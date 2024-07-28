O'Reilly Automotive's Q2: Gaining Market Share In A Tough Environment (Rating Downgrade)

Tomas Riba profile picture
Tomas Riba
621 Followers

Summary

  • O'Reilly Automotive Inc. slightly missed expectations in its Q2 results but outperformed its competitors and continues gaining market share.
  • Despite margin decrease due to acquisitions and changing revenue composition, inventory turnover improved, and store growth remains on track.
  • Share buybacks accelerated in Q2 due to a temporary decrease in valuation multiples.
  • The company adjusted its guidance for 2024, reducing same-store revenue growth, margins and EPS.
  • The average age of U.S. vehicles is hitting new highs, and despite lowering my fair price for the stock, I rate O'Reilly as a buy given its defensiveness and superior business model.

Pouring motor oil for motor vehicles from a gray bottle into the engine

deepblue4you

Introduction

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has recently reported its Q2 results, and while the company is starting to feel the tough comparables from previous quarters, combined with softer consumer demand, especially in non-discretionary items, and some headwinds from cool

This article was written by

Tomas Riba profile picture
Tomas Riba
621 Followers
My passion for financial markets started at a young age, and I have been investing since 2006.Later on, I studied Economics and started as a buy-side equity research analyst. After studying for a Master’s Degree in Economic Analysis and working as an accountant, I assumed the position of CFO for a holding company that operates in pharma, medical devices, textiles, food industry, and real estate.My experience as CFO has helped me to understand the ins and outs of a company from the management perspective and some accounting tricks that are not taught at university, which now help me to dive deep into the accounting of the companies. I'm currently teaching "Derivatives for risk management" and "Investment analysis" at the Master's Degree in Financial Management (Open University of Catalonia).My mission is to identify the best quality companies with competitive advantages that can compound their cash flow exponentially and are trading at a fair price. I look for profitable businesses, operating in a growing sector, with high returns on capital, expanding margins, low debt, and management with skin in the game. I wish to provide my readers with a deep analysis where I explain the company's business model, the dynamics of the market, competition, financials, and management. Furthermore, I apply valuation measures (multiples and DCF) and qualitative analysis to determine expected growth and give readers a competitive advantage. Even if I look for the most recent developments, my investing approach is focused on the long-term in companies that can deploy capital at high ROIC for some years ahead.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News