URNM: Your Ticket For The Next Phase In The Uranium Bull Cycle

RHJ

Investment Thesis

Analysing what took place in the uranium market over the 1970s suggests there's plenty of room for growth in this current upward cycle. Back then, a cost of living crisis drove governments to adopt cheap energy sources. Nuclear became a major focus, driving uranium prices to their highest-ever levels, exceeding US$200 (adjusted for inflation). Given the similar conditions forming in today's economy, the uranium thesis remains strong. The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) could be an excellent strategy to capitalise on this opportunity. It offers direct exposure to the underlying uranium spot price and stocks mining the commodity. It also offers exposure across the full spectrum of the mining lifecycle from production, development and exploration.

Understanding The Uranium Cycle

Most commodities display a cyclical trend; uranium is no exception. However, the uranium cycle is especially pronounced due to rare but disastrous consequences in the nuclear industry. The most recent was the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan. Just before the accident, uranium traded above US$70 per pound, see below. Yet poor public opinion and government closures of nuclear facilities throughout Japan and Germany pushed uranium into a prolonged, decade-long bear market. By late 2016, the commodity traded for just US$20 per pound, a major cyclical low, highlighted red on the chart below.

Historic Chart (Trading Economics)

But this wasn't the first time a uranium bull market ended in disaster. Nuclear expansion occurred throughout the 1970s in Europe and the US, pushing uranium prices to extreme levels. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the spot price reached US$43 per pound in late 1978. After adjusting for inflation, that's equivalent to US$200 per pound! But that would mark a major peak in the 1970s uranium bull cycle.

A few months later, in March 1979, the Three Mile Island accident in Pennsylvania, United States, caused a multi-decade pause across the nuclear industry. This remains the worst nuclear accident in US history. It involved the partial meltdown of a reactor, which released radioactive gases and radioactive iodine into the environment and would prove to be a major setback for the sector. Within days, the uranium bull market was over.

Like Fukushima in 2011, public and government opinion on the nuclear industry turned sour. So, why should uranium investors keep events like this in mind? Unlike other commodities, disaster and the psychological impact have been major catalysts in ending previous boom cycles in uranium. With that in mind, the current boom could run far longer than previous cycles -assuming there's not another major accident. For the moment, uranium trades at around US$82 per pound. As I showed you, adjusted for inflation, that's well below the all-time highs of around US$200 per pound from the late 1970s. So, what factors could drive uranium back to these historic levels?

Factor #1: Emergence of 1970s-like Inflation

Some investors have likened today's economic environment to the highly inflationary period of the 1970s. War, trade embargoes, and rising interest rates placed enormous pressure on industries and households. Today's economy has a smattering of all those things. But what's important is that the 1970s cost-of-living crisis helped drive a massive build-up in the nuclear industry. As you can see from the US EIA data below, permits for new reactors surged in the US (red line), leading to a major ramp-up of nuclear power installations (blue line). At the beginning of the decade, the US had fewer than 20 nuclear power facilities, but by the end of the 1970s, the country had around 75 plants in operation.

Nuclear Installations (US EIA)

Back then, there was undoubtedly a strong argument for Western powers to align with nuclear. As the Office of Nuclear Energy outlines, reactors are a highly efficient means of generating baseload power. In the 1970s, nuclear power was viewed as an ideal solution. Not surprisingly, the commodity fuelling these reactors went skyward. It begs the question: could we see another record high at some point in the 2020s? Drawing parallels from the 1970s, such as war, trade fragmentation and the rising cost of living, certainly sets us on that path.

Factor #2: Problems with Renewables

The shift toward electrification hit a major road bump in 2023. The rising cost of living has put pressure on the relentless move to eliminate fossil fuels and shift to capital-intensive renewables. Renewable energy is also intermittent and subject to daily weather fluctuations. Cloudy, windless days are the Achilles heel of this sector. Nuclear energy has no such concerns. Pound for pound, nuclear energy offers one of the most efficient forms of baseload power. It also doesn't emit carbon dioxide and has a strong safety record in the energy sector. While nuclear holds clear advantages, public opinion will remain a major roadblock. But even here, the tide is shifting.

A recent National Nuclear Energy public opinion survey conducted by Bisconti Research found that more than 75 percent of the US public now supports nuclear energy. Furthermore, approximately 70 percent of its citizens now support the building of additional nuclear power plants across the United States. As you can see, public sentiment rose sharply in the early 2020s and has never been higher. This bodes well for further expansion and subsequent demand for uranium.

