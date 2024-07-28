Nidec Corporation (NJDCY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.85K Followers

Nidec Corporation (OTCPK:NJDCY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Akinobu Samura - SVP and CFO
Mitsuya Kishida - President and CEO
Shigenobu Nagamori - Founder and Chairman of the Board

Conference Call Participants

Daiki Takayama - Goldman Sachs
Manabu Akizuki - Nomura Securities
Takayuki Naito - Citigroup Securities

Unidentified Company Representative

Now we would like to start the presentation on Nidec Corporation's performance for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. [Operator Instructions]

Nidec Corporation's representatives to be presenting today's earnings results are as follows: Mr. Mitsuya Kishida, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nidec Corporation; Mr. Akinobu Samura, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company; Mr. Teruaki Urago, General Manager of the Investor Relations Department. That is all.

In today's presentation, Mr. Samura will present an overview of the company's earnings results for the first quarter of first fiscal year 2024. And then, Mr. Kishida will present the company's business strategy going forward. Then the floor will be opened for a question-and-answer session.

Please kindly wait until the end to ask your questions. The meeting is expected to last until 18:00 today.

Now Mr. Samura, please start your presentation.

Akinobu Samura

Thank you. This is Samura speaking. Thank you very much. I would like to talk to you and explain to you about our performance for the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Please turn to Slide 3. Net sales were up 14.8% to JPY 648.2 billion. And this is a record high result for us. Operating profit was up 0.1% to JPY 60.3 billion. It was a slight increase, but this is also once again a record high operating profit.

Operating profit ratio was 9.3%. And this operating profit ratio includes the Nidec PSA eMotors, it's called NPe for

Recommended For You

About NJDCY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NJDCY

Trending Analysis

Trending News