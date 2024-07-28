PCF's Rights Offer, Tender Offer, Or Both? What's Going On Here?

Jan-Otto

PCF: Rights Offering, Tender Offer, or Both?

A number of our members have mentioned the High Yield Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF)'s recent Rights Offering announcement, giving shareholders the right to buy additional stock at a below-market price. Although PCF has not been in our model portfolios, I tend to keep an eye on it as it's managed by BullDog Investments, the activist group (similar to SABA) that manages the Special Opportunities Fund (SPE), which we own and has done so well.

PCF's Rights Offering caught my attention because rights offerings are not so much what you expect to see when activists are circling a fund with a high discount, or already running one, like PCF, with its high current discount, recently 14.7%. More often in these situations, we tend to see tender offers, where the fund offers shareholders the right to "tender" (i.e. sell) some of their shares to the fund, usually at a higher-than-market price. The goal of a tender offer is usually to shrink the fund's discount, as described here. A rights offering is the opposite of a tender offer, and is usually intended to expand the size of the fund by selling additional shares to existing shareholders at a below-market price. That is unlikely to have the effect of reducing an existing market discount.

Here are the essential details about PCF's rights offering, lifted and edited a bit from the prospectus linked up above:

"The Rights are non-transferable, may not be purchased or sold, and will not be listed for trading on any exchange. The Rights will expire without residual value at the Expiration Date (August 9th, but could be extended). The Subscription Price per share will be the GREATER of

97% of the average market price per Share for the three trading days ending on the Expiration Date, i.e. a 3% discount from the market price; and 85% of the Net Asset Value (NAV) per Share on the Expiration Date; i.e. a 15% discount from NAV"

Currently PCF shares sell at about $6.55, which is almost a 15% discount from the NAV of $7.70.

The #1 pricing option, 97% of the market price, would be 97% of $6.55, or $6.35. That would be a discount of 17.5% from the NAV of $7.70.

That means if the deal were done today, option #2, which is a discount of "only" 15%, would apply and the shareholders exercising their rights would be able to buy at 85% of the fund's NAV, which today would be $6.55, the same as the current market price. That essentially means that if prices and discounts remain the same from now until the rights exercise date (August 9 or later if extended), then buying by exercising the rights would offer virtually no additional value compared to just buying PCF shares in the market.

When I first read PCF's rights offering terms, I scratched my head a bit (quite a bit, actually) trying to understand them, which is often the case with the pricing formula of rights offerings. But a few things became clear. The 15% discount level appears to be a floor on what the rights offering price would ever be, in that if the discount grows even bigger than it currently is (it's already almost 15%) then pricing option #2 would kick in and limit the price to a 15% discount. So there is no point in exercising the rights if you think the discount might get even bigger and you hope to gain from that.

But suppose the price of the fund starts to increase and the discount shrinks. At some cross-over point, a smaller discount to NAV would mean that 97% of the market price would equal and eventually exceed a market price that was discounted 15% to NAV. What would that smaller discount to NAV be, that 97% of it would equal a 15% discount to NAV? If we can calculate that cross-over point, where the two pricing options were equal, then we'd have a fuller picture of the pricing possibilities, and know the point at which smaller discounts would trigger the #1 option, where the price would be 97% of the market price.

Let's try some basic high school algebra.

First, we'll note that the market price of a fund is 100% minus the percentage discount, times the NAV

So Option 2, the market price represented by a 15% discount from NAV (i.e. 85% of NAV) we will call: 0.85 X NAV

Option 1, is a price of 97% of the market price.

We want to find the percentage discount that results in the crossover point, where a market price multiplied by 97% would equal the same price as that we just labeled ".85 X NAV"; i.e. the percentage discount (Call it "D") that results in the Option 1 price being the same as the price that would apply if Option 2 (the 15% discount) were triggered

So putting it all together, our algebraic formula for solving for the unknown discount "D", is:

.85 X NAV = .97 X (1 - D) X NAV

Solving for "D", first we divide both sides by "NAV", leaving us with

.85 = .97 X (1 - D)

Then we divide both sides by .97, leaving us with

.85/.97 = 1 - D

Or

.876 = 1 - D

Add "D" to each side of the equation:

D + .876 = 1

Subtract .876 from each side of the equation, and we see that

D = 1 - .876

Or, in other words: D = .124, which we'd express as a discount of 12.4%

What does this mean? With the two pricing options, you are always guaranteed at least a 3% discount off the market price.

