major problems to solve, including stubborn losses and a big debt load, but that is also why it is assigned a low value, as expressed in the low multiples for LPL. The impact of the Olympics has yet to be determined.

I am neutral on LPL with the above in mind. LPL would have been worth a shot if it could somehow find a solution to get away from the losses that continue to haunt the stock. LPL has made progress in recent quarters, but it has yet to get to a point where one can turn optimistic, something that LPL itself seems to agree with if its earnings call comments are any indication.