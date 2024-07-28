Sinenkiy/iStock via Getty Images

Since I last wrote about the real estate investment trust [REIT] Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSE:BHM) in October last year, its price is up by an impressive 45%. Not only is this rise notable in its own right, it also stands out when compared with the real estate sector as such. This is evident from the fact that the increase is more than double that for the S&P 500 Real Estate Index over this time, of 21.8%.

Further, the rise is despite the fact that it wasn't entirely in a positive place at that time. To be fair, it had seen robust revenue growth in 2022 and the first half of 2023 (H1 2023) and there was significant growth potential for its target markets, like the Sun Belt region. However, the fact that it's not dividend paying and not all its market multiples were competitive either, made it less attractive from a stock perspective.

Why did the price rise?

This leads to the question - what made the stock rise as much as it did? There are two distinct reasons. The first is the improvement in the fortunes for the real estate sector as such, particularly in the last two months of 2023, which saw the real estate index gain 25%. BHM also saw a rise during this time, only to meet with a correction in early 2024. By mid-February, the stock was up by just 3.3% from October 2023.

In March, however, the stock saw another uptick, however, and this time in a more sustained way. This brings me to the second reason, which is the company's full year 2023 results. The company's numbers, released in around mid-March, saw a continued strong revenue growth of 20.3%.

After an initial pullback on their release, the stock had made significant gains and by the start of April, rising by over 16% since the financial update. As it happens, the full year figures resulted in then better placed market multiples. For example, the price-to-core funds from operations at 8.24x, made it competitive compared with peers, and is also far lower than the current figures, which are discussed more in detail later.

Financial developments

Interestingly, the stock has stayed at elevated levels even after the release of the much weaker results for the first quarter of 2024 (Q1 2024) in May. Revenue growth halved from the full-year 2023, slowing down to a 10.2% year-on-year (YoY). This slowing down is explained by two factors:

The average rent per unit occupied rose by 3.8% YoY in Q1 2024 compared with a much higher 8.4% YoY increase in the full year 2023.

The average occupancy increased by 30 basis points to 94.5% compared with 200 basis points rise in 2023 to 94.4%. Note that even though the occupancy rate is actually trivially higher now compared with that in 2023, when considering growth rates, it's the change that matters. And that change hasn't been as substantial.

Source: Bluerock Home Trust Source: Bluerock Home Trust

The company’s preferred non-GAAP measure of net operating income grew by 3.1% YoY to USD 5.75 million (see table above). This number, too, has seen a dramatic slowdown in growth from the 23.4% in 2023. However, the net operating margin still remains exceptionally robust at 51.5%, even as it has corrected from the 53.1% in 2023.

BHM also remained loss making, though here there was an improvement in trend. After seeing a 4.5x increase in loss in 2023, the number has come off by 33.7% YoY in Q1 2024. In sum, there's some softening in the overall performance for BHM.

Outlook and market multiples

Next, to assess how the stock is placed now, two distinct market multiples are considered. The first is the trailing twelve months [TTM] price-to-funds from operations [P/FFO]. At 84x, it’s a significant rise from the 25.3x level it was at the last I checked.

It also continues to be higher than the biggest listed single-family rental REIT, Invitation Homes (INVH) at 18.6x and its other peer UMH Properties (UMH) at 20.1x, both of which have risen significantly in their own right.

However, the second market multiple, the TTM price-to-rental revenue ratio (P/RR) is better placed at 1.78x compared to the corresponding ratio of 8.39x for INVH and 6.39x for UMH.

To get a better perspective on what could be ahead for the stocks, estimate for the corresponding forward multiples are also made, following from projections for the company’s financials for 2024. Three assumptions are made for the financial estimates:

Revenue growth is assumed to grow at the same rate of 10.2% as seen in Q1, 2024.

The ratio of FFO to revenue is also expected to stay the same at 2.6% as in Q1 2024.

Similarly, rental revenue is expected to bring in the bulk of the total revenues, of 96.2%, as in Q1 as well.

This results in a total revenue of USD 45.3 million, FFO of USD 1.16 million and rental revenue of USD 43.6 million. The forward P/FFO increases to a sky high 198x. To be fair, if we consider the core FFO instead, the ratio improves significantly to 18.9x. But even then, it's not significantly different from the TTM P/FFO ratios for peers (their forward ratios are unavailable). BHM's forward P/RR also increases to 5.28x, closer to peers' TTM figures.

Essentially, the market multiples continue to indicate that it can't be taken for granted that BHM can continue to rise.

What next?

With the company's robust 2023 results, it's understandable why the stock rose. However, after the release of its Q1 2024 numbers, it's getting harder to justify its sustained levels.

This is particularly so as the company still doesn't pay out a dividend, which can make all the difference. For example, while BHM's price return year-to-date at 15.4% is higher than that for UHM's at 9.2%, the total return for UHM is actually slightly higher at 15.5%, which is contributed to by dividends.

This can change. The start of the rate cut cycle might lead to a rally in real estate stocks as such, resulting in sustained price rise for BHM. And also, if the numbers pick up in its upcoming results in early August, there could be a case for further price uptick. But that remains to be seen. Especially after the slowing down in revenue growth in Q1 2024. For this reason, I'm retaining a Hold on BHM.