Daniel Grizelj

Overview

This has to be the absolute best time to be a dividend or income focused investor in modern history. There is such an abundance of high yielding covered call ETFs available to investors now. Despite new funds appearing left and right, there are very few that have two decades worth of consistent performance. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) is one of the outliers when it comes to covered call ETFs because of its long history of performance and continued distributions. The fund has an inception dating back to 2007 and operates as a closed end fund that prioritizes delivering regular distributions through the use of its option strategies.

We can see that the price of QQQX has only moved upward by 20% since the fund's inception date. While some investors may be displeased by the lack of capital appreciation, I actually think that the steady price movement is a huge positive. Income investors such as retirees, typically do not care about capital appreciation. Instead, these investors are just looking for a reliable place to stack cash that can earn them a generous yield without the need to actively management an investment position. We can see that the total return of QQQX is over 415% through the same time period. This can be attributed to the ongoing sustainability of the distribution yield of 7%.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, I believe that QQQX is trading at a very attractive price level at the moment. This presents us the opportunity to accumulate shares at a cheaper price level and get more bang for our buck in terms of yield and upside potential. For context, this is perhaps one of the most attractive discount to NAV opportunities that have been presented over the last decade. QQQX is managed by Nuveen Asset Management and carries an annual expense ratio of 0.91%. This can be broken down as management fees at 0.83% and other expenses accounting for the remaining 0.08%.

Strategy Downside

What makes QQQX unique is the inclusion of an option strategy here. This option strategy is used as a way to boost the amount of income that can be generated from holdings within. The most recent prospectus describes how QQQX sells call options against anywhere between the range of 35% to 75% of their total portfolio. The call options average a weighted days to expiration of about 21 days. While the call options are great for generating income, the major downside is that the upside price movement is capped during bull markets.

Data by YCharts

When comparing the price performance of QQQX against the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), we can see that QQQX significantly underperforms. The option strategy effectively caps the upside price potential here because the upside is only limited to whatever the strike price sits at. For example, lets imagine that QQQX implements a covered call on an underlying asset at $100 a share. If the underlying asset's price moves up to $110 per share, the $10 difference in appreciation would not be captured by QQQX because the options would be executed at the $100 strike price.

For this reason, I expect QQQX to consistently underperform QQQ over the long term in capital appreciation. However, this isn't necessarily the end of the world. QQQX still has some utility for income focused investors that don't necessarily care about keeping up with the overall market trend. For instance, retired investors may only desire a reliable source of income from a diversified set of holdings and QQQX delivers just that.

Holdings

A part of the fund's strategy is to maintain a diverse set of exposure that can achieve an attractive total return while offering less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund invests in US equities and has total managed assets amounting to $1.3B. There are about 277 individual holdings within the fund and the majority of these positions are within large cap companies. Large caps make up 98.81% of the total weighting. Since the fund looks like mirror the Nasdaq 100 index, it comes as no surprise that QQQX is mostly comprised of technology focused companies.

We can see that technology stocks account for about 52% of the total weight. This is followed by communications and consumer cyclical exposure, making up 16.7% and 12.6% respectively. More specifically, this technology sector focuses around some exposure to semiconductors, software, and technology hardware.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the top five holdings reveals that Microsoft (MSFT) is the largest position within, accounting for 11.3% of the portfolio. Apple (AAPL) closely follows by accounting for 11% of the portfolio. The top five holdings account for about 40.5% of QQQX's total fund. While this breakdown may help with future price appreciation and the income generated due to the high volatility of these holdings, there are some downsides as well. Being largely tech focused means that the portfolio of QQQX could be heavily impacted during bear markets for the tech sector.

QQQX Fact Sheet

I love the fact that you are still maintaining exposure to some of the most innovative and largest companies in the world with QQQX. The higher level of income received from QQQX may also be utilized as a hedge against bear markets in the sector.

Valuation

Something that caught my eye was the fact that QQQX trades at such an attractive value at the moment. QQQX still hasn't recovered back to its prior highs of 2021 but since QQQX operates as a closed end fund, the price can vary from the value of the underlying assets. Taking a look at the decade long chart of the historical relationship between price and NAV, we can see that the price trades at a current discount to NAV of 9.5%.

