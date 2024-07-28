aeduard

The Q2 earnings season for the precious metals sector is finally underway, and the silver producers are set to start reporting their results next month. Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is one silver producer that provided more detail into its upcoming Q2 results and saw a busier Q2 than its peers, including the retirement of the company's previous CEO. Hecla's Board Chair, Catherine Boggs, moving into the position of Interim President & CEO while the company looks for a new CEO.

In this update, we'll dig into the preliminary Q2 results, recent developments, and how Hecla's valuation stacks up to its precious metals producer peers.

Greens Creek Operations - Hecla Mining

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted. GEOs = gold-equivalent ounces. AISC = all-in sustaining costs.

Hecla Q2 Production Results

Hecla Mining (“Hecla”) released its preliminary Q2-24 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~4.46 million ounces of silver and 37,300 ounces of gold. This translated to a 16% increase in silver production year-over-year and a 6% increase in gold production, with silver output helped by the steady ramp-up at Keno Hill over the past year. Unfortunately, this has yet to translate to growth in gold-equivalent production per share, with the 2018 Klondex acquisition not panning out as expected. In fact, gold-equivalent production per share (gold and silver at constant 85/1 ratio) is down nearly 50% from 2017 to 2024.

Hecla Quarterly Gold & Silver Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Hecla Annual GEOs Produced, Shares Outstanding & GEOs Produced Per Share Held (x100,000 For Scale) - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

As stated in past updates, if a producer is not growing or at least mostly holding the line on per share metrics, one is typically better off just holding the metal. This is because the same erosion of purchasing power that precious metals investors are trying to avoid by increasing their exposure to precious metals/precious metals stocks is often being offset by holding companies with consistently declining per share metrics, evidenced by the fact that an investor in Hecla had to increase their share position by over 80% from the end of 2017 to 2024 just to have exposure to the same amount of gold and silver production per annum (*).

(*) Hecla's annual GEO production has declined over 10% in the 2017-2024 period while shares rose from ~400 million to ~630 million. For those holding physical silver instead, they've retained 100% exposure to the metal because they have not seen a 45% decline in exposure to the same metals purchased due to constant share dilution. (*)

Hecla Quarterly Silver Production by Mine - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Digging into the results a little closer, Hecla put up decent numbers overall, even if this hasn’t translated to higher production per share over the past decade. This was evident across all four of its operations in Q2 and while the Keno Hill ramp-up has taken much longer than expected (new #4 mine), the increase in throughput to 406 tons per day in Q2 was certainly a nice step in the right direction. Just as importantly, at Hecla’s much larger silver-lead-zinc mine, Lucky Friday, average daily throughput came in at a record of 1,181 tons per day, just shy of the 1,200 TPD target set last year.

Lucky Friday Quarterly Silver Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Unfortunately, Hecla lapped tough comps at Greens Creek, where production dipped year-over-year (Q2-24 vs. Q2-23) by 5% for silver and 14% for gold. However, Hecla still put together a decent performance here with production of ~2.24 million ounces of silver and ~14,100 ounces of gold in Q2-24 at this ~10 million ounce per annum silver asset. And while grades at Greens Creek have declined since the acquisition (in addition to significantly declining base metals grades), Hecla has done an excellent job increasing throughput to maintain production levels as it currently works to sustain ~2,500 TPD throughput rates.

Hecla Mining Greens Creek Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart Greens Creek Annual Gold Reserves, Silver Reserves & Silver Grade (OZ/Ton) - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Finally at its two smallest operations, Casa Berardi saw 23% higher gold production year-over-year at ~23,200 ounces, and while these are high-cost ounces (Q1-24 AISC: $1,899.oz), the recent gold price strength has certainly helped to make this transition period for the mine more profitable. As for Keno Hill, production came in at ~900,400 ounces, a nearly 5-fold increase from ~184,300 ounces in Q1-23 as Hecla after had just acquired the asset and a material improvement from Q1-24 (~646,300 ounces). Higher production in Q2-24 was driven by higher throughput (406 TPD vs. 330 TPD) and higher grades (25.1 oz/ton silver) vs. lower grade ore being processed during the ramp-up (17.1 oz/ton silver).

Hecla's production was mostly in line with my expectations for Q2-24 and while it's well on track to meet its gold production guidance (78,400 ounces in H2 vs. 127,000 ounce guidance midpoint), it will need a stronger H2 to meet silver production guidance. This is because it's sitting just shy of 7.9 million ounces of silver, or ~46.5% of its 17.0 million ounce guidance. That said, I think the market will be far more focused on the surge in revenue and margins in the upcoming Q2-24 results, with AISC margins likely to increase to $14.00/oz or better, translating to a 16%+ increase year-over-year (Q2-23: $12.04/oz).

Hecla Quarterly AISC & AISC Margins - Company Filings, Author's Chart Hecla Annual Free Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

This significant margin improvement is stemming from not only higher gold prices from a by-product standpoint, but also a sharp rally in zinc/lead prices that lasted through most of Q2. The rally in both base metals has since fizzled out, but gold's strength has persisted, with Hecla set to swing back into positive territory from a free cash flow standpoint this year, with further upside into 2025 on the back of higher production and assuming metals prices can hold on to most of their recent gains.