Nuclear Sentiment (Bisconti Research)

Factor #3: Energy Demand from Tech

According to a recent IEA report, electricity consumption from data centres, artificial intelligence (AI), and the cryptocurrency sector could double by 2026. Data centres are particularly heavy energy users. In 2022, the IEA estimated that the sector used around 460 terawatt-hours (TWh) globally. That's expected to rise to more than 1,000 TWh by 2026. Accommodating enormous power demand to facilitate tech's expanding foothold in the global economy won't happen with solar panels or wind turbines alone. Meeting tech's vast appetite for power means expanding traditional base-load energy sources. Coal, natural gas, or nuclear. No doubt, each has its pitfalls. Yet, the fact that nuclear power could meet future power needs without resulting in carbon emissions sets it apart as a long-term solution.

Factor #4: Geopolitical Tensions

In May, the US Senate passed an act banning Russian imports of enriched uranium. That put a rocket under uranium stocks in the days following the announcement. But it's important to understand the difference between uranium ore and enriched fuel. According to the World Nuclear Association, nuclear reactors require fuel from uranium 'enriched' in the U-235 isotope. The enrichment process involves several complex steps, such as converting uranium oxide into fluoride, which is then processed as a gas. Given the complexities and political sensitivity of enriching, the facilities available worldwide are limited.

Russia is a major global source, accounting for around one-quarter of the total enriched uranium used in US commercial reactors. While the Biden administration has planned to allocate around $2.2 billion to expand enrichment facilities within the United States, building this capacity will take time. That will undoubtedly pressure existing non-Russian suppliers to boost capacity, setting up the enrichment market for deficits.

US Sources of Enriched Uranium (Visual Capitalist)

Investment Opportunity

On the surface, there's nothing particularly contrarian about investing in uranium. This commodity has surged from just over US$50 per pound in April 2023 to more than US$100 per pound by January 2024.

Trading Economics

But since then, things have cooled. Uranium has pulled back and is now consolidating around US$82 per pound. With the market pulling back, this could offer investors an entry point to build exposure before the next leg up in this bull cycle begins. So, what's the best way to participate? The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) and the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF are probably your two best options for gaining broad exposure. Here's a snapshot of the two funds:

Global X Uranium ETF (URA) Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.75% Dividend Yield 5.60% 3.19% Assets under Management 3.46 billion 1.59 billion 1 Month Avg Volume 2.61M 0.35M 1 Year Performance 27.81% 36.37% Number of Holdings 48 39 Click to enlarge

Correct as of 19 July 2024

On paper, the Global X Uranium ETF appears to be the superior product. It offers a higher yield, more assets under management, better liquidity and a lower expense ratio. For every $10,000 invested in this fund, you'll pay just $69 per annum in fees. The Global X Uranium ETF passively tracks the performance of the Solactive Global Uranium & Nuclear Components Total Return Index. It comprises 48 stocks in uranium mining, refining, and manufacturing parts for the nuclear industry. It offers vertical diversification from mining to downstream enrichment and nuclear generation.

These are all advantages; however, to gain maximum upside from ongoing nuclear adoption, I believe you should invest in the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. This could be the superior product as the uranium market enters a more speculative phase. You see, 67% of the Global X Uranium ETF is exposed to the underlying spot price and producers. On the other hand, the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF offers full leverage to upstream mining and the price of uranium. It also gives investors exposure to small-cap developers and explorers. Approximately 42% of the fund comprises stocks with a market cap below US$2 billion.

Why could that be important? The rally over 2023 has mostly benefitted stocks further up the development lifecycle. For example, the world's largest listed uranium miner, the Canadian-owned Cameco (CCJ), is up around 40% over the last 12 months. Meanwhile, returns amongst many of the explorers have been flat; I believe the juniors offer much more room for growth.

Benefits of a Uranium ETF

Uranium deposits have a broad geographic distribution. But the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF allows you to capture all of it in one neat package. For example, Australia is an important jurisdiction for uranium exploration and finding future reserves, but Canada and Kazakhstan are the global leaders in production. Yet, this is complicated further given Kazakhstan is mostly inaccessible for investors. The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF will give you direct exposure across all these regions, as you can see from the geographic breakdown below:

Sprott Asset Management

The fund is heavily weighted to just two companies, Cameco and Kazatomprom, these two stocks make up around 30% of the overall fund. Here's a full breakdown showing the top 10 largest holdings:

Top 10 Holdings (Sprott Asset Management)

While the fund is heavily concentrated in just two positions, it has strong exposure to speculative juniors. While the individual weightings are small, the overall 'small-cap basket' makes up a sizeable 35.8% of the overall fund. That offers investors exposure to any speculative movements in the uranium market. A heavy weighting toward juniors is unique amongst commodity-mining ETFs. This could be favourable if investment activity shifts from producers to developers and explorers.

