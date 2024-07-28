Hiroshi Watanabe

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) is the third largest BDC carrying an NAV base of circa $6 billion, falling short only from FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) that have NAV figures of ~ $6.8 billion and ~ $11.8 billion, respectively.

The overarching strategy of OBDC is to provide direct lending solutions to U.S. upper middle-market companies. Yet, here it is critical to underscore a couple of details pertaining to the strategy (or investment underwriting policy) itself:

The companies in which OBDC invests are often based in large, mature and fragmented markets.

The market focus is also tilted towards cyclicality in end markets.

From the underlying company perspective, OBDC makes sure that there is a long and stable operating history with high switching costs.

Another element that plays a huge role in investment decision making is the proportion of recurring revenue (the higher it is, the better chances of a particular investment being included in OBDC's portfolio).

All in all, what this means is that OBDC could be deemed as a prudent and conservative BDC, which does not come with an unnecessary exposure to speculative VC companies or notable bias to inherently volatile CLO structures.

In the chart below, we can see how OBDC has performed since the start of 2022, which includes the period of initial interest rate hikes and a subsequent response by the benefiting BDC players. From the total return perspective, OBDC has outperformed both the BDC index and its other peers, which are included in the Top 3 - ARCC and FSK.

Ycharts

The question now is whether OBDC has a gas left in the tank to continue registering alpha or at least strong returns going forward.

Thesis

Before we dissect the fundamental details of OBDC, let's first start by digesting the fact that OBDC trades a slight discount to its NAV - i.e., at P/NAV of 0.99x. Optically, this is a bit surprising since typically the larger cap BDCs (with an exception of FSK which has had problems with its asset quality) tend to carry slight premiums over the NAV that reflects better access to capital and enhanced diversification effects.

Now, portfolio-wise OBDC has 81% of its exposure tied to senior secured credit investments, which are the strongest asset class in the BDC business. The remaining 19% is distributed primarily among common equity, second lien and preferred equity exposures. Already here we could make a case for why OBDC should not trade at a premium as the 19% component introduces, per definition, greater risk than if the portfolio was fully invested in first lien senior secured credits. With that being said, there are BDCs out there that have not invested 100% of their AuM in first lien senior secured tickets and still exhibit premium over NAV - e.g., ARCC, which has a P/NAV of 1.06x.

On the portfolio diversification front, OBDC looks solid, as it indeed has been able to capitalize on its size advantage by avoiding unnecessary exposures in a single or just couple of sectors. The same conclusion applies for company-level statistics, where the entire portfolio is nicely spread across ~ 198 different investments.

OBDC Investor Presentation

Speaking of positives, we have to also take into account the solid dividend coverage metrics, which currently stand at 127%, leaving ample room for OBDC to navigate and protect the distributions streams in case there would be meaningful headwinds on the adjusted NII generation front.

The final thing I would like to highlight before I provide three reasons why OBDC is just too speculative investment for my taste is OBDC's leverage profile. The Management here has done an excellent job in optimizing the balance sheet by bringing down debt to equity from 1.21x in Q1, 2023 to 1.04x in Q1, 2024. As a result of this, OBDC has now an indebtedness, which is below the sector average of 1.16x.

Having said that, these are, in my opinion, the two fundamental showstoppers for investing in OBDC:

The weighted average interest coverage of OBDC's investments is 1.6, which is very low and leaves no meaningful margin of safety in the system. In fact, this metric has consistently declined over the past quarters (e.g., drop by 0.1x compared to the prior quarter - Q4, 2023). Interestingly, such interest coverage metric is also present in FSK's portfolio, where the relevant P/NAV discount is not 0.99x as for OBDC, but 0.83x. One of the main reasons why, in general, I prefer larger cap BDCs is their ability to keep the deal flow alive and sufficient enough to cover the organic investment repayments. For example, ARCC has done a very solid job in this respect, growing its portfolio size despite the prevailing headwinds in the sector stemming from subdued M&A and capital markets activity. OBDC, however, has not succeeded in this, and instead it has suffered negative net funding volumes for four quarters in a row, which have introduced an additional pressure on the adjusted NII generation (on top of general spread compression in the upper middle-market company space). For example, these dynamics have been the key contributors for dividend coverage reduction from 146% in Q4, 2023 to 127% in Q1, 2024.

Speaking of the dividend coverage specifically, we have to factor in a couple of things. First, theoretically it might be so that the reason why the dividend coverage has dropped so sharply is because of the increased distribution levels. Yet, in this case, the Q1, 2024 total dividend (base plus supplemental) has actually gone down by $0.01 per share. Second, what has changed is how OBDC splits the total dividend between the base and supplemental sources, where the base has increased by $0.02 per share to $0.37 per share, implying that from here we could assign greater probabilities of enjoying at least $0.37 per share in quarterly dividend with the remaining $0.05 per share that is attributable to the supplemental source being more volatile and subject to the actual performance. Third, a key driver behind a depressed distribution or dividend coverage has been the decline in the adjusted NII generation, which has dropped from $0.51 per share in the prior quarter to $0.47 per share now due to the reasons stated above in the article.

Finally, we have to understand that one of the key catalysts that could drive OBDC's stock higher is the recovery in the net funding volumes, where OBDC shifts from portfolio size erosion to more expansionary funding dynamics as this is the only way how the NII generation could grow especially against the backdrop of the overall spread compression in the sector. Theoretically, improving portfolio quality can also serve as a source for growth, but in OBDC's context this is not a material probability given the previous quarters have been associated with very depressed (in a positive way) non-accrual levels. However, if we digest what Craig Packer - CEO - has communicated on the M&A front in the previous earnings call, I just do not see how we could expect a major reversal in the funding volumes within the upcoming earnings report:

While we continue to believe there is substantial pent up desire for private equity firms to return capital to LPs by exiting companies and that increased clarity on the rate environment could drive more M&A activity, we have not yet seen this materialize. The public loan markets were significantly more active than they were in 2023 with the vast majority of this activity being repricing or refinancing transactions, which do not generate new loan supply. Many borrowers were able to take advantage of the supply demand imbalance to access the public market and refinance higher spread loans. This represented a shift in the market dynamic compared to last year when we saw a sizable number of previously public capital structures refinanced in the direct lending market.

The bottom line

As many of my followers have probably noticed it, I am positively biased on BDC investing and have issued bullish articles on multiple players in this space, including FSK (see article here), which exhibits similar dynamics to OBDC.

While FSK and OBDC share similar strategy and investment constituencies, there are two important differences: (1) FSK has been able to keep the deal flow strong, and (2) FSK has a way steeper discount than that of OBDC. I am not arguing that a justified valuation for OBDC should take the form of so depressed P/NAV as for FSK, especially considering FSK has been forced to recognize some unpleasant non-accruals over the past quarters. But the difference still seems too notable.

Even if we take FSK out of the equation, I would still feel uncomfortable investing in Blue Owl Capital Corporation considering the aforementioned dynamics at so minimal discount.