Quest Diagnostics: Beat Down After Beating Q2 Estimates

Jul. 28, 2024 5:40 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Stock
Biologics profile picture
Biologics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Quest Diagnostics reported Q2 earnings beat on EPS and revenue, with 9.5% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Company's acquisitions and focus on expanding clinical services are key growth drivers.
  • Despite strong earnings, risks include economic downturn, inflation pressures, and regulatory challenges.
  • I provide my viewpoints on the quarter, and how I plan on managing my DGX position in the near-term.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Compounding Healthcare get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Dollar Chart

Avalon_Studio

In my previous analysis of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), I examined their Q2 2023 earnings report, which produced a slight beat on EPS and revenue. The company did report a slight decline in COVID-related revenues, however, they were able to log

Want to capitalize on the next big medical breakthrough? 

Tired of missing out on some of the healthcare sector's multi-baggers?


Join Compounding Healthcare where we employ data analytics in combination with technical analysis and clinical data breakdown in order to manage a position in numerous potential multi-bagger investments that can grow into a comprehensive healthcare portfolio.



This article was written by

Biologics profile picture
Biologics
8.81K Followers

Biologics is a full-time healthcare investor who developed a passion for biotech and life saving therapies after working in the medical field for years. His trade focus is around innovative companies developing breakthrough therapies and/or pharmaceuticals with catalysts for potential acquisitions.

He is the leader of the investing group Compounding Healthcare. Features of the group include: Several model healthcare portfolios, a weekly newsletter, a daily watchlist, and chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DGX, LH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DGX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DGX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DGX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News