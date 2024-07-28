Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Investors have a very busy week ahead of them, and markets could be in for some volatile action as traders will receive the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy decision and earnings reports from behemoths Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).
The Fed is widely anticipated to hold the federal funds rate steady, but Wall Street is also expecting some kind of strong indication that the central bank will begin easing policy in September. Meanwhile, after Tesla (TSLA) and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) disappointed with their results, the numbers from the rest of the "Magnificent 7" will be especially in focus.
Other major companies that will be announcing earnings amid next week's deluge include Intel (INTC), McDonald's (MCD), Merck (MRK), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).
In terms of economic data, attention will be on Friday's all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for July.
Earnings spotlight: Monday, July 29 - McDonald's (MCD), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Welltower (WELL). See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, July 30 - Microsoft (MSFT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Merck (MRK), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Pfizer (PFE), Starbucks (SBUX), and S&P Global (SPGI). See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, July 31 - Meta Platforms (META), Mastercard (MA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Western Digital Corporation (WDC), Arm Holdings (ARM), Boeing (BA), eBay (EBAY), Altria (MO), Marriott International (MAR). See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Thursday, August 1 - Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Intel (INTC), Block (SQ), DoorDash (DASH), Cigna (CI), ConocoPhillips (COP), Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), Roblox (RBLX), and DraftKings (DKNG). See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Friday, August 2 - Church & Dwight (CHD), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM). See the full earnings calendar.
IPO watch: Pershing Square USA Ltd. (PSUS) is expected to price its IPO on July 29 and begin to trade on July 30. The IPO lockup periods expire for blocks of shares of Amer Sports (AS), Alto Neuroscience (ANRO), Fractyl Health (GUTS), and Pixie Dust Technologies (PXDT).
Volatility watch: Options trading volume is elevated on Cipher Mining (CIFR) and SoundHound AI (SOUN). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (ZAPP), Tesla (TSLA), and Power Solutions (OTCPK:PSIX). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Helen of Troy (HELE), HilleVax (HLVX), and Indivior (INDV). Short interest has moved higher on Blue Star Foods (BSFC), Volcon (VLCN), and Guess? (GES).