Recent Developments

As for recent developments, the most significant was the retirement of its CEO who has now been replaced by its current Board Chair, Catherine Boggs as Interim President & CEO. Following this announcement, Hecla noted that the recent retirement of Hecla's former CEO had triggered the voluntary dismissal of the "bad actor" lawsuit against the Montana Department of Environmental Quality [MEDQ] filed by environmental groups and tribes. The claims and ongoing battle to block development of Rock Creek and Montanore in northwestern Montana are related to Hecla's former CEO's involvement with Pegasus Gold as its CFO (Zortman-Landusky mines in Montana) which defaulted on reclamation obligations after going into bankruptcy.

Essentially, the "bad actor" law is meant to prevent individuals or companies from being allowed to develop new mines if they haven't done proper reclamation in the past. While the dismissal of the lawsuit certainly doesn't hurt the outlook for its Libby Exploration Project which is home to ~760,000 tons of copper and ~180 million ounces of silver in the inferred category (Hecla acquired Montanore in 2016 in the Mines Management acquisition), it's still very early to start assigning much value to this asset.

As for negative developments, the outlook for Yukon permitting and exploration isn't going to get any easier after a disastrous incident at Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Hecla has obviously bet big on this jurisdiction with its acquisition of ATAC Resources (Rackla Property) and Alexco Resources (Keno Hill Mine) which sit just east of the Eagle Mine. Fortunately for Hecla, its Keno Hill Mine is permitted, and it's a very different mine from Eagle being a small footprint, narrow-vein, high-grade underground polymetallic mine vs. Victoria's Eagle Mine as a high-volume, low-grade, heap-leach mine. Additionally, Hecla is not far advanced yet on either its Rau (Tiger deposit) or Nadaleen (Osiris deposit) so any delays shouldn't impact Hecla's timeline there.

Victoria Gold Eagle Mine & Rackla Property & Keno Hill Mine - ATAC Resources Presentation

Besides, Hecla's is not getting any real credit for its Yukon exploration assets in its valuation today, so I can't see Hecla getting penalized on a guilty by proximity basis on assets that weren't factored into its valuation before the incident.

Finally, as for Hecla's share count, the company saw its share count increase to ~627 million shares with ~249,000 shares issued at US$4.44 during the quarter. These share sales added to ~14.5 million shares that have been issued through its ATM over the past two years, and this has not helped with trying to grow per share metrics. The good news is that we should see a significant increase in free cash flow over the remainder of the year, so Hecla can finally start improving its balance sheet from its current position of ~$590 million in net debt.

Valuation

Based on ~627 million shares and a share price of US$5.80, Hecla trades at a market cap of ~$3.64 billion and an enterprise value of ~$4.22 billion. This continues to make Hecla one of the highest capitalization names in the sub 500,000 ounce producer space (gold-equivalent basis) with it trading at a significant premium to gold-only peers in top-ranked jurisdictions like Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCQX:WDOFF) and Alamos Gold (AGI). And while a premium is deserved for a diversified and Tier-1 jurisdiction producer like Hecla given the lack of alternatives (growing silver production in top-ranked jurisdictions), this premium multiple makes it difficult to justify owning Hecla relative to some of its peers from an investment standpoint.

Hecla Mining Historical Cash Flow Multiple - FASTGraphs.com

So, what's a fair value for the stock?

Using what I believe to be fair multiples of 13.0x cash flow and 1.3x P/NAV and a 65/35 weighting to P/NAV vs. P/CF, I see an updated fair value for Hecla of US$6.80. This fair value estimate points to a 17% upside from current levels, which does not offer a significant enough margin of safety to justify entering new positions. That said, if Hecla were to trade in line with its historical average (~16x cash flow) where it has in past bull moves, the stock could trader close to US$8.00 per share. Hence, while HL's updated low-risk buy zone comes in at US$4.80 or lower, it's quite possible that the stock could find a floor near US$5.00 going forward with it being of the few options to add silver exposure without sacrificing on jurisdiction like Endeavour Silver (EXK) or owning single-asset names like MAG Silver (MAG).

Although some investors may prefer to pay up for Hecla here at over 1.30x P/NAV and over 20x FY2025 EV/FCF estimates, I think the more attractive opportunity today is Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM). This is because investors can get ~35% exposure to silver (~41% in Q2-24) through Triple Flag but in a far more diversified and lower-risk business model (32 producing assets vs. Hecla's 4 producing assets in royalty/streaming model) and at a dirt-cheap valuation from a relative value standpoint. In fact, Triple Flag trades at just over 1.1x P/NAV today (HL: ~1.3x) and just ~15x FY2025 EV/FCF estimates (HL: ~22x), offering silver exposure at dramatically lower multiples than Hecla.

Triple Flag 2023 Revenue Breakdown - Triple Flag 2023 Annual Report

Triple Flag Annual GEO Sales & Cash Flow - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Hence, if I were anxious to add silver exposure today, I see TFPM as the far superior option of the two.

Summary

Hecla had a decent quarter in Q2 and is set to see a significant increase in margins in its upcoming Q2 results. This recent strength in the silver price is convenient timing as the company works to ramp up silver production at Keno Hill and Lucky Friday and from a jurisdictional/concentration risk standpoint, Hecla is certainly a top-10 name in the precious metals space. That said, while Hecla might be cheap relative to higher-risk and lower-margin producers like First Majestic Silver (AG) investors paying Hecla's multiple today (~22x 2025 EV/FCF estimates), silver exposure is available at lower multiples in a lower-risk vehicle with a strong track record of per share growth investing in Triple Flag.

To summarize, while I think Hecla is one of the better ways to get silver exposure in general, I see Triple Flag is the far superior option today from a risk-adjusted and overall standpoint with regard to gaining exposure to silver.