Avalon_Studio

In my previous analysis of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), I examined their Q2 2023 earnings report, which produced a slight beat on EPS and revenue. The company did report a slight decline in COVID-related revenues, however, they were able to log a 9.5% year-over-year growth in revenue. At that time, I believed that Quest's efforts in expanding its clinical services, and amassing acquisitions, were going to lead to additional growth. As a result, I was bullish on DGX, especially considering Quest’s healthy dividend and their market leadership. It has been about 11 months since that article was published, and DGX has finally broken out of its downtrend for the all-time high and was showing a bullish setup ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings. Quest was able to beat the Street’s expectations for both EPS and revenue. Yet, the market punished DGX at the opening bell with the ticker bouncing off the uptrend ray around $138.71. I believe the market's initial reaction was transitory, and the company has plenty of growth drivers to encourage a bullish sentiment.

I intend to review the company’s Q2 earnings and will discuss the market’s initial reaction to the earnings. In addition, I will point out some vital points for investors. Then, I will highlight a few risks that could spoil the earnings, and how I plan on managing my position in the aftermath.

Q2 Earnings Trends

Quest Diagnostics has not been on a clear trajectory over the past few years, with several quarters of year-over-year declines in the books. On the other hand, the company often surpasses the Street’s expectations, so I was optimistic they could post an earnings beat. Quest was expected to report a normalized EPS estimate of $2.33, and a GAAP EPS estimate of $2.06. For revenue, the estimate was forecasted to come in at $2.39B.

I will point out that there have been three upward revisions and ten downward revisions to the EPS estimate in the 90 days preceding the earnings. So, it looks as if the Street’s views on DGX suggest the Street was not very optimistic about the company’s direction over the past three months.

DGX Q2 Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Considering the company’s Q2 track record, I had confidence that Quest was going to reveal encouraging numbers thanks to their consistent track record of beating earnings estimates.

DGX Quarterly Earnings History (Seeking Alpha)

Historically, Q2 has been a strong quarter for Quest Diagnostics. Quest has beaten EPS and revenue estimates in every Q2 from 2019 to 2023. The magnitude of beats in Q2 has been substantial, with big beats in 2021 and 2022.

Why The Downward Revisions?

It is possible that Street analysts were concerned over the healthcare market conditions, competitive pressures from Labcorp (LH), or challenges arising from the number of new acquisitions. As a result, the quarter’s actual results became a high-priority event to see if there were significant deviations that justified the EPS revisions, or if it was simply apprehensions about broader industry trends impacting the company's performance.

Earnings Review

Quest Diagnostics reported a strong Q2, with revenues increasing by 2.5% to $2.40B, with diluted EPS coming in at $2.03. This beats the Street’s expectations by $0.02 for the EPS and by $10M for the revenue. Quest saw their “base business revenue growth of nearly 4%.” The company credited their performance to new physician and hospital customers, favorable test mix, and increased healthcare utilization, along with improvements in operations thanks to automation and AI. Quest’s adjusted operating income was $398M, or 16.6% of its revenues. Despite these challenges, the company's core business, encompassing physician, hospital reference, and hospital PLS segments, has shown resilience with a 3.2% volume growth. This translates into a 5.1% revenue growth, supported by improved test mix and test per requisition rates.

Quest announced their acquisitions that are expected to improve their growth and profitability, while also expanding their services. The acquisition of LifeLabs will extend their exposure in Canada, while select lab assets from Allina Health will spread their reach in Minnesota, and Wisconsin, while the outreach lab assets of OhioHealth will bolster their presence in Ohio. The company also acquired PathAI Diagnostics, which is expected to enhance their cancer diagnostic services with digital pathology and AI capabilities. Furthermore, the company reaffirmed their efforts to improve operational efficiency through automation and AI, to hit their Invigorate program target of 3% annual cost savings.

As a result of their Q2 performance, the company raised its 2024 revenue guidance to between $9.50B and $9.58B, with diluted EPS coming in between $7.57 and $7.77, and adjusted diluted EPS falling between $8.80 and $9.00.

Quest Diagnostics Updated Guidance (Quest Diagnostics)

Notable Risks To Keep An Eye On

Although Quest had strong earnings headers, there are still several risks that could impact the company’s performance. On the macro level, there is always the threat of an economic downturn that may hurt demand for elective medical procedures and diagnostic testing, negatively affecting revenue. Another lingering concern is inflation pressures with wages and workforce issues. In addition, supply chain disruptions, including shortages and delays in deliveries could be vital to their customers.

Company-specific concerns come from a variety of origins, including the drug testing market, which is showing a shift towards on-site and oral testing methods, reduced employer interest in drug testing, and the removal of marijuana from testing panels. The company also reported that they are seeing a reduction in spending on corporate wellness events/initiatives. Furthermore, post-COVID demand for life insurance risk assessments has declined.

Another major concern is regulatory risks. Quest is advocating for favorable legislative developments related to the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) and the Saving Access to Laboratory Services Act (SALSA). Without changes to PAMA or support for SALSA, Quest could continue to be hurt by reimbursement rates and reporting burdens.

My Plan

Quest Diagnostics appears to be fixated on execution with strategic acquisitions, improving operational efficiencies, and expanding their reach in several markets. Although the company still has several challenges to manage, the company's Q2 performance metrics and improved guidance have bolstered my long-term bullish conviction in DGX. Moving forward, I will continue to keep an eye on the synergies from Quest’s M&A activities, their utilization trends, and regulatory developments in order to determine their potential impact on the company's long-term growth prospects.

At the moment, DGX has recovered from the initial earnings reaction and is trading above my Buy Threshold of $129 per share, but is still below my Sell Target 1 of $205 per share. So, I am not looking to make any transactions at the moment. In addition, I am not looking to adjust my targets considering the ticker’s choppy price action, and the predicted earnings growth on the radar.

DGX Daily Chart (Trendspider)

That being said… DGX’s Daily Chart is showing a bullish trend with recent price action breaking through resistance and moving averages, supported by strong volume at key levels. In addition, the rapid recovery from the earnings sell-off shows the bulls are still in control. The RSI indicates the stock is in the middle range, so, we could see further movement in the intermediate-term. Looking at DGX’s seasonality trends, we can that July is typically a bullish month for the ticker, however, August and September tend to be bearish.

DGX Seasonality (Trendspider)

Therefore, I will remain vigilant on DGX’s whereabouts over the remainder of 2024 to prevent missing out on an opportunity to manage my position.

DGX will remain in my Compounding Healthcare “Healthy Dividends” portfolio in the long term.