Understanding Supply Risks

As I've shown you, demand will be critical in driving up uranium prices over the coming years. Yet, the setup looks far less appealing on the supply side. Several factors could push more yellow cake onto the market over 2024 and beyond; I'll touch on those reasons now.

Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium miner, initially flagged production shortfalls last year due to a lack of sulphuric acid, the leaching agent used in processing uranium ore. That resulted in a 5.1% dip in output over 2023, adding fuel for the uranium bulls that global production shortfalls were coming. Yet, since then, the company has revised production guidance to the upside, with total forecast production set to hit 23.2kt in 2024. But a bigger threat looms as the company looks to end supply cuts from next year. For several years, Kazatomprom restricted output as it attempted to stabilise prices. With the miner lifting restrictions in 2025, there's a risk of supply gluts forming.

Meanwhile, global uranium production will be bolstered further as Cameco, the world's second-largest miner, ramps up its McArthur River operation. This will add a further 6.9kt of uranium to the global feedstock. And according to GlobalData, worldwide uranium production is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030, with output reaching 76.8kt by 2030.

Production Outlook (GlobalData)

However, other less visible risks exist, one of which could come from stockpiled ore sources. As a former geologist, I worked for a copper-gold miner (Barrick), which held significant stockpiles of uranium ore from its copper operation in Lumwana, Zambia. At the time, uranium ore was considered waste; the company stockpiled it in case prices increased. If that happened, the construction of processing facilities would be warranted. From 2008 to 2011, Equinox/Barrick stockpiled over four million tonnes of uranium at the Lumwana copper mine. Given the recent price surge, the merits of processing these stockpiled 'waste' deposits have increased markedly.

Barrick's Lumwana operation is not an outlier; uranium is often embedded in base metal ores, meaning numerous other operations potentially hold stockpiles of uranium ore. So, what impact will that have on global inventories? It's difficult to know as this is not a visible portion of the market. The IAEA estimates uranium produced along with other metals corresponds to about 11% of historical world uranium production. But one thing's certain: any further lift in uranium prices will incentivise more miners to begin processing these by-product stockpiles. That will feed more ore into the global feedstock, potentially putting the brakes on further rises.

Another factor distinguishing uranium from other commodities is the relatively high number of mines under care and maintenance. Given uranium's history of sharp boom-to-bust (coming from nowhere) following nuclear accidents, several former mines have the potential to resume operations with relative ease. Paladin (ASX:PDN) (PDN:CA) is underway with restarting its Langer Heinrich uranium mine in Namibia. This mine is expected to deliver 6 million pounds annually at full production, enough to supply over ten 1,000 megawatt nuclear power plants.

Other mines sitting on C&M include South Australia's Honeymoon operation, see the significant infrastructure below. This was Australia's second operating in-situ recovery uranium mine… The timing was unfortunate; production started alongside the infamous Fukushima disaster in 2011. Operations at Honeymoon were suspended in 2013 due to falling uranium prices. In 2015, Boss Energy (ASX:BOE) (OTCQX:BQSSF) acquired the project, recommissioned the mine and resumed production in early 2024. Another former operating mine is the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi. Its new; see the significant infrastructure owners, Lotus Resources (ASX:LTN) (OTCQX:LTSRF), plan to revamp operations shortly.

Honeymoon uranium project (Boss Resources Limited)

So, why is this a potential threat to the uranium bull market? Fully permitted mines with infrastructure in place means several operations could come online simultaneously, easing any potential supply squeeze driven by demand. Rising production is the enemy of higher commodity prices. That's why I remain cautiously optimistic about the uranium market. Demand looks incredibly attractive, but I fail to see long-term supply problems. For now, investors remain laser-focused on the demand side, but it's important to recognise risks on the supply side.

Conclusion

While it is important to understand these risks, I believe demand will overcome rising supply risks. Investors late to the uranium surge could still gain significant upside, especially if this cycle enters a more speculative phase.

As I've shown you, the 1970s offered a blueprint for what might happen to this market over the coming years. Geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, war, and threats to a stable oil supply in the Middle East loom large. Inflationary threats hide behind many corners of the global economy. As these pressure points drive up the cost of living, they could force governments to take drastic countermeasures. Reducing energy costs will be a major strategy.

Nuclear power is a stable and relatively cheap base-load power source and is a clear winner in this environment. Given previous uranium bull markets have ended abruptly in disaster, we're yet to see how far a bull market could go. I see no point in watching this play out from the side-lines. As long as sentiment holds and more nations pivot toward nuclear adoption, momentum in uranium should continue.