JasonDoiy

Introduction

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), one of the leading US PC Makers, Printers, and Computer Peripherals, is facing a slowdown in revenue growth due to market maturity and secular problems. Even though management is maximizing shareholder value and the price is selling at a good discount, it is not enough to offset the lingering fundamental issue the company currently faces. Due to this, I will give HPQ a 'Hold' Rating.

Printing: Maximizing Profits In A Secular Environment

HPQ's core businesses are Personal Systems and Printing. While these businesses provide the company with a reliable source of cash, both face low growth prospects in the coming years. Therefore, to offset this low growth, management is maximizing its profits, especially in the printer segment. This is evident in the comment made by HPQ CEO Enrique Lores about its Printer business at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decision.

I think the - if we think about the role that print plays in the portfolio, as we shared before, from a revenue perspective, it will grow at the rate that the market will grow. Our goal is to grow operating profit dollars. And this is why the reduction of nonprofitable customers, the shift into subscriptions, additional services we're going to be building is going to be so important because this is what will drive us or get us to the goal that we have.

In printing, HPQ used to apply a strategy called 'Razor and Blade,' where they sold printers at a subsidized price, hoping that the customer would buy the higher margin item, which is the printer supplies such as the toner, cartridges, and inks, later on. In 2019, they modified this model by raising the price of printers that can use 3rd party supplies and introduced HP Plus, the HP version of the 'Printer as a Service' subscription. This move allows HPQ to increase customers' Total Lifetime value, enabling them to have a reliable cash inflow—A typical benefit of a subscription software company—and maintain their operating margin of around 16-19%.

HP Inc. Securities Analyst Meeting Presentation - Printer LTV

HPQ forecasts the printing segment will achieve a CAGR of only around 1%; HPQ Printer's current revenue run rate of around $18B will only grow to around $18.6B by 2026.

HP Inc. Securities Analyst Meeting Presentation - Printer Growth Rate & TAM

HPQ's printer business, while attractive margin-wise, faces a secular decline. This decline is due to digitalization, companies emphasizing paperless transactions and processes, and return-to-office mandates; this is evident now as HPQ forecasted that their Printer Home segment will decline at a rate of 2.7% until 2026. This trend will continue as companies and consumers digitalize a significant portion of their operations and day-to-day lives.

As a result, HPQ's management is taking the steps that every management should follow when facing a secular decline in their business. Maximizing their profit, cross-selling or bundling it with their other offerings such as workforce solutions, improving their business productivity through restructuring and automation to maintain a lean structure, and not deluding themselves that throwing money in a declining industry can solve their growth problem.

While it's the right action, maximizing profits also comes with certain risks, such as quality being affected by the company's emphasis on cutting corners when delivering its products or services and predatory anti-consumer practices, which can damage the company's reputation and compound the problem even further.

Poly And HyperX: Uncertain Bets

To offset the slowing growth of HPQ's Personal Systems and Printers, HPQ acquired Poly and HyperX. Both businesses' products complement HPQ's Personal Systems, which allowed HPQ to increase its revenue through cross-selling or bundling. HPQ CEO Enrique Lores highlighted this at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference.

But second, because we also have an opportunity to improve what you are calling attach and selling our PCs with a full configuration for our customers. And whether this is services more, better care packs, better more configuration from the factory, whether this is small peripherals, for gaming for hybrid work. There is a big opportunity for us there, which is aligned to the growth strategies that we have been executing. We clearly see this opportunity to grow in all these categories where our share was low categories are because of hybrid work or gaming are going to grow in the future, and therefore, also, this will help to improve the overall ASP and the overall margin of the category.

While this makes sense, Poly's nice and convenient products fall into the 'Nice-To-Haves' category among IT decision-makers (ITDMs). Even without Poly's solution, there are many other alternative ways or substitutions for company workers to set up Teams or Zoom meetings without much compromise to their productivity. Additionally, trends such as return-to-office mandates oppose HPQ's hope that hybrid work will sustain demand for Poly's products.

Furthermore, Poly's phone and headset business could be affected by the recent AI trend, which could replace people answering phones in call centers. Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT can already respond to text prompts, and it's only a matter of time before they can answer questions using voice prompts. Additionally, Poly's products face many substitutions in the enterprise and consumer space, with smartphones and laptops now commonly used to make or receive calls. These factors significantly impact Poly's business moving forward.

Turning to HyperX, which caters to the gaming market in peripherals such as gaming mice, keyboards, and headsets, a heavily fragmented market where Logitech (LOGI) is the current leader. With products so similar regardless of brand and now being commoditized due to low barriers to entry, the crucial competing factor is collaboration or advertising with famous esports players to reach your target customers. Unfortunately, esports is also experiencing stagnant growth and declining viewership, making it harder for companies such as HyperX and Logitech, among others, to reach their target customers.

Along with its other growth areas, HPQ aims to grow revenue from these bets from $10B to $15B by 2026.

HP Inc. Securities Analyst Meeting Presentation - Growth Areas

Even though these businesses have inherent fundamental business problems on their own, HPQ's emphasis on its purpose as a cross-selling and bundling tool is a smart move. By bundling adjacent or complementary products such as HyperX into their core PC, HPQ can create an illusion for the buyer that they are getting a better deal, which increases revenue for both groups.

AIPC: The Revitalization Of The PC Market

In an industry such as Personal Computers, one of the constant challenges PC makers face is 'What factor can stimulate PC demand?'

Intel's PC TAM and Platform Roadmap Presentation

These factors can come from outside of the industry, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated the PC refresh rate and increased the installed base due to people working from home, benefitting PC makers like HPQ; they reached record-high revenue during the pandemic. Afterward, a semiconductor glut followed, plunging the revenue and earnings of everyone involved in the PC industry, from suppliers of chips and components to PC makers.

