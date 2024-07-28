What The Federal Reserve Might Say After The July 2024 Meeting

LD

Last month ahead of the June Federal Reserve meeting, the widely followed indices did not trade at all-time highs. Ahead of the July meeting, the market trades at a crossroads. The Nasdaq (QQQ) and S&P 500 (SPY) touched new highs on July 11 before those indices fell abruptly. Selling sentiment worsened after Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) posted quarterly results last week. The Russell 2000 (IWM) avoided the selling pressure, closing around 1% below its high for the year.

Investors should not dismiss the increase in volatility, in addition to wild stock price swings in 3M (MMM), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), WW International (WW), and DexCom (DXCM). It increases the weight of the Fed’s July statement.

3M earned a daily gain of 22.99% last Friday after beating expectations and raising its outlook.

Data by YCharts

Oversold ahead of its earnings report, BMY stock rose by nearly 11.5% after beating expectations. The firm credited its blood thinner, Eliquis, co-marketed with Pfizer (PFE), for its strong Q2 revenue growth. The firm raised its adjusted EPS guidance for the year to $0.60 - $0.90. This is $0.24 higher than the previous estimate.

Data by YCharts

Above: BMY's stock offered a dividend as high as 6.00% when it traded at $40.00.

Conversely, DexCom plunged by over 40%, which contrasts with the market reacting bullishly to the tamer personal consumption expenditure price index.

Data by YCharts

Above: Markets will punish stock trading at high price-to-earnings ratio if the firm posts weak results.

With last week’s stock market backdrop in mind, what might the Fed say in its statement this week?

Fed Commentary on Core PCE

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely comment that the Core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 0.2% in June. The core PCE trended downward toward its 2.0% target. Disposable personal income rose by 0.2% to $37.7 billion in June. This is comparably lower than the 0.5% increase reported in March and June. It would give the Fed the confidence that wage inflation would not cause sticky inflation.

According to the FedWatch tool, the Fed has a 93.8% probability of keeping the interest rates at the current target rate of 5.25% - 5.50%.

CME FedWatch

Rate Cut in September

The FedWatch tool split the 25bps and 50bps rate cut probability at 88.2% and 11.5%, respectively, in September. The 100% probability of a rate cut is consistent with the central bank's willingness to ease its policy so long as inflation is on the path toward 2.0%.

CME FedWatch

By waiting until September, the Fed has another two months of inflation and job report data to consider.

Fed Commentary on the Stock Market

The Fed will not likely offer subjective commentary on the strength of the bull market. Readers would need to gauge the market’s euphoria by watching the share prices of the most speculative firms. In May, the meme trade in GameStop (GME) caught the market’s attention. By late June, trading volume and volatility faded. Trump Media & Technology (DJT) shares demonstrated the same fading pattern.

The 626% return in Serve Robotics (SERV) might suggest that stock markets still welcome speculation. Serve Robotics, which uses AI in its last mile delivery, posted $0.95 million in revenue in the first quarter. The stock jumped after Nvidia (NVDA) invested over $3.7 million in the firm.

Data by YCharts

This contrasts with fundamentals that justify a stock’s breakout. For example, AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) added another 46.7% to its share price. The firm announced that it completed the first of five commercial satellites for final assembly last week. It is scheduled to ship the satellite to Cape Canaveral on the first week of August.

Data by YCharts

Traders may take advantage of the Fed’s statement and quarterly results from widely followed technology firms this week.

Watch Artificial Intelligence Stocks

On Monday, CEO Jensen Huang and Meta Platforms (META) will give their keynote addresses at the SIGGRAPH Conference. On Tuesday, Microsoft (MSFT) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will post quarterly results. Meta will post quarterly results on the same day the Federal Reserve makes a statement on its interest rate policy at 2:00 p.m.

Unless the Fed reverses its dovish tone, markets will react primarily to the tech firms posting quarterly results this week.

The chances are low that the Fed would cite the strong nonfarm payroll employment, increasing by 206,000 in June as a reason to hold rates in September. This would bring the market’s attention to Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) as they post results on Thursday.

Data by YCharts

Intel (INTC) is an outlier in the earnings week. In the chart above, the stock did not benefit from the boom in AI. Gaudi is not a meaningful growth driver for the firm yet. The near-term problem is that Intel's high-end flagship processors are failing. However, Intel will not recall the 13th and 14th generation CPUs. The firm insists that the failed chips are due to an elevated voltage issue. It believes that a microcode and BIOS update would resolve the stability issues.

Your Takeaway

Investors should not assume that the market’s pullback from mid-July highs is the start of a correction or a bear market. However, they should recognize that mainstream media is increasingly insistent that the Fed would suggest this week that it cut rates in September.

A 25 bps cut in rates would not stimulate the auto or home loan market by much. It would keep rates at relatively elevated levels. This allows monetary policy to slow the economy, which would reduce inflation rates for the rest of the year.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.