HP: Competent Management And An Uncertain Future

Jul. 28, 2024 7:26 AM ETHP Inc. (HPQ) Stock
Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo profile picture
Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
145 Followers

Summary

  • HPQ's Printing business, along with Poly and HyperX, faces a secular decline, which can significantly affect its future prospects.
  • AIPC may stimulate PC demand, but it faces uncertainty as its use cases remain elusive.
  • HPQ's management, while competent and shareholder value-oriented, is not enough to compensate for its lingering business fundamental problems.
  • Even though HPQ is currently selling at around a 25% discount, it's not enough to offset the risk involved in the business.

Hewlett-Packard

JasonDoiy

Introduction

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), one of the leading US PC Makers, Printers, and Computer Peripherals, is facing a slowdown in revenue growth due to market maturity and secular problems. Even though management is maximizing shareholder value and the price is selling

This article was written by

Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo profile picture
Kevin Anthony D. Arroyo
145 Followers
As a value investor concentrating on companies with long-term growth potential at a reasonable price, I prioritize those undergoing strategic changes. I believe these changes can activate corrective forces that often return the company to a more appropriate valuation, known as mean reversion. My approach centers on analyzing company strategies and competitive advantages and how it will play a factor into its future prospect.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HPQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HPQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HPQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News