With demand and supply returning to normal, PC makers are once again at an inflection point, asking the same question: "What's the next factor that can stimulate PC demand?" They got their answer: AI.

Recent initiatives by Microsoft and other software vendors to push some of the processing of AI Workloads from the cloud to the edge are prompting chipmakers such as Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), and Qualcomm (QCOM) to embed AI accelerators or NPUs into their System-on-Chips (SOCs) to accommodate the potential workloads software vendors may do locally in the future. Along with every tech executive mentioning 'AI' in each of their sentences, it gave PC makers the signal to jump the hype.

While this may stimulate PC demand in the long term, AI use cases for PCs remain elusive in the short term. Thus, even with AI PC being a tailwind for the PC market, market research firms such as IDC forecast that PC shipments will grow at a CAGR of only around 2.4%. While these may sound bad, take note that this forecast is about shipments and not revenue. PC makers can grow beyond that if they can increase their average-selling-price or ASP, which is what HPQ is trying to do with AI PC. HPQ Personal System President Alex Cho discusses AI PCs potential to increase ASP in their presentation at Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Great question. I've heard that question before, including earlier in the day. I think it's good to get our arms around it. So first, we see the value of these devices because they deliver meaningful value. We expect that in three years, 40% to 60% of PC shipments will be AI PCs. That's a pretty big penetration rate for your question of these devices. Secondly, we said that the contribution of that will increase ASPs, 5% to 10%.

While this may sound good, I remain skeptical. In its current form, AI PC can only filter unwanted sounds, generate text-graphical photos, and run local LLMs. Furthermore, some of the workloads done by NPUs still require connection to the cloud to do tasks like validation or expedite workloads that local NPUs couldn't do on their own. Given this reality, consumers remain hesitant to pay premium prices for PCs with AI capabilities. But there's a reason to be optimistic despite these challenges; sustaining innovation will eventually overcome these problems, and further use cases will be invented down the road. I see future use cases such as end-users asking their AI PC, which is running a local LLM, to generate updated data and present it in an easy-to-understand graphical representation. The AI PC could then retrieve the data from the in-house servers running Retrieval Augmented Generation ('RAG'), which is tasked to keep the data being fed to the AI PC constantly updated. While what I see in the future may totally or partially diverge from what will happen in reality, it is important that we acknowledge the potential of AI PC as a technology.

Shareholder Oriented Management

Even though HPQ faces fundamental business problems, that's not the case for its management, which is one of the best shareholder value-oriented management I've seen thus far. Their capital allocation strategy deserves nothing but admiration among value investors.

Faced with a secular problem, instead of undertaking ventures that have the potential to destroy shareholder value, HPQ's management is maximizing not just its profit but also shareholder value creation by returning 100% of its cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends while keeping its options open for opportunistic acquisitions or growth. HPQ CEO Enrique Lores reiterated their commitment to returning cash to shareholders when no opportunity exists.

This is why the growth businesses are so important, because this is where we think along -- big part of the future of the company -- or the future growth of the company is going to come from. And that's a reason for us to believe that the company value will continue to grow. And to close, we have also demonstrated that we are an investor-friendly company. We returned 100% of our free cash flow to investors unless better opportunity show up, we have done that, and we will continue to do that. As far as our leverage ratio is within the guidelines that we have provided.

The usual management in these situations will diversify into unrelated businesses through damaging and expensive mergers and acquisitions in their quest for growth to impress Wall Street and hoard cash for that one big bet that can turn things around. Thus, destroying shareholder value in the process.

Their capital allocation priorities significantly reduced the outstanding shares from around 1.5B in 2019 to less than 980M in 2024 while also paying around $29B to shareholders in dividends.

HP Inc. Securities Analyst Meeting Presentation - Capital Allocation

I believe these management traits drew Warren Buffett to invest in this company. Unfortunately, the economics of a great company that Warren loves aren't just there for HPQ, so he decided to reduce his stake in it.

Valuation

HPQ's management forecast that the business will only grow at a range of 2-4%. We will use the midpoint in our discounted cash flow model to determine HPQ's intrinsic value

Author's Compilation - Assumptions

Moreover, HPQ's management also states that its strategy, 'A Future Ready, ' will offset this slow growth through improved operating margin.

To be conservative, I will use an 8% EBIT margin in my assumptions, which is reasonable considering they're already near 7.5% on their recent GAAP earnings.

As for CAPEX, since 2016, after the split-up, HPQ's CAPEX intensity percentage—Revenue divided by CAPEX—has averaged around 1%. Since management is now focusing on increasing their operating margin faster than revenue growth, we can assume that they won't partake in any heavy capital expenditures moving forward, which can significantly affect their operating margin due to increased depreciation. Thus, we will use their average historical CAPEX intensity in our assumptions.

Author's Compilation - Intrinsic Value

With an intrinsic value of around $48.47 per share, it is currently undervalued by around 25%, which isn't enough to compensate for its lingering business fundamental problems.

Conclusion

Warren Buffett requires two qualities in a business before he invests in it: trustworthy and competent management and favorable business economics that can withstand the test of time and competition. Even though HPQ's management met one of his criteria, it isn't enough to offset the uncertainty the business currently faces. To end this article, I will quote Warren Buffett, who describes perfectly HPQ right now. 'Time is the friend of the wonderful business, the enemy of the mediocre.' While HPQ still has years of relevancy, as it stands now, the company will head towards irrelevancy if things don't change or if they don't strategically reposition the company.