The price has only reached this discount level one other time over the last ten year period back in 2016. Just for reference, QQQX's price traded at an average discount to NAV of only 0.6% over the last three year period. Therefore, I believe this is a once in a decade opportunity to accumulate shares at these levels.

CEF Data

I believe that the future of tech will be bright. We have huge demand for things like AI (artificial intelligence). For example, AI is estimated to drive a 160% increase in data power center demand. We've seen the major strides in progress with AI that companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT) are making and I believe this growth will only be catapulted higher when interest rates get cut.

Interest rates have a direct effect on the ability for companies to access cheaper debt that can be used to fuel different growth initiatives. Affordable debt is one of the largest drivers for tech companies to pump money into different research and development, acquisitions, risk taking innovations, and other expansion efforts that drive value. Once interest rates are cut, we may see an influx of capital into the sector.

Data by YCharts

I also wanted to point out the inverse relationship that QQQX has shared with the federal funds rate as it may further reinforce this point about interest rates. As interest rates were cut to near zero levels, QQQX thrived and quickly moved to the upside. However, when interest rates were consistently hiked throughout 2022 and 2023, the price retracted from those highs and eventually stabilized.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 7%. While the distribution history here is a but mixed due to the lack of a consistent increase rate over time, I still believe the distribution history to be relatively strong. First, it may be a bit unrealistic to expect a distribution rate generated from a covered all ETF that will not change over time. The distributions are directly linked to the fund's performance over time so it can fluctuate depending on the strength of the market. Generally speaking, the history remains solid here by remaining in the same distribution range.

Seeking Alpha

This relatively consistent history means that investors can accumulate shares and build up a reliable stream of dividend income. While there are no formal CAGRs (compound annual growth rates) that can be calculation through raises, investors still have the ability to grow their total distribution income through continued reinvestment of the dividend as well as accumulating more shares over time. To help better visualize this, I ran a back test of an initial $10,000 investment at the start of 2015. This assumes that all dividends received were reinvested back into QQQX. It also assumes that you made a fixed monthly contribution of $500 to your position throughout the entire holding period.

Portfolio Visualizer

Additionally, it's worth mentioning that most of the distribution received would be comprised of some long term gains. This means that there would likely be less favorable tax consequences compared to the regular qualified dividends that you'd receive from a more traditional dividend focused company or ETF. However, taking a look at the most recent 19a-Notice reveals that most of the distribution for the year actually comes from return of capital.

QQQX 19a Notice

A return of capital classification may be enough to offset these unfavorable tax burdens since return of capital has the most advantageous tax classification. In fact, it looks like QQQX is expecting to pay out a large majority of their income in this return of capital classification, as indicated above.

Vulnerability

Taking a look at the most recent 2023 annual report reveals what I believe to be a vulnerability. Unlike some similar covered call funds that rely on net investment income, QQQX seems to mostly rely on funding their distributions through net realized gains. I highlighted the important items below to make it easier to view. We can see that net realized gains amounted to $6.74 per share for 2023. While this was enough to fund the distribution fully, I worry about years where there are net realized losses.

QQQX Annual Report

We can see that net investment income for every single year dating back to 2019 has been pretty weak. In 2022 when net realized losses amounted to $8.06 per share, QQQX was able to use retained earnings from the prior year to make up for the underperformance. As a result, we saw a massive drop in the net asset value and share price in 2022, down to $19.61 per share from the previous NAV amount of $29.63 per share in 2021.

While QQQX has recovered in NAV and price a bit since then, it does point out a weakness that could impact the growth in the future. If the markets suffer through a large bear market, QQQX essentially offers you all of the downside risk while simultaneously capping the upside potential because of the inclusion of the option writing strategy.

Takeaway

In conclusion, QQQX is a solid way to lock in a higher yield while still maintaining exposure to some of the greatest tech related companies in the world. The inclusion of an option strategy gives investors a trade-off between a capped upside price potential in exchange for a higher current income. I think this certainly has its use cases depending on your situation but it's a choice that investors should be aware of. What stands out the most to me at the moment is the fact that QQQX trades at a massive discount to NAV. The current discount to NAV of 9.5% is one of the most attractive over the last decade.