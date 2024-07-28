URNM: Your Ticket For The Next Phase In The Uranium Bull Cycle

Jul. 28, 2024 6:00 AM ETSprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM)
James Cooper profile picture
James Cooper
10 Followers

Summary

  • Uranium market shows potential for growth in current cycle, similar to 1970s boom.
  • Multiple demand drivers including huge energy demand from tech, failure of renewables and geopolitical tensions continue to offer long term strength.
  • Sprott Uranium Miners ETF offers exposure to uranium spot price and mining stocks, presenting an investment opportunity in the current market.

Uranium, radioactive ore on isolated white background, mineral and energy , macro photography

RHJ

Investment Thesis

Analysing what took place in the uranium market over the 1970s suggests there's plenty of room for growth in this current upward cycle. Back then, a cost of living crisis drove governments to adopt cheap energy sources. Nuclear became a

This article was written by

James Cooper profile picture
James Cooper
10 Followers
James Cooper is a former geologist, turned mining analyst, with postgraduate qualifications and has extensive operational and financial experience in the mining industry. James has worked for major and junior companies throughout Australia and Africa, including Barrick Gold, Equinox Minerals and Northern Star. He has been involved with all phases of the mining lifecycle from early stage exploration, development to full-scale production.He's commodity exposure includes gold, copper, rare earths, iron ore, silver and zinc.Now the resident commodities analyst at Fat Tail Investment Research in Melbourne, he brings he’s past experiences to the table offering investors an insiders take into the coming resurgence in resource stocks.He leads the investing group Diggers & Drillers with a focus on mining and exploration stocks. >> Members receive weekly portfolio updates, in-depth analysis on the commodities market, trade alerts, model portfolios, and private access to me.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About URNM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on URNM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URNM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News