As we just demonstrated, once the market price reaches a discount of 12.4% off of NAV, then the "Option 1" discount of 3% off the market price brings the market price down to the equivalent of the "Option 2" maximum 15% discount from NAV.

It is clear that with the Rights Offering's pricing formula options 1 and 2, there is no way to obtain a price lower than a 15% discount from NAV. Of course, the price could conceivably go up higher; and the only discount you are guaranteed is a 3% discount off the market price, not off the NAV.

Bottom line, with the fund's shares already selling at almost a 15% discount to NAV, anybody (whether a PCF shareholder or not) can buy all the shares they want on the market, without bothering with the rights offering.

So Why Bother With A Rights Offering? Well, Not So Fast, There's More To The Story!

As we read the rights offering document, we find there's more to this story. The tip-off is right here, in the section of the Rights Offering document that discusses the purposes of the offering:

"Purpose of the Offering

The Board believes that increasing the Shareholder base of the Fund may increase the proportion of Fund Shareholders that actively participate in Shareholder meetings. The Fund’s Shareholder base has become increasingly inactive with respect to participation in Shareholder meetings, culminating in the failure to obtain a quorum to do business at the annual meeting of Fund Shareholders in 2023. The Board believes that, in order to obtain a quorum to do business at any future meeting (special or annual) of the Fund’s Shareholders, the Fund needs to increase the amount of active Shareholders. Without obtaining such a quorum, it will be virtually impossible for the Shareholders to approve any proposals requiring shareholder approval, including entering into the proposed Advisory Agreement and implementing the Investment Changes."

Bulldog Investments, the activist group that now controls this fund, apparently has ideas for how to improve performance and increase the fund's value, including closing the huge 15% discount. But it can't do it if the shareholders, many of whom may have bought their shares prior to Bulldog's takeover of the fund six years ago, fail to participate. So the purpose of this rights offering is to entice enough currently active and aware shareholders to buy more shares, so there will be a potential majority for the actions Bulldog wants to take in the future.

But management seems to know that the rights offering, in and of itself, isn't all that attractive to shareholders, since as we just demonstrated above, anyone (whether a shareholder or not) can buy into the fund on the open market right now and get virtually as good a deal as doing it through the rights offering. And they could do it without all the uncertainty that comes from a rights offering, where you need to commit yourself earlier and the price won't be known until sometime after August 9th.

Where's The Silver Lining?

Fund management gives the game away when they say, in a list of possible risks and adverse consequences, that the plan is to do a tender offer, once this rights offering is finished. It's quite unusual for a fund to do a rights offering to increase shareholdings and then turn around and do a tender offer to buy in shares right afterwards. But we know that activist firms like to do tender offers (read this article and the links to it to understand why), so my assumption is that the real objective here is to do a tender offer, but they can only do it if they get enough new shareholders on board to vote in favor of doing it. Hence the rights offering to bring in enough new shareholders to have sufficient votes to approve a tender offer that will follow the rights offering.

Here's the section that mentions this, sticking it in as the "good news" at the end of a list of possible Rights Offering negatives:

"The Offering:

May dilute the aggregate NAV of Shares owned by Shareholders who do not fully exercise their rights and purchase additional Shares, and such dilution may be substantial;

May substantially dilute the voting power of Shareholders who do not fully exercise their Rights since they will own a smaller proportionate interest in the Fund upon completion of the offering.

May increase the discount at which the Shares trade to NAV if the Subscription Price is less than the NAV;

May cause the discount below NAV at which the Fund’s Shares are currently trading to increase, especially if Rights holders exercising the Rights attempt to sell sizable numbers of Shares immediately after such issuance;

However, this possibility may be mitigated by the Fund’s commitment to conduct the self-tender offer described below."

That last line says it all, in my opinion.

The offering memorandum goes on to say, in another section:

"In addition, the Board intends to authorize a self-tender offer by the Fund to commence after the Special Meeting which will be at a price of at least 98% of NAV for at least (A) 90% of the number of shares issued in the rights offering if all the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved by the Fund’s shareholders, or (B) 60% of the number of shares issued in the rights offering if all of the proposals at the Special meeting are not approved by the Fund’s shareholders."

Putting these two actions together: