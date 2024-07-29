PM Images

Many investors thought the tobacco trade went up in smoke as shares of the largest tobacco companies retraced while the broad market rallied. British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) didn't escape this fate as -39.57% of their share value was erased from February 17th, 2022, to April 15th, 2024, falling from $47.18 to $28.51. On the way down, I continuously said that profitability matters and that, eventually, the trend will reverse. Since the end of June, shares of BTI have increased by 13.68% and are up 20.04% in 2024. It's been a long road for shareholders of BTI as the narrative about the tobacco industry overshadowed their profitability and the income being generated by the dividend. BTI delivered strong Q2 earnings as they reaffirmed their 2024 fiscal year outlook. I believe shares of BTI have found a bottom just below $30, and I think its value proposition of trading at less than 8 times earnings and yielding 8.45% will propel shares higher in the back half of 2024. Tobacco companies aren't fading away into the night, and for investors who don't mind investing in the sector, there is a lot of value left unlocked by investing in BTI over the next several years.

At the beginning of April, I wrote an article on BTI (can be read here) and I discussed why I believed there was a big opportunity investing in BTI rather than shares continuing to be a value trap. Since then, shares of BTI have increased by 16.81% compared to the S&P 500, which has appreciated by 4.10%. When BTI's dividend is taken into account, the total return over this period is 19.62%. Shares of BTI are up by 20.04% in the year, but they are still relatively in the red as they are still $12 off their 5-year highs and in the red over the past 5-years. I think there is an opportunity in value companies with quality profitability. I also believe that the stigma around the tobacco industry is lightening up a bit, and more investors care about the numbers than anything else. BTI is delivering on its objectives and generating large amounts of FCF. I am very bullish on BTI, and I think locking in the yield, as it exceeds 8%, will be looked at as a great move next year.

Risks to investing in BTI

All investments have risk, but investing in BTI comes with additional risk factors. While tobacco products have existed for centuries, health concerns related to smoking have been on the rise for the past several decades. The tobacco industry faces regulatory challenges, and a difficult narrative. Many individuals know someone whose health has been impacted by tobacco, and that could negatively impact BTI's future sales. New taxes could be implemented on tobacco products, and additional restrictions to where they are sold. Investing in tobacco companies has been an uphill battle, and the risk factors are not likely to disappear. While BTI generates strong profitability, more consumers could stop using tobacco products in the future, and their margins could be impacted by new regulations and potential future lawsuits. Anyone who is interested in investing in BTI should consider these additional risk factors because while I am bullish on BTI, there are many potential obstacles in their path.

BTI sent a message as their profitability continues to be strong

BTI has a robust portfolio of products and for those that are familiar with the tobacco industry, some of its brands may surprise you. In the traditional cigarette space, BTI owns Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Lucky Strike, and Dunhill. BTI is diversifying its revenue mix as it transitions to a smokeless future through oral products, vapor, and heated tobacco. BTI owns Grizzly and Velo in the oral space, has glo in heated tobacco, and Vuse in the vapor category. BTI has added 1.4 million consumers to their smokeless brands in q2, which brought their smokeless consumers to 26.4 million. There is now 17.9% of BTI's revenue mix being generated from smokeless products, which has been up 1.4% since the close of 2023. BTI recently gained authorization to market its Vuse Alto device and tobacco flavor consumables in the United States, which it expects will help improve its performance over the next several years.

I see BTI as an undervalued company based on its financials. Everyone has an opinion, and regardless of who ends up being correct, the numbers are the numbers. BTI has a strong balance sheet with $4.17 billion in cash on hand with an additional $700 million in trading asset securities. BTI also has $2.59 billion in long-term investments on the balance sheet. There is $46.89 billion in long-term debt, with $5.18 billion maturing over the next 12-months. BTI is in a strong cash position where minimal amounts of their free cash flow (FCF) would need to be utilized to meet their upcoming debt obligations. BTI's balance sheet is healthy, and the combination of its cash position and profitability should reduce any hesitations about maturing its upcoming debt.

BTI operates an extremely profitable and high-margin business. In Q2, BTI generated $7.8 billion in revenue and drove $6.43 billion in gross profit from its sales. BTI has a gross profit margin of 82.46%, which is what I would expect from a SaaS company, not a tobacco company. BTI delivered $3.72 billion in EBITDA, which is a 47.66% margin. Almost half of their sales are what I consider the first line of profitability, and that's a high margin to utilize for taxes, depreciation, and other items. BTI generated an operating margin of 34.54% and produced $2.84 billion in net income during Q2, placing its profit margin at 36.4%. No matter what anyone's opinion about the tobacco sector is, the facts are that after all the litigation and regulation, BTI is still generating almost $1 billion per month in pure profits and exceeds $1 billion per month in EBITDA. This is a high-margin business that allows BTI to reward shareholders with large dividends and buybacks. I think the market is going to start looking for value companies, and it's hard to deny BTI's numbers.

On a trailing twelve-month (TTM) basis, BTI has generated $15.99 billion in EBITDA. This places their net debt to EBITDA ratio at 2.67x. This is an additional reason why investors and the market should feel confident about BTI's financials going forward. A lot of capital is generated that can be used for dividends and buybacks after the debt maturities are taken care of. From a leverage and value perspective, I am bullish on BTI and think the transition to smokeless products will help it maintain a competitive advantage and deliver future profitability to shareholders.

I think there is a lot of value to be unlocked in shares of BTI

BTI has 2.22 billion shares outstanding, and is expected to generate $4.86 of EPS in 2024. They would amount to $10.8 billion in earnings from operations in the 2024 fiscal year. BTI is currently paying a dividend of $2.97 per share which is 61.11% of their projected EPS. After paying out $6.6 billion in dividends, assuming no additional buybacks are conducted, BTI would still have $4.2 billion in profitability retained from 2024's earnings. In the first half of 2024, BTI repurchased 15.19 million shares, and in the earnings call, BTI's management discussed how they are committed to a sustainable share buyback program. They are expecting to allocate GBP700 million in 2024 and GBP900 in 2025, which is the equivalent of $901.04 million in 2024 and $1.16 billion in 2025. This would still leave BTI with $3.3 billion in retained earnings for 2023, which would allow it to repurchase additional commercial paper and continue deleveraging the company.

BTI may be a low-growth company, but investors are able to purchase shares at less than 8 times earnings. Over the next 2 years, BTI is expected to grow its earnings by 5.35%, so there is some growth on the horizon, but the real story is the value opportunity. BTI is trading at 7.23 times 2024 earnings and 6.87 times 2026 earnings. When I look at Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) this is extremely inexpensive. I don't believe that MO or BTI should trade for earnings under 10 times and that the market is mispricing them based on investor sentiment and emotions rather than raw numbers. If value becomes more popular and a rotation into the broad market occurs, I think that BTI could be at the top of the list, considering its dividend yield is higher than its forward P/E. Ultimately, I think there is a lot of value to be unlocked, and investors are getting a large dividend yield that goes along with the value opportunity.

Conclusion

BTI just delivered another quarter of strong profitability, operating at a gross profit margin exceeding 82% and a profit margin exceeding 36%. I think the tobacco industry has been penalized for too long, and BTI's recent pop in shares could be the beginning of a sustainable rally. The facts are that BTI is utilizing its cash to pay a dividend that exceeds an 8% yield, repurchase shares, and invest for a transition to smokeless products. Debt isn't the liability some make it out to be, and paying less than 8 times 2024 earnings and getting a dividend that exceeds an 8% yield is a value proposition I want to take advantage of. I think shares of BTI are undervalued and will continue to appreciate throughout